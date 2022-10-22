Read full article on original website
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
gomarquette.com
VB heads to face DePaul and Butler
MILWAUKEE – The No. 16 Marquette University women's volleyball team heads to face DePaul on Wednesday evening and a late afternoon Friday match at Butler. First serve from McGrath-Phillips Arena against the Blue Demons is set for 7 p.m. Central time and the match is broadcast live on FloSports with Jeremy Otto on the call.
gomarquette.com
Bray is BIG EAST Freshman of the Week; Murray on Honor Roll
NEW YORK - Marquette University middle blocker Hattie Bray was named the BIG EAST Conference Freshman of the Week for women's volleyball, while Carsen Murray earned a spot on the league's weekly honor roll, it was announced on Monday afternoon. Bray, a redshirt freshman, hit .632 (12-0-19) with no hitting...
royalpurplenews.com
Warhawk Football’s new big name
After losing their first game, the UW-Whitewater football team is now on a tear. One of the reasons for their success is offensive weapon Tommy Coates. He is a sophomore wide receiver and has put together an impressive stat line up to this point in the season. Coates was a...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Menomonee Falls, WI
Menomonee Falls is a suburb of Milwaukee located in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, named after the Menomonee River. In the early 1800s, Native Americans lived in Menomonee Falls before European settlers arrived. Menomonee Falls combined rural living, active citizenship, and economic expansion in the industrial, health, and service sector. In the...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
cdrecycler.com
Elevated highway demolition eyed in Milwaukee
A stretch of Interstate 794 in Milwaukee is being pointed to by urban planners as a prior highway project mistake that should be corrected, or at least updated. News coverage in the region indicates a stretch of the interstate leading to and from downtown Milwaukee was built in 1974 and is in line for repairs and upgrades. It could provide an opportunity to remove portions of the highway, or attached ramps, that have divided neighborhoods from each other for nearly 50 years.
Wisconsin in Exclusive Club. Chosen for Rare Show with Country Legend
I seem to remember hearing more than once over the past 10 to 15 years that the last time you could see the "King of Country" live on tour was about to happen. And according to our friends at The Boot, it was just over a decade ago (September 26, 2012) that George Strait announced he was "retiring from touring."
George Floyd mural in Milwaukee vandalized
The George Floyd mural near North and Holton in Milwaukee appears to have been vandalized. Grey paint could be seen on Floyd's face on Tuesday.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Judge says Milwaukee’s GOTV effort is not illegal, dealing a blow to GOP challenge
MILWAUKEE — A judge on Friday shut down the Republican Party of Wisconsin’s attempt to halt the City of Milwaukee’s involvement in a get-out-the-vote effort. The judge rejected allowing a temporary injunction, which would have forced the City of Milwaukee’s GOTV efforts as a case played out in court, writing that “The issuance of a temporary injunction would impermissibly chill constitutionally protected speech.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee girl shot; teen arrested just blocks from shooting
There are new details on the arrest of a teenager charged with killing a 12-year-old girl in Milwaukee. Police made the arrest at Custer Park, just blocks away from where they say Olivia Schultz was killed.
shepherdexpress.com
Remembering the 41 Twin, Milwaukee’s Last Permanent Drive-In
It’s been 20 years since the double-sided screen tower of the 41 Twin Outdoor Theater (known to most Milwaukeeans as the 41 Twin) tumbled down as developers made way for a sparkling new Northwestern Mutual campus on 27th and Drexel, in Franklin. The 41 Twin opened July 1, 1948,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Michels, Schoemann, Schulteis speak out about paroled felon’s OWI arrest in West Bend
WEST BEND — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis held a press conference at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Monday in response to an incident in West Bend on Thursday night. “We just wanted to...
kazu.org
Young voters in Milwaukee share the biggest issues motivating them to vote
UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS #1: (Chanting in non-English language). SUMMER: Mark Denning, a member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, rallied the crowd. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARK DENNING: This is the largest Native population in the state of Wisconsin, and your vote matters. (CHEERING) DENNING: We - it does. Go ahead,...
On Milwaukee
Third Ward dining guide
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. These days, dining options are as plentiful as fashion boutiques...
CBS 58
Budget struggles and staff shortages putting Milwaukee park in jeopardy of closing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The future of a Milwaukee park is up for discussion as county officials say budget shortfalls and staff shortages are leading to the closing of some of its popular amenities. Neighbors say they are disappointed with the county's decision. One man even created this Halloween display.
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, bureaucratic bungler
MADISON — The absentee governor has done it again. Gov. Tony Evers has compromised public safety in numerous ways. From appointing a Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman who set free hundreds of killers and rapists to moving slowly while riot-ravaged Kenosha burned, the Democrat has put lives and communities at risk.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
22nd and Center shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 22nd and Center on Monday afternoon, Oct. 24. Officials say the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Police are seeking the shooting in this incident. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to...
spectrumnews1.com
Christmas Fantasy House opens its doors for the 29th year
MILWAUKEE — Christmas is coming to town, with a mission of giving back. The Christmas Fantasy House in Milwaukee is opening its door for its 29th year. This year, the annual event is themed “Christmas Spirit,” and the house itself is created with the spirit of giving in mind.
NBC26
Fond Du Lac County man charged with double voting in November 2020 election
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Fond Du Lac County man is charged with double voting in Wisconsin and Michigan in the November 2020 election. District Attorney Eric Toney announced that Edward A. Malnar has been charged with felony election fraud and obstructing an officer. Malnar is due in court on November 15.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Ron Johnson Turned His Back On Family Famers Like Me
I’ve lived in Milwaukee for the past decade, working as the manager on our family-owned farm. Alongside my wife and two children, we grow all-natural produce at an affordable price to provide my community with nutritious, locally-grown food. Farmers like me have long been the backbone of Wisconsin—bolstering our...
