Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Parents respond to Buffalo Teachers Federation strike down of three start times

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, the Buffalo Teachers Federation shot down the Buffalo Public School District's proposal to move to three bells times instead of two to start and end the school day. 84% of teachers voted against it. The strategy was proposed to address the nationwide school bus driver shortage that has led to students repeatedly being late to school this year.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

De-Sign Committee 'Rejoices as sign comes down'

The Lewiston De-Sign Committee, a group of local citizens dedicated to removing an overabundance of signs and clutter in the village, declared another victory on Monday, Oct. 24, when a large sign near the Niagara Scenic Parkway entrance was removed by the New York State Department of Transportation. The committee...
LEWISTON, NY
News 4 Buffalo

McKinley High School shelter-in-place lifted after ‘unauthorized individuals’ got inside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students and staff at McKinley High School in North Buffalo were put under a shelter-in-place Monday after “unauthorized individuals” got inside the school. The school was placed into lockdown in the afternoon after a “reported altercation,” a Buffalo Public Schools spokesperson told News 4. The district was later alerted that unauthorized […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Want To Work With Weed? Huge Cannabis Job Fair Coming To Buffalo

If you want to work with weed, there is a big cannabis job fair coming to New York. This summit has been held in Rochester, Albany, and other parts of New York and finally, it is coming to Buffalo. The 'Catch A Cont@ct' Summit will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at The Seneca One Building. Registration is completely free for job seekers.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Western New York Plaza Is About To Get Even Busier

Four new stores will be opening this Thursday in one of Buffalo’s craziest plazas - but for local bargain hunters, it might be worth it. The Boulevard in Amherst, formerly known as Burlington Plaza, has a notoriously annoying parking lot to navigate through. It’s already home to popular shopping destinations like Target, Lowe’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, and 50 other stores and restaurants. It’s always crowded, and finding a parking spot near the store where you want to shop is often stressful.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Lisa Chimera appointed Deputy Erie County Executive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday the appointment of Lisa Chimera as Deputy Erie County Executive. Chimera has served as an Erie County Legislator since July 2019, serving the communities of Tonawanda, Kenmore, Black Rock, Riverside, and University Heights areas of Buffalo. She has...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wutv29.com

Buffalo police announces new unit within its department

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo police announced three arrests were made Sunday following a series of terroristic threats made against a Buffalo school on social media. In a press conference this afternoon, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia announced a new unit within the department called the Threat Management Unit aimed at getting ahead of future threats like these.
BUFFALO, NY

