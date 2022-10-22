Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ECMC Is Hosting A Nursing Job Fair Tomorrow In Buffalo
If you are a nurse in Buffalo and Western New York, Erie County Medical Center is holding a hiring event tomorrow, Wednesday, October 26, 2022. If you've ever wanted to get your foot in the door and work for ECMC, the only level 1 trauma center, this is your opportunity.
Parents respond to Buffalo Teachers Federation strike down of three start times
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, the Buffalo Teachers Federation shot down the Buffalo Public School District's proposal to move to three bells times instead of two to start and end the school day. 84% of teachers voted against it. The strategy was proposed to address the nationwide school bus driver shortage that has led to students repeatedly being late to school this year.
Free foot clinic to help with health inequity in Buffalo neighborhoods
In some of Buffalo's poorest neighborhoods major health inequities remains. But the University at Buffalo is stepping up to bring a much needed foot care clinic to city residetns.
Local educators address 'COVID setback' seen in test scores
The pandemic is behind many of us, and for schools, it’s now a matter of looking at a learning loss as a result of online and hybrid classes over the past 2 years.
wnypapers.com
De-Sign Committee 'Rejoices as sign comes down'
The Lewiston De-Sign Committee, a group of local citizens dedicated to removing an overabundance of signs and clutter in the village, declared another victory on Monday, Oct. 24, when a large sign near the Niagara Scenic Parkway entrance was removed by the New York State Department of Transportation. The committee...
McKinley High School shelter-in-place lifted after ‘unauthorized individuals’ got inside
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students and staff at McKinley High School in North Buffalo were put under a shelter-in-place Monday after “unauthorized individuals” got inside the school. The school was placed into lockdown in the afternoon after a “reported altercation,” a Buffalo Public Schools spokesperson told News 4. The district was later alerted that unauthorized […]
Concerns over ‘Kia Challenge’ grow after deaths of Buffalo teens
"This tragedy in Buffalo with these kids who had their entire lives ahead of them cut short because of a stupid decision that they made for social media clout," said Sgt. Woodward.
HEAP to start accepting applications beginning November 1 in Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the cost of home heating on the rise across the country and here in Western New York, there are programs available to help pay your bill. Applications for the federally funded Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits will be accepted beginning November 1, 2022. Erie...
Want To Work With Weed? Huge Cannabis Job Fair Coming To Buffalo
If you want to work with weed, there is a big cannabis job fair coming to New York. This summit has been held in Rochester, Albany, and other parts of New York and finally, it is coming to Buffalo. The 'Catch A Cont@ct' Summit will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at The Seneca One Building. Registration is completely free for job seekers.
Applications for Home Energy Assistance Program open on November 1
Applications for New York State's Home Energy Assistance Program (“HEAP”) open on November 1. The Erie County Department of Social Services says it strongly encourages you to apply online.
This Western New York Plaza Is About To Get Even Busier
Four new stores will be opening this Thursday in one of Buffalo’s craziest plazas - but for local bargain hunters, it might be worth it. The Boulevard in Amherst, formerly known as Burlington Plaza, has a notoriously annoying parking lot to navigate through. It’s already home to popular shopping destinations like Target, Lowe’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, and 50 other stores and restaurants. It’s always crowded, and finding a parking spot near the store where you want to shop is often stressful.
Here Are The Top 5 Crimes Committed in Buffalo This Year, So Far
With all the headlines about murders lately, you might think that homicide is the biggest crime in Buffalo, but that's not actually the case. Murder did not make the top 5 crimes list (but Buffalo does have a high murder rate, see below). Larceny is the crime committed the most in the 716. Wikipedia describes larceny as,
Community murals underway coming to Main Street in Niagara Falls
Several community murals are underway in Niagara Falls in hopes of new investments with volunteers' help, a drop of paint, and some brushes.
WIVB
Lisa Chimera appointed Deputy Erie County Executive
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday the appointment of Lisa Chimera as Deputy Erie County Executive. Chimera has served as an Erie County Legislator since July 2019, serving the communities of Tonawanda, Kenmore, Black Rock, Riverside, and University Heights areas of Buffalo. She has...
7 Problem Solvers helps West Seneca woman get credit back on gas bill
Irene Ponce, of West Seneca, said she was charged for gas in the home she moved out of 16 days prior.
Buffalo Public Schools teachers vote against plan to adjust school start times
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Teachers in Buffalo have voted against a plan to adjust school start and end times. Right now classes start at 8 or 9 a.m. The plan had three different start times ranging from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. The school board says it would help ease bus...
Gov. Hochul announces $28 million in funds to combat gun violence
Gov. Hochul announced Monday $28 million in funding towards combatting gun violence, increasing opportunities for youth, and strengthening public safety in cities across New York State.
wutv29.com
Buffalo police announces new unit within its department
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo police announced three arrests were made Sunday following a series of terroristic threats made against a Buffalo school on social media. In a press conference this afternoon, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia announced a new unit within the department called the Threat Management Unit aimed at getting ahead of future threats like these.
Two Places in New York State Rank Horribly For Bed Bugs
It's always fun to travel, at least for most people. You get to be in a new environment and have fun with family and friends. Unfortunately, sometimes you run into problems with acccomodations with a motel, hotel or AirBnB. Bed bugs are one of those problems you never want to...
T.J.Maxx, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra joining Marshalls in plaza in Amherst
The stores are set to open in the shopping center located at 1501 Niagara Falls Boulevard on Thursday and will join Marshalls which opened in April.
Comments / 0