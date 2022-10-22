Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
Yue Yu: Given supervised visits with children, no charges after poisoning accusationsLavinia ThompsonIrvine, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Freediving Goff Island of Laguna Beach, CaliforniaOcean Earth GreenLaguna Beach, CA
Related
Man charged with spree of attacks in Orange County
A 28-year-old man was charged today with punching a pregnant woman in the stomach and sexually assaulting another woman in a series of crimes Friday in Tustin.
Deputies Catch Suspects in the Act of Second 7-Eleven Armed Robbery
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station deputies caught two suspects in the middle of an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store on the 8200 block of Norwalk Boulevard and Broadway Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the city of Whittier.
Police seize gun from 14-year-old student at Fountain Valley High School
Westminster police seized a handgun from a 14-year-old student at Fountain Valley High School on Monday. Officers were sent to the school, located on Goldenwest Street, after learning that a student was on campus with a loaded gun. According to police, the student showed the weapon to another student inside of a school restroom. Upon learning that the student was armed, staff members took the weapon and held the girl until police arrived. Westminster Police Department officers secured the weapon. The student was booked at Orange County Juvenile Hall."It does not appear the female made any specific threats towards school officials or students on campus," police said. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact police at (714) 548-3212.
californiapublic.com
Driver arrested on suspicion of murder in Porter Ranch crash that killed two teens
Alexander Ceballos, 20, of Panorama City remains in a hospital after the Saturday evening crash. His bail was set at over $4 million.
Driver booked for murder, bail set at $4 million after Porter Ranch crash that killed 2 teenagers
Bail has been set at $4.01 million for a hospitalized motorist who allegedly triggered a three-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers inside his vehicle and injured eight other people.
2urbangirls.com
Woman accused of grabbing two children outside of Orange County school
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. – A 27-year-old woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of making inappropriate comments and grabbing two children in Fountain Valley. Anisa Lopez of Anaheim was accused of making the inappropriate comments to several juveniles around Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue on Monday as they were getting out of school, police said. the was also accused of “inappropriately” grabbing two of the children, police said.
foxla.com
Fountain Valley High school student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to another school
WESTMINSTER, Calif. - A 14-year-old Fountain Valley High School student was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to another Orange County high school. Westminster Police officers were called to Westminster High School just after noon on Oct. 24, after receiving reports of a student with a gun on campus. According to officers, the girl walked onto the school campus and showed the loaded gun to a girl in the bathroom.
mynewsla.com
Mom Charged with Killing 2-Year-Old Son in Eastvale
A woman accused of killing her 2-year-old son in their Eastvale home was charged Tuesday with murder and other offenses. Xiu Xiu Sun was arrested Thursday after a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Chris Cui. Along with the murder count, Sun is charged with assault...
californiapublic.com
Man Arrested in Series of Attacks Against Women in Tustin
A 28-year-old man is in custody after allegedly carrying out a violent crime spree in Tustin that included punching the stomach of a woman eight months pregnant, attacking an elderly woman and sexually assaulting another woman, police said on Sunday. Sean Anthony Aguilera of Orange committed a total of five...
orangecountytribune.com
Girl with gun arrested at WHS
A 14-year-old Fountain Valley High School student was arrested Monday afternoon when it was discovered she had brought a loaded handgun onto the Westminster High School campus. According to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, police were dispatched to WHS around 12:16 p.m. The girl showed the gun to another student inside a...
2urbangirls.com
Two injured after being stabbed in the Long Beach area
BELMONT SHORES, Calif. – Two were injured in a stabbing that took place in the Belmont Shore neighborhood of Long Beach, Monday Night. The stabbing occurred around 10:45 p.m., in the area of Bay Shore Avenue and E. Ocean Boulevard. When officers arrived from the Long Beach Police Department,...
2urbangirls.com
Man stabbed on Long Beach Pier, suspect in custody
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was wounded Monday morning in a stabbing at a pier in the Long Beach harbor. The stabbing was reported at 1:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pier G, said Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones. Arriving officers found a man with a...
Man, 35, found dead in CA mountains had been shot
A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner's report.
Pickax-wielding woman caught smashing homeowner's windows as baby slept
A family who recently moved into their new home in Pasadena is now fearing for their safety after a woman armed with a pickax randomly appeared at their doorstep and began smashing their windows - and it was all caught on video.
Orange County man goes on spree of assaults in Tustin: Police
An Orange man accused of perpetrating a series of assaults, sexual assaults and other crimes in Tustin Friday night was apprehended after eluding authorities for more than an hour.
1 Person Killed, 3 Others Injured In Multi Vehicle Accident In Fullerton (Fullerton, CA)
The Fullerton Police Department reported a multi vehicle accident on Sunday. The collision began with the speeding of a Kia Forte northbound on Harbor Boulevard when it struck a Volkswagen Passat. The cars collided into a wall before spinning out and coming to a rest some distance away. A Dodge Neon also joined the collision when it tried to avoid the two cars and veered out of control.
Somber vigil honors 1 of 2 teenagers killed in Porter Ranch crash that left 8 other injured
A somber vigil was held in honor of a 16-year-old boy who was killed in a Porter Ranch crash that also left one other teenager dead and eight people injured.
Fontana Herald News
Police arrest Rancho Cucamonga man who allegedly raped and molested three underage victims
Police arrested a man who allegedly raped and molested three underage victims in separate cases, according to the Upland Police Department. In August, the Upland Detective Bureau began investigating a child molestation case that occurred in 2015. The suspect was found to have allegedly committed his crimes over a span of 15 years.
theavtimes.com
Motorcyclist killed in Lake Los Angeles crash ID’d
LAKE LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was killed Monday morning in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area. He was 35-year-old Anthony Loaiza of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct....
Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella
Update: 10/24/22 A 22-year-old man was arrested in the San Francisco Bay Area after calling police about the murders. The two people found dead were identified as Hector Ramos, 23, of La Quinta, and Monique Vega, 26, of Valverde. New details here Original Report: 10/23/22 Riverside County Sheriff's are on scene of a double homicide The post Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0