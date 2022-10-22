ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Niguel, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Police seize gun from 14-year-old student at Fountain Valley High School

Westminster police seized a handgun from a 14-year-old student at Fountain Valley High School on Monday. Officers were sent to the school, located on Goldenwest Street, after learning that a student was on campus with a loaded gun. According to police, the student showed the weapon to another student inside of a school restroom. Upon learning that the student was armed, staff members took the weapon and held the girl until police arrived. Westminster Police Department officers secured the weapon. The student was booked at Orange County Juvenile Hall."It does not appear the female made any specific threats towards school officials or students on campus," police said. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact police at (714) 548-3212.
WESTMINSTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman accused of grabbing two children outside of Orange County school

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. – A 27-year-old woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of making inappropriate comments and grabbing two children in Fountain Valley. Anisa Lopez of Anaheim was accused of making the inappropriate comments to several juveniles around Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue on Monday as they were getting out of school, police said. the was also accused of “inappropriately” grabbing two of the children, police said.
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Fountain Valley High school student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to another school

WESTMINSTER, Calif. - A 14-year-old Fountain Valley High School student was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to another Orange County high school. Westminster Police officers were called to Westminster High School just after noon on Oct. 24, after receiving reports of a student with a gun on campus. According to officers, the girl walked onto the school campus and showed the loaded gun to a girl in the bathroom.
WESTMINSTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Mom Charged with Killing 2-Year-Old Son in Eastvale

A woman accused of killing her 2-year-old son in their Eastvale home was charged Tuesday with murder and other offenses. Xiu Xiu Sun was arrested Thursday after a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Chris Cui. Along with the murder count, Sun is charged with assault...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
californiapublic.com

Man Arrested in Series of Attacks Against Women in Tustin

A 28-year-old man is in custody after allegedly carrying out a violent crime spree in Tustin that included punching the stomach of a woman eight months pregnant, attacking an elderly woman and sexually assaulting another woman, police said on Sunday. Sean Anthony Aguilera of Orange committed a total of five...
TUSTIN, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Girl with gun arrested at WHS

A 14-year-old Fountain Valley High School student was arrested Monday afternoon when it was discovered she had brought a loaded handgun onto the Westminster High School campus. According to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, police were dispatched to WHS around 12:16 p.m. The girl showed the gun to another student inside a...
WESTMINSTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two injured after being stabbed in the Long Beach area

BELMONT SHORES, Calif. – Two were injured in a stabbing that took place in the Belmont Shore neighborhood of Long Beach, Monday Night. The stabbing occurred around 10:45 p.m., in the area of Bay Shore Avenue and E. Ocean Boulevard. When officers arrived from the Long Beach Police Department,...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man stabbed on Long Beach Pier, suspect in custody

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was wounded Monday morning in a stabbing at a pier in the Long Beach harbor. The stabbing was reported at 1:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pier G, said Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones. Arriving officers found a man with a...
LONG BEACH, CA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed, 3 Others Injured In Multi Vehicle Accident In Fullerton (Fullerton, CA)

The Fullerton Police Department reported a multi vehicle accident on Sunday. The collision began with the speeding of a Kia Forte northbound on Harbor Boulevard when it struck a Volkswagen Passat. The cars collided into a wall before spinning out and coming to a rest some distance away. A Dodge Neon also joined the collision when it tried to avoid the two cars and veered out of control.
FULLERTON, CA
theavtimes.com

Motorcyclist killed in Lake Los Angeles crash ID’d

LAKE LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was killed Monday morning in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area. He was 35-year-old Anthony Loaiza of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct....
LAKE LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella

Update: 10/24/22 A 22-year-old man was arrested in the San Francisco Bay Area after calling police about the murders. The two people found dead were identified as Hector Ramos, 23, of La Quinta, and Monique Vega, 26, of Valverde. New details here Original Report: 10/23/22 Riverside County Sheriff's are on scene of a double homicide The post Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy