Read full article on original website
Related
Tottenham v Sporting, Napoli v Rangers and more: Champions League clockwatch – live
Join Luke McLaughlin for goal updates and key match action from tonight’s penultimate round of group games
Inter beats Plzeň to reach CL last 16, eliminates Barcelona
Inter Milan advanced to the Champions League knockout stage and eliminated Barcelona in the process
Chelsea v Vllaznia: Women’s Champions League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Emma Hayes’ side look to bank another three points by beating the Albanian champions. Join Sarah Rendell
Comments / 0