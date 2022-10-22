Read full article on original website
esuwarriors.com
Bartholomew Selected PSAC East Special Teams Athlete of the Week
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – After successfully converting all four of his kicks in a close-win against Bloomsburg, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced on Monday afternoon that kicker Devin Bartholomew was selected as the PSAC East Special Teams Athlete of the Week. Bartholomew made field goals from 49...
esuwarriors.com
Warriors Move Up to No. 2 in NFHCA DII National Coaches Poll
EAST STROUDSBURG – Following a pair of ranked victories last week, the East Stroudsburg University field hockey team returned to No. 2 in this week's Penn Monto/NFHCA Division II National Coaches Poll, released on Tuesday by the organization. After earning a win over previously No. 1 West Chester, Shippensburg...
esuwarriors.com
Macaluso, Women’s Wrestling Ranked Nationally in NWCA Preseason Poll
MANHEIM, Pa. – The National Wresting Coaches Association (NWCA) announced that the East Stroudsburg University women's wrestling team was predicted to finish tied for 14th alongside Adrian in the NWCA NCAA Women's Coaches Preseason Team Rankings. Additionally, 2021 NCWWC All-American Mia Macaluso was selected third at 130 lb in the individual rankings.
