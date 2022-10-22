ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Z1079

Mary J. Blige Eats And Leaves No Crumbs In Latest Instagram Post

By Sharde Gillam
Z1079
Z1079
 3 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ki0iQ_0ijVw5Ut00
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Mary J. Blige’s fashion during her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour is on a whole other level and we cannot get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!

Earlier today, the 51-year-old Queen of R&B took to Instagram once again to snatch all of our edges and give her followers more of what to expect when they go to see her on tour from the fashion side of things when she uploaded a series of photos and showed off her killer style from her latest stop.

In the photos, the Grammy-Award-Winning artist was spotted wearing a Louis Vuttion look to perfection that showed off her killer curves and toned legs. For her look, she donned yellow and brown puffer jacket with matching shorts and boots. She added a reminder and gold top to the look that featured chains and buckles throughout. She accessorized the snesmbel wit matching yellow shades and wore oversized silver hoop earrings in her ears as she served face and body for her IG photo shoot.

she captioned the fashionable post for her 6 million Instagram followers.

Check it out below.

Mary’s is absolutely SERVING while on tour we can’t get enough of her killer style! Beauties, are you heading to see Mary’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour?

DON’T MISS…

Mary J. Blige Speaks On Not Getting Paid For Her Upcoming Halftime Performance, Calling It An ‘Opportunity Of A Lifetime’

Mary J. Blige Eats And Leaves No Crumbs In Latest Instagram Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle reveals she discovered she's 43% Nigerian after doing a genealogy test - and tells her latest Archetypes podcast that she's 'going to start to dig deeper into' her heritage

Meghan Markle has revealed that she discovered she is 43 per cent Nigerian after doing a genealogy test 'a couple years ago' when speaking in her latest Archetypes episode. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, said she is 'going to start to dig deeper into all this' during her discussion with comedians Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh on her new podcast instalment, titled 'Upending The Angry Black Women Myth'.
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
384
Followers
5K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy