Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
Related
Badger Herald
Football: Four Badgers enter transfer portal as Jim Leonhard era begins
A flurry of now-former Badger football players have entered the transfer portal following former head coach Paul Chryst’s dismissal Sunday, Oct. 2. After a disastrous 34–10 blowout to former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema’s Illinois Fighting Illini, UW athletic director Chris McIntosh decided that was the breaking point for the underperforming Badgers as he fired Chryst the next day.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Michels, Schoemann, Schulteis speak out about paroled felon’s OWI arrest in West Bend
WEST BEND — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis held a press conference at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Monday in response to an incident in West Bend on Thursday night. “We just wanted to...
shepherdexpress.com
Remembering the 41 Twin, Milwaukee’s Last Permanent Drive-In
It’s been 20 years since the double-sided screen tower of the 41 Twin Outdoor Theater (known to most Milwaukeeans as the 41 Twin) tumbled down as developers made way for a sparkling new Northwestern Mutual campus on 27th and Drexel, in Franklin. The 41 Twin opened July 1, 1948,...
CBS 58
Two people rescued after crashing sailboat
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two people were rescued today, on Oct. 22, after officials say their sailboat crashed into some rocks. That call came in around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon. North Shore Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Peter Busalacchi says the two people on board the sailboat were clinging to...
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Wisconsin, or just taking a trip, you should add the following town to your list of places to go.
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, bureaucratic bungler
MADISON — The absentee governor has done it again. Gov. Tony Evers has compromised public safety in numerous ways. From appointing a Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman who set free hundreds of killers and rapists to moving slowly while riot-ravaged Kenosha burned, the Democrat has put lives and communities at risk.
wortfm.org
WE Energies Faces Pushback for Rate Hikes
Wisconsin’s top energy provider is asking the state’s Public Service Commission to increase energy prices by nearly 13% for regular households starting next year, drawing criticism from both state lawmakers and watchdog groups. Milwaukee-based WE Energies is one of Wisconsin’s top energy providers, providing energy to over a...
wisconsinrightnow.com
ARRESTED: Killer Paroled by Evers’ Appointee Caught Driving Drunk Thursday in West Bend With Illegal Gun
Parolees freed in 2022 are already endangering the community. A West Bend man who was paroled this January by Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee after serving just 22 years of a 40-year sentence for a homicide conviction is back behind bars in Washington County after driving erratically on I-45 with a loaded illegal gun.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DOJ reaches $1.65 million settlement with Container Life Cycle Management for hazardous waste violations
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday a proposed settlement between Container Life Cycle Management LLC (CLCM) to resolve various violations at its Milwaukee County facilities. The $1.65 million agreement between CLCM, the United States, and the State of Wisconsin to resolve CLCM’s violations of...
Comments / 0