ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Badger Herald

Football: Four Badgers enter transfer portal as Jim Leonhard era begins

A flurry of now-former Badger football players have entered the transfer portal following former head coach Paul Chryst’s dismissal Sunday, Oct. 2. After a disastrous 34–10 blowout to former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema’s Illinois Fighting Illini, UW athletic director Chris McIntosh decided that was the breaking point for the underperforming Badgers as he fired Chryst the next day.
MADISON, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Remembering the 41 Twin, Milwaukee’s Last Permanent Drive-In

It’s been 20 years since the double-sided screen tower of the 41 Twin Outdoor Theater (known to most Milwaukeeans as the 41 Twin) tumbled down as developers made way for a sparkling new Northwestern Mutual campus on 27th and Drexel, in Franklin. The 41 Twin opened July 1, 1948,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Two people rescued after crashing sailboat

SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two people were rescued today, on Oct. 22, after officials say their sailboat crashed into some rocks. That call came in around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon. North Shore Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Peter Busalacchi says the two people on board the sailboat were clinging to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, bureaucratic bungler

MADISON — The absentee governor has done it again. Gov. Tony Evers has compromised public safety in numerous ways. From appointing a Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman who set free hundreds of killers and rapists to moving slowly while riot-ravaged Kenosha burned, the Democrat has put lives and communities at risk.
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

WE Energies Faces Pushback for Rate Hikes

Wisconsin’s top energy provider is asking the state’s Public Service Commission to increase energy prices by nearly 13% for regular households starting next year, drawing criticism from both state lawmakers and watchdog groups. Milwaukee-based WE Energies is one of Wisconsin’s top energy providers, providing energy to over a...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin DOJ reaches $1.65 million settlement with Container Life Cycle Management for hazardous waste violations

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday a proposed settlement between Container Life Cycle Management LLC (CLCM) to resolve various violations at its Milwaukee County facilities. The $1.65 million agreement between CLCM, the United States, and the State of Wisconsin to resolve CLCM’s violations of...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy