“She loved the vibe of it,” says designer Heide Hendricks of the Litchfield County house client Eva Chen found in the perfect spot for her country home. By chance, Chen, Instagram’s director of fashion and shopping partnerships (and former Lucky and Teen Vogue editor in chief), looked at Hendrick’s farmhouse that was on the market and, while the house was perfect, the location was not as secluded as Chen wanted. So, while a real estate transaction between the two didn’t follow, a partnership did when Chen decided on a 1929 farmhouse with iconic New England vernacular still intact and an ideal setting. “She loved the house, but it needed a singular architectural direction,” says Hendricks. “We just know how to go into an older house and peel away the modifications, so it looks like one style.”

LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO