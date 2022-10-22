Read full article on original website
cottagesgardens.com
Explore an Award-Winning Waterfront Modern in Rye, NY Freshly Listed for $7M
When designing this Westchester estate, architect Amanda Martocchio ensured that water views could be observed from almost every room and created a house that certainly caught the industry’s attention. The award-winning house has been given prestigious honors including earning a nominee spot in the coveted Architecture Category of C&G’s Innovation in Design Awards in 2011 and winning at the AIA Connecticut Chapter Design Awards that same year. Roughly a decade after the asymmetric modernist beauty went up, it’s now a prize on the market asking $6.995 million.
cottagesgardens.com
Meet the Designer: Jennifer Hunter
“One of my favorite things as a child was to go on job sites with my grandfather and see construction in process and all the details that go into a building,” says interior designer Jennifer Hunter, who comes from a development and real estate family in Washington, D.C. “I knew at a young age that this was something I was interested in and wanted to do,” says Hunter, which led her to attend a five-year architecture program at the University of Texas in Austin. During her summers, she was lucky enough to intern for the late and great Albert Hadley.
cottagesgardens.com
Longtime Ridgefield Home of Late Legendary Songwriter Jim Steinman Hits the Market
Typically Los Angeles is synonymous with the music industry. But the late Jim Steinman, an award-winning songwriter, lyricist, and record producer, called Ridgefield, Connecticut home for nearly 30 years. The estate, including Steinman’s collections and items within it, have hit the market for the creative and thoughtful price of $5,555,569. The repetitive 555s in the price represents new beginnings, while the 69 reflects the year Steinman graduated from Amherst College (the school also awarded him an honorary doctorate), according to Mansion Global.
cottagesgardens.com
The Stylish Litchfield County Home of Instagram’s Eva Chen
“She loved the vibe of it,” says designer Heide Hendricks of the Litchfield County house client Eva Chen found in the perfect spot for her country home. By chance, Chen, Instagram’s director of fashion and shopping partnerships (and former Lucky and Teen Vogue editor in chief), looked at Hendrick’s farmhouse that was on the market and, while the house was perfect, the location was not as secluded as Chen wanted. So, while a real estate transaction between the two didn’t follow, a partnership did when Chen decided on a 1929 farmhouse with iconic New England vernacular still intact and an ideal setting. “She loved the house, but it needed a singular architectural direction,” says Hendricks. “We just know how to go into an older house and peel away the modifications, so it looks like one style.”
