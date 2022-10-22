Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
Final Polls for 11-A Football Released
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Jamestown finished third and Valley City fourth in the final media poll for 11-A football in North Dakota. Grand Forks Red River picked up 14 of 18 first-place votes to claim the top spot, followed by Fargo South, with three of the remaining first-place nods. Jamestown picked up the final first-place vote.
Football: Mandan is determined to avoid an early exit in the postseason, working to correct last week’s mistakes
The Class 11AA playoffs get going this week, and Mandan enters the quarterfinals as the top team out of the west. The Braves finished with a record of 7-2, including big wins over Fargo Davies and Fargo Shanley. But their most recent loss to West Fargo Sheyenne opened the team’s eyes to what they still […]
Bismarck’s Capital Acres – Hold Your Head Up High
In my opinion, in life, it's the effort you put forth that makes it all worthwhile. This is a story about an ambitious group of people who had a dream, a goal to live life to the fullest, and bring major enjoyment to Bismarck and Mandan. I first wrote an article about Capital Acres back in the summer. Hannah Hayes and her friend/partner Noah Harvey had put their heads together and were planning on setting this spring as the launch date for an enthusiastic adventure - a wedding venue to be named Capital Acres. They had the site all picked out, and were headed full steam ahead. "...we are so excited to announce that Caroline and I, along with our partner Noah Harvey will be opening Capital Acres this coming spring 2023. Capital Acres is Bismarck's newest premier event venue only fifteen minutes from downtown Bismarck. This space can hold over 500 guests!"
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Nice: Bismarck natives reconnect in Florida; help clean up from Hurricane Ian
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hurricane Ian was the deadliest hurricane to strike Florida since 1935. Nearly a month later, residents are still cleaning up the mess the Category 4 hurricane made. But in the midst of tragedy, there is good news and a North Dakota connection. While the storm destroyed...
Sanford Health in Bismarck hosting free presentation about diabetes
The event will be hosted at Bismarck State College National Energy Center of Excellence Building, located at 1200 Schafer St., inside the Basin Electric Auditorium, #304.
newsdakota.com
Diocese Of Fargo To Assume Operations Of Maryvale
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Diocese of Fargo) – Nestled among nearly 500 acres of woods and wilderness north of Valley City, bordered by the Sheyenne River, the Maryvale Retreat Center has been a cornerstone of religious activity and spiritual growth to Catholics and Protestants alike for nearly six decades. Maryvale...
First day of the 2022 Main Street Summit in Bismarck
The annual event is part of Governor Doug Burgum's Main Street Initiative to revitalize the state's communities.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck carpenter spends thousands of hours working with historic Elm tree from Lisbon
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When an enormous and historic American Elm tree in Lisbon was diagnosed with Dutch Elm Disease and cut down in June, a Bismarck-based carpenter got to work salvaging the remnants. In July, Michael Knodel stripped and burned the bark, sliced the tree into cookies, and moved huge portions of the tree into his kiln to kill the bugs causing the disease. Three months later, he’s ready to start the next step of the process.
roundupweb.com
Pioneer Museum Of McKenzie County To Move Exhibits To The McKenzie County Heritage Park & North Dakota Oil Museum
The story of McKenzie County's rich history, from pre-historic to modern day oil exploration and agriculture, can soon be explored under one roof. With the opening of the McKenzie County Heritage Park and North Dakota Oil Museum's new indoor space in 2021, plans for the Heritage Park to acquire the displays and exhibits from the Pioneer Museum of McKenzie County inside the Long X Visitor Center have been in the works. Now the time has come to make the transition.
A mild pattern for the week, colder to start Nov.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — After a cool start to the week, we’ll start to warm up again. But that change in the temperature pattern doesn’t bring any new moisture. Highs for the rest of the week will warm to the more seasonable range of the 50s with the occasional 60°. Rain and snow chances have […]
Holle hopes to become youngest elected lawmaker in North Dakota
He's 18 years old, but if elected, Holle would become the youngest lawmaker in the state.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man killed in crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man was killed and another man from Steele was injured in a crash Thursday night. A North Dakota Highway Patrol spokesperson said Donavan Wick from Steele rear-ended a horse trailer loaded with 10 cows about one mile east of Steele. The pickup and trailer...
Where people in Morton County, ND are moving to most
STACKER — to learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Morton County, North Dakota are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Morton County, ND between 2015 […]
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man accused of raiding storage lockers in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police claim he stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment from storage lockers in Mandan. Mandan police say around five storage units at multiple facilities in Mandan were burglarized in mid-August. They reviewed surveillance footage and claim 36-year-old Derrick Riley stole items including snow blowers, lawnmowers, and several firearms, all totaling more than $12,000.
KFYR-TV
Smaller communities in North Dakota need employees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A USDA report shows that non-metropolitan areas lost more than five percent of their available workforce since 2007. Some areas saw a more significant loss. In smaller communities, every person plays an important role. Hiring has been tough for the past few months at the Main...
KFYR-TV
Haunted history tours of Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If your up for a scary story, look no further than downtown Bismarck. URL Radio is hosting walking haunted history tours. The hour long walk visits 10 historic sites in downtown. Locations such as Hotel Patterson, Dakota Stage and the Prince Hotel will be visited. Stories about gunfights, stabbing, fires, murders and paranormal encounters will be told in hopes of giving you a Halloween fright.
KFYR-TV
Fleet Farm approval generates conversation of downtown revitalization versus north Bismarck expansion
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission voted Tuesday night to rezone land in north Bismarck to make way for a new store. Fleet Farm will start dirt work this week on the west side of Highway 83. New businesses are starting up all over north Bismarck, but some...
Bismarck man killed in Steele two-vehicle crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 64-year-old Bismarck man and four cows were killed in a crash between two cars (one pulling an animal trailer) one mile outside of Steele on Thursday. According to the NDHP, on October 20 at 9:00 p.m., Steve Maier was traveling westbound from Wishek to Mandan while pulling a horse trailer […]
KFYR-TV
Trial for Epping man accused of murder continued to 2023
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The trial for an Epping man charged with murder has been moved to next year. Police say 58-year-old David Handeland shot and killed 25-year-old Leslie Lyon of Wisconsin. Lyon was the daughter of Handeland’s girlfriend at the time. District Court Judge Kirsten Sjue granted a...
KFYR-TV
Williston man sentenced to 10 years for Keelboat Park shooting
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston man will see 10 years in prison for attempted murder. Prosecutors say 19-year-old Jonathan Sanchez shot at a man in Bismarck’s Keelboat Park in November 2021. Sanchez was taken into custody in May in Oklahoma and brought back to Burleigh County. He pleaded...
