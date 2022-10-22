Read full article on original website
Little Rock's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLittle Rock, AR
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
Gachaga's Top-10 Finish Paces Trojans to Fifth at White Sands Bahamas
ATLANTIS, Bahamas – Kellie Gachaga notched her second career top-10 finish as Little Rock finished fifth at the White Sands Bahamas Invitational to close the fall season. The Trojans posted an 11-over 299 in round three, finishing at 44-over 908. 2022 Little Rock White Sands Bahamas Final Results (PDF)
Two Goals Lead to Draw Versus Tennessee Tech
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Forward Bronte Peel scored in a third straight match on Sunday, this time in the 86th minute to knot the game at 2-2. The game would remain tied through full time as the Trojans played the Ohio Valley Conference Regular Season Champion Tennessee Tech to a 2-2 draw on Sunday at the Coleman Sports Complex.
Benton volleyball team goes viral on TikTok with fun videos
BENTON, Ark. — Hardware is easy to find inside the arena at Benton High School and this season the volleyball team is looking to add to that same trophy case. That goal is a driving force for the team, which is having a ton of fun playing the sport while on their quest for some brand new hardware.
Hot Springs family celebrates ‘The Voice’ contestant surviving battle
Another battle round of The Voice tonight featured an Arkansas, and just like Little Rock native Steven McMorran weeks ago, Hot Springs's Andrew Igbokidi survived to sing another day.
Have You Heard About the Cannabis-Themed Eatery in Arkansas?
The next time you are in Little Rock, Arkansas and you have the munchies, Cheba Hut just might be the hippest place to go that's because it's the first cannabis-themed restaurant in Arkansas that's really groovy. Based out of Colorado, Cheba Hut Toasted Subs was founded in 1998 by Scott...
Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report
Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heavy rain is finally here
Along with the beneficial rain, there is a risk of severe weather. There's a low risk for damaging winds and flooding, with a very low risk of hail and a spin-up tornado.
Final weekend of the Arkansas State Fair brings food, music, rides and fun
For Arkansans that have not experienced the 2022 Arkansas State Fair yet, this weekend is their last chance.
Arkansas barber changing the lives of special needs family one haircut at a time
BENTON, Ark. — Most parents know that sometimes taking their kid to get a haircut can be challenging— And that can be especially true if they have children who experience sensory issues. Children with special needs can come a long way if given the needed attention. For one...
Morrilton re-opens Playland after 13-year closure
Playland is opening their doors yet again to the public, after a 13-year closure.
Conway High School teacher receives Fulbright Award and is being sent to Vietnam
Conway High School teacher Leslee Tell was awarded the Fulbright U.S. Distinguished Teaching Award and is being sent to Vietnam for the Fulbright Teacher Exchanges project.
Police: One dead in Little Rock near W. 18th Street
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that happened on W. 18th Street. According to police, the incident happened shortly before noon in the 2100 block of the street and left one person dead. Police state that the victim is an adult Hispanic male. There...
Obituary: Regenia Earlywine of Stuttgart
Regenia Earlywine, 79, of Stuttgart, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Crestpark of Stuttgart. Mrs. Earlywine was born June 28, 1943, in Ozark, Ark. She was a graduate of Ozark High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Arkansas Tech University. She was a teacher in the Stuttgart Public Schools retiring after 40 years. She was a member of First Christian Church.
Little Rock's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Little Rock, Arkansas, is a vibrant, exciting city with much to offer. However, it also has some problems. Crime is one big issue the city faces. And Little Rock has some dangerous neighborhoods.
Yikes! Did You Know These Restaurants in Arkansas Are Haunted?
We hear about real haunted houses and hotels. We also hear the urban legends of haunted roads and cemeteries but did you know there are a few restaurants in Arkansas that are haunted too?. Vino's Brewpub in Little Rock. Located in downtown Little Rock at 923 W. 7th St. No...
Conway launches public transportation; $2 anywhere in the city
If you cannot find a ride to get where you need to go in Conway, you have a new option. Monday, the city of colleges started offering public transportation for its citizens.
Police: 1 dead after shooting at home on West 18th Street in Little Rock
Police in Little Rock say one person is dead following a shooting at a home, pushing the city's total homicide count for the year to the edge of a record.
1 dead in fatal collision in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department reported a fatal collision that happened early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of South Camden Road. Officers said they found 33-year-old Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the outside of the...
Friday night shooting at a North Little Rock community park left one person dead
Little Rock, Arkansas – In North Little Rock, a neighborhood park was the scene of a shooting on Friday night that left one person dead. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man victim of gunfire at the GT Ashley McAlmont Community Park off Arkansas Highway 161 has passed away.
