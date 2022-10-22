ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

lrtrojans.com

Gachaga's Top-10 Finish Paces Trojans to Fifth at White Sands Bahamas

ATLANTIS, Bahamas – Kellie Gachaga notched her second career top-10 finish as Little Rock finished fifth at the White Sands Bahamas Invitational to close the fall season. The Trojans posted an 11-over 299 in round three, finishing at 44-over 908. 2022 Little Rock White Sands Bahamas Final Results (PDF)
lrtrojans.com

Two Goals Lead to Draw Versus Tennessee Tech

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Forward Bronte Peel scored in a third straight match on Sunday, this time in the 86th minute to knot the game at 2-2. The game would remain tied through full time as the Trojans played the Ohio Valley Conference Regular Season Champion Tennessee Tech to a 2-2 draw on Sunday at the Coleman Sports Complex.
THV11

Benton volleyball team goes viral on TikTok with fun videos

BENTON, Ark. — Hardware is easy to find inside the arena at Benton High School and this season the volleyball team is looking to add to that same trophy case. That goal is a driving force for the team, which is having a ton of fun playing the sport while on their quest for some brand new hardware.
mdmh-pinebluff.com

Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report

Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
THV11

Police: One dead in Little Rock near W. 18th Street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that happened on W. 18th Street. According to police, the incident happened shortly before noon in the 2100 block of the street and left one person dead. Police state that the victim is an adult Hispanic male. There...
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Regenia Earlywine of Stuttgart

Regenia Earlywine, 79, of Stuttgart, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Crestpark of Stuttgart. Mrs. Earlywine was born June 28, 1943, in Ozark, Ark. She was a graduate of Ozark High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Arkansas Tech University. She was a teacher in the Stuttgart Public Schools retiring after 40 years. She was a member of First Christian Church.
KATV

1 dead in fatal collision in Pine Bluff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department reported a fatal collision that happened early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of South Camden Road. Officers said they found 33-year-old Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the outside of the...
