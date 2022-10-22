The story of McKenzie County's rich history, from pre-historic to modern day oil exploration and agriculture, can soon be explored under one roof. With the opening of the McKenzie County Heritage Park and North Dakota Oil Museum's new indoor space in 2021, plans for the Heritage Park to acquire the displays and exhibits from the Pioneer Museum of McKenzie County inside the Long X Visitor Center have been in the works. Now the time has come to make the transition.

