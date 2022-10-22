Read full article on original website
Pioneer Museum Of McKenzie County To Move Exhibits To The McKenzie County Heritage Park & North Dakota Oil Museum
The story of McKenzie County's rich history, from pre-historic to modern day oil exploration and agriculture, can soon be explored under one roof. With the opening of the McKenzie County Heritage Park and North Dakota Oil Museum's new indoor space in 2021, plans for the Heritage Park to acquire the displays and exhibits from the Pioneer Museum of McKenzie County inside the Long X Visitor Center have been in the works. Now the time has come to make the transition.
KFYR-TV
Trial for Epping man accused of murder continued to 2023
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The trial for an Epping man charged with murder has been moved to next year. Police say 58-year-old David Handeland shot and killed 25-year-old Leslie Lyon of Wisconsin. Lyon was the daughter of Handeland’s girlfriend at the time. District Court Judge Kirsten Sjue granted a...
KFYR-TV
Missing Williston man, vehicle recovered from Missouri River
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A missing Williston man was recovered from the Missouri River Friday. A fisherman reported a submerged vehicle near the Lewis and Clark boat ramp on Highway 85, south of Williston, Thursday evening. The McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office, Williston Police Department and Williams County Sheriff’s Office Underwater...
Former North Dakota tribal official pleads guilty to bribery
Randall Phelan, 58, of Mandaree, North Dakota, was an elected representative of the governing body of the Three Affiliated Tribes from the end of 2012 to the middle of 2020.
KFYR-TV
First snow of the year keeps public works, tow companies busy
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Crews in charge of keeping the roads clear faced their first winter challenge this season in western North Dakota. More than six inches of heavy, wet snow fell throughout the Williston area, which made Monday morning driving hazardous. Towing companies were busy helping stuck vehicles around the area.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Missing man found in submerged car near Williston
(Williston, ND) -- The search is over for a missing man in Western North Dakota. In a joint announcement released by the McKenzie and Williams County Sheriff’s Offices, along with the Williston Police Department, the announcement was made that missing 62-year-old Benny Armstrong was found inside a vehicle that was pulled from the water Thursday night near the Lewis & Clark boat ramp on Highway 85.
KFYR-TV
Williston man sentenced to 10 years for Keelboat Park shooting
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston man will see 10 years in prison for attempted murder. Prosecutors say 19-year-old Jonathan Sanchez shot at a man in Bismarck’s Keelboat Park in November 2021. Sanchez was taken into custody in May in Oklahoma and brought back to Burleigh County. He pleaded...
October 29 is not a good day to drive drunk in Williams County
On October 29, the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Williams County Sheriff's Office and the Williston Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint at a predetermined location in Williams County.
KFYR-TV
Forsyth, Montana woman changes plea to guilty of killing Sidney man in January
SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - A Sidney, Montana homicide case came to a close Friday as prosecutors announced a plea deal. Fifty-one-year-old Lyndsee Brewer returned to a Richland County Court on October 21 to change her plea to guilty. Prosecutors say video surveillance and a handgun found at Brewers home indicated she shot 50-year-old Christopher Wetzstein inside his Sidney apartment on January 27, 2022. Brewer originally plead not guilty. She took a plea deal this week, admitting guilt.
KFYR-TV
Battling back from cancer again and again
Williams County looking to pass renewal of 1% Public Safety Sales Tax.
