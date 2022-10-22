ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Andover, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
merrimackathletics.com

Men's Tennis Falls to Franklin Pierce

RINDGE, N.H. – The Merrimack College men's tennis team took on Franklin Pierce University in their second game of the fall season. In a match that came down to the wire, the Warriors just didn't have enough in the tank as they fell 4-3. The Basics. Score: Merrimack 3.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
merrimackathletics.com

Field Hockey Celebrates Senior Day with Victory Over Sacred Heart

North Andover, Mass. – The Merrimack College field hockey team celebrated senior day and earned a victory over Sacred Heart University on Sunday afternoon. Katelyn Bennett scored the game winner after a penalty corner. Abby Allen had the other goal for the Warriors in the victory. The Basics. Score:...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
woottoncommonsense.com

Varsity football causes Whitman to forfeit after poor stretch of games

Coming into their game against Churchill, the Patriots were 1-2 following an impressive win against Clarksburg. Unfortunately for the team, they would have to face three tough opponents in a row, preventing them from starting a win streak. Churchill hosted the Patriots Friday, Sept. 23. Although the game was away,...
WHITMAN, MA
Dartmouth

Scott Brown named Dean of the College

Brown, who has held the position in an interim capacity since August 2021, will complete his term as dean in June 2025. The College announced yesterday that Scott Brown has been named Dean of the College. Brown has held the interim dean since August 2021, following the resignation of former Dean of the College Kathryn Lively in June 2021.
DARTMOUTH, MA
high-profile.com

Ground Broken on Industrial Development in Wrentham

Wrentham, MA – Lincoln Property Company (LPC), in partnership with Stockbridge, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on a speculative 176,800sf warehouse at 404 Green St. in Wrentham. When completed, the Class A industrial facility will be located just one mile from Interstate 495 and...
WRENTHAM, MA
GoLocalProv

Top Investigative Reporter at WJAR-10 Katie Davis Is Leaving the Station

In a blow to WJAR-10 and the Rhode Island news corps, investigative reporter Katie Davis has announced she is leaving the station. "Some personal news, as they say: this is my last week at NBC 10. I’m so grateful to have worked w/ the BEST team for the past 12 years! I’m excited to spend more time with my amazing little ones. Thank you New England for letting me share your stories. It has been an honor," Davis tweeted Friday night.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

Climate Change Bears Down on Naval Station Newport, Aquidneck Island

Much of Naval Station Newport is situated along Burma Road, also known as Defense Highway, a two-lane road that runs along the West Passage of Narragansett Bay. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) The U.S. Department of Defense has concerns about sea-level rise and other climate-change impacts on Naval Station Newport, along the...
NEWPORT, RI
a-z-animals.com

The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island

With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Crowd Anxiety Surfaces During Trip to Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular

Welcome to 2022. We're living in a mostly post-pandemic world, but new anxieties have burrowed their way into our lives. Anyone who knows me can easily classify me under the category of "social butterfly." I'm a night owl and attention seeker with crippling FOMO (fear of missing out) who has never had an issue with conversation. When it comes to large crowds, New Bedford's Madeira Feast is a walk in the park.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
QSR magazine

Shake Shack Opens 12th Massachusetts Location

Shake Shack will open its doors to its newest, and 12th overall, Massachusetts location on Friday, October 28 at 11 a.m. The Shack will be part of WS Development’s Derby Street Shops at 100 Derby Street (Suite 505) in Hingham, located near the center’s iconic “The Woody Wall'' mural. Positioned halfway between Boston and Cape Cod, Derby Street is a premier destination with of-the-moment retailers and unique events; with 65 spots to shop and dine, Derby Street is an eclectic collection of local and national brands.
HINGHAM, MA
FUN 107

Halloween Comes Alive in Dartmouth Thanks to One Man’s Haunted Yard

As Halloween draws closer, all things spooky and scary begin to take over, and one Dartmouth resident lives to bring terror and fear to his neighborhood every year. Harrison Ingham has been putting on interactive Halloween displays for years, and after acquiring the original animatronics and props from the old Lakeville haunted trail, he’s ready to make the “Haunted Yard by Dark New England” bigger and scarier than ever.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Harvard Crimson

Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums

The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
CAMBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy