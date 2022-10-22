Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Helen Boucher announced as dean of Tufts School of Medicine, making her the first woman to hold the titleThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
merrimackathletics.com
Men's Tennis Falls to Franklin Pierce
RINDGE, N.H. – The Merrimack College men's tennis team took on Franklin Pierce University in their second game of the fall season. In a match that came down to the wire, the Warriors just didn't have enough in the tank as they fell 4-3. The Basics. Score: Merrimack 3.
merrimackathletics.com
Field Hockey Celebrates Senior Day with Victory Over Sacred Heart
North Andover, Mass. – The Merrimack College field hockey team celebrated senior day and earned a victory over Sacred Heart University on Sunday afternoon. Katelyn Bennett scored the game winner after a penalty corner. Abby Allen had the other goal for the Warriors in the victory. The Basics. Score:...
woottoncommonsense.com
Varsity football causes Whitman to forfeit after poor stretch of games
Coming into their game against Churchill, the Patriots were 1-2 following an impressive win against Clarksburg. Unfortunately for the team, they would have to face three tough opponents in a row, preventing them from starting a win streak. Churchill hosted the Patriots Friday, Sept. 23. Although the game was away,...
Missing Dartmouth woman found
Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Dartmouth woman.
Dartmouth
Scott Brown named Dean of the College
Brown, who has held the position in an interim capacity since August 2021, will complete his term as dean in June 2025. The College announced yesterday that Scott Brown has been named Dean of the College. Brown has held the interim dean since August 2021, following the resignation of former Dean of the College Kathryn Lively in June 2021.
Police: Missing Raynham girl may have traveled 100 miles from home
RAYNHAM, Mass — A teenage girl from Raynham who has been missing since last week could be in danger and may have traveled to multiple New England cities up to a hundred miles away, police said. Colleen Weaver, 16, was last seen by a family member on Oct. 18...
high-profile.com
Ground Broken on Industrial Development in Wrentham
Wrentham, MA – Lincoln Property Company (LPC), in partnership with Stockbridge, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on a speculative 176,800sf warehouse at 404 Green St. in Wrentham. When completed, the Class A industrial facility will be located just one mile from Interstate 495 and...
RI-based startup looking to revolutionize sea travel
A Rhode Island-based startup company is developing new electric "flying boats" that could make traveling between coastal communities a whole lot faster.
College cancels classes, schools placed in lockdown following shooting in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A college canceled all classes and multiple schools were placed in lockdown following a shooting in Worcester on Monday morning. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Burncoat Street around 8:40 a.m. found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Worcester Police Department.
GoLocalProv
Top Investigative Reporter at WJAR-10 Katie Davis Is Leaving the Station
In a blow to WJAR-10 and the Rhode Island news corps, investigative reporter Katie Davis has announced she is leaving the station. "Some personal news, as they say: this is my last week at NBC 10. I’m so grateful to have worked w/ the BEST team for the past 12 years! I’m excited to spend more time with my amazing little ones. Thank you New England for letting me share your stories. It has been an honor," Davis tweeted Friday night.
Missing Medway man found dead following multi-community search
MEDWAY, Mass. — A Medway man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead following an extensive search that involved multiple communities, authorities said. Howard White, 72, was reported missing by a family member when he failed to return home from a walk on Sunday afternoon, according to the Medway Police Department.
ecori.org
Climate Change Bears Down on Naval Station Newport, Aquidneck Island
Much of Naval Station Newport is situated along Burma Road, also known as Defense Highway, a two-lane road that runs along the West Passage of Narragansett Bay. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) The U.S. Department of Defense has concerns about sea-level rise and other climate-change impacts on Naval Station Newport, along the...
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island
With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
Crowd Anxiety Surfaces During Trip to Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular
Welcome to 2022. We're living in a mostly post-pandemic world, but new anxieties have burrowed their way into our lives. Anyone who knows me can easily classify me under the category of "social butterfly." I'm a night owl and attention seeker with crippling FOMO (fear of missing out) who has never had an issue with conversation. When it comes to large crowds, New Bedford's Madeira Feast is a walk in the park.
QSR magazine
Shake Shack Opens 12th Massachusetts Location
Shake Shack will open its doors to its newest, and 12th overall, Massachusetts location on Friday, October 28 at 11 a.m. The Shack will be part of WS Development’s Derby Street Shops at 100 Derby Street (Suite 505) in Hingham, located near the center’s iconic “The Woody Wall'' mural. Positioned halfway between Boston and Cape Cod, Derby Street is a premier destination with of-the-moment retailers and unique events; with 65 spots to shop and dine, Derby Street is an eclectic collection of local and national brands.
Halloween Comes Alive in Dartmouth Thanks to One Man’s Haunted Yard
As Halloween draws closer, all things spooky and scary begin to take over, and one Dartmouth resident lives to bring terror and fear to his neighborhood every year. Harrison Ingham has been putting on interactive Halloween displays for years, and after acquiring the original animatronics and props from the old Lakeville haunted trail, he’s ready to make the “Haunted Yard by Dark New England” bigger and scarier than ever.
Human remains found in Central Falls
The remains were found Monday in the area of Broad and Sheridan streets.
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums
The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
ABC6.com
‘Sparkle City’: Central Falls cocaine history uncovered after human remains found
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — After human remains were found in Central Falls Monday, residents said that site may have also been part of one of the largest cocaine operations in the late 1900s. The construction site on Sheridan Street is the former location of what used to be...
Fossa, Smith announce ‘Democrats for Kalus’ effort
Republican Ashley Kalus locked down two notable Democratic endorsements Tuesday evening with just weeks left until Rhode Islanders head to the polls.
Comments / 0