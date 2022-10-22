ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

tulsahurricane.com

Golden Hurricane Set to Host The American Cross Country Championships on Friday

NOTES | WATCH (ESPN+) | CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL. TULSA, Okla. –– — The University of Tulsa men's and women's cross-country teams will seek to continue their conference dominance when the Golden Hurricane hosts the American Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships on Friday morning at Mohawk Park. To get...
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa’s Prince Named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose National Player of the Week

TYLER, Texas –– — University of Tulsa running backDeneric Prince was named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for eighth week of the college football season, announced today by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler. A 6'0" senior from Manvel, Texas,...
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Golfers in Third Place at Jim West Challenge

SAN MARCOS, Texas –– The Tulsa women's golf team sit in third place following the opening day of the Jim West Challenge as the Golden Hurricane carded rounds of 293-284 for an even-par 576 total at the par-72 Kissing Tree Golf Club. Tulsa, behind the play of three...
tulsahurricane.com

Montgomery Radio Show Airs Monday from 7-8 PM on Big Country 99.5 FM

TULSA, Okla. –– The Philip Montgomery Radio Show airs Monday on Big Country 99.5 FM, KXBL Radio, live from the RibCrib Restaurant at 16th and Harvard Avenue. Montgomery will review last Friday night's 27-16 road win at Temple and preview Saturday's Homecoming game against the SMU Mustangs. Fans...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thousands without power in Oklahoma

Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
News On 6

Man Crashes Into Tree Blown Over By Strong Winds

A man is alright after crashing a moped into a tree in Tulsa overnight, according to police. Tulsa Police say strong winds caused a tree to blow over near East 21st Street and South Sheridan Road overnight. The man, who was riding in the area, clipped some branches of the tree and ended up crashing his moped.
tulsapeople.com

Oklahoma best sellers: Oct. 23

This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books and indie bookstores across the state. Here are the Oklahoma bestsellers for Sunday, Oct. 23:. Fiction. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) “Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah (Algonquin...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tree Crashes Into Tulsa Home

A tree crashed into a Tulsa home Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a call at around noon at a home near South Pittsburg Avenue and East 15th Street. The tree caused damage to the AC unit, electrical system and garage, according to...
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Tulsa, Oklahoma – (With Photos)

Tulsa, Oklahoma is a food lover’s paradise. The breakfast options are endless, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find it here. Here are just a few of the best breakfast spots in Tulsa. Table Of...
multihousingnews.com

VanWest Buys Oklahoma Storage Portfolio

The acquisition is part of the company's Storage Fund III. VanWest Partners has acquired two ClearHome self storage facilities, totaling 140,000 square feet in Tulsa, Okla., from a private investor. The portfolio deal is part of VanWest Storage Fund III, which has already closed on three additional acquisitions. The five...
