Tulsa Men’s Soccer Hosts UCF in Final Regular Season Home Game on Friday Night
Tulsa's seventh-ranked men's soccer team will play host to UCF in the final regular season home game on Friday, October 28 beginning at 6:00 pm at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. Prior to the contest, TU will honor its senior class. Tickets are $5 general admission and can be...
Golden Hurricane Set to Host The American Cross Country Championships on Friday
NOTES | WATCH (ESPN+) | CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL. TULSA, Okla. –– — The University of Tulsa men's and women's cross-country teams will seek to continue their conference dominance when the Golden Hurricane hosts the American Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships on Friday morning at Mohawk Park. To get...
Tulsa Women’s Basketball Hosted Media Day on Tuesday; Announced Season Promotions
Tulsa women's basketball head coach Angie Nelp, as well as senior Maya Mayberry Temira Poindexter, participated in the Tulsa Basketball Media Day on Tuesday afternoon at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. Nelp is in her second season at the helm of the women's basketball team, which returns seven players from...
Tulsa Men’s Basketball Coach Eric Konkol Met with Media on Tuesday for Media Day
TULSA, Okla. –– Tulsa head basketball coach Eric Konkol participated in media day on Tuesday in the Donald W. Reynolds Center to discuss the upcoming season of Golden Hurricane basketball. Konkol is preparing for his first season as the head coach of the place where he got his...
Tulsa’s Prince Named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose National Player of the Week
TYLER, Texas –– — University of Tulsa running backDeneric Prince was named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for eighth week of the college football season, announced today by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler. A 6'0" senior from Manvel, Texas,...
Tulsa Golfers in Third Place at Jim West Challenge
SAN MARCOS, Texas –– The Tulsa women's golf team sit in third place following the opening day of the Jim West Challenge as the Golden Hurricane carded rounds of 293-284 for an even-par 576 total at the par-72 Kissing Tree Golf Club. Tulsa, behind the play of three...
Montgomery Radio Show Airs Monday from 7-8 PM on Big Country 99.5 FM
TULSA, Okla. –– The Philip Montgomery Radio Show airs Monday on Big Country 99.5 FM, KXBL Radio, live from the RibCrib Restaurant at 16th and Harvard Avenue. Montgomery will review last Friday night's 27-16 road win at Temple and preview Saturday's Homecoming game against the SMU Mustangs. Fans...
Barkley sees Arkansas’ hoops hype as warranted
Arkansas routs Rogers State in exhibition
Unlikely Leading Scorer Paces Hogs in Blowout Home ‘Opener’ vs Rogers State
FAYETTEVILLE — Exactly one year after Arkansas basketball squeaked out a tight win in its exhibition opener against a DII team, the only people sweating it out Monday night were those who bet the spread. The Razorbacks cruised to a victory over Rogers State and covered the 29.5-point spread...
Former Oklahoma State University President, State Senator Jim Halligan dies at 86
Current Oklahoma State University President Kayse Shrum has announced the death of former OSU President and State Senator, James 'Jim' Halligan. He was 86.
Bixby school bus pulled out of ditch in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A school bus was pulled out of a ditch in south Tulsa on Tuesday morning. The Bixby Public Schools bus was seen in a ditch near East 121st Street South and South Yale Avenue. Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller said the bus driver missed his...
JJ's Gourmet Burger, legendary Tulsa restaurant, closes after 53 years
The longtime restaurant posted about the closure on the Facebook page Monday night, the property has been on the market for several years.
Thousands without power in Oklahoma
Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
Farmers and ranchers across Green Country rejoice at first soaking rain, but is it enough?
TULSA, Okla. — After this year’s hot and dry summer, Monday’s rain was welcome news for ranchers and farmers. When we first met rancher Kirt Thacker, weeks with no rain combined with the hot temperatures meant he didn’t grow enough hay to feed his cows. He had to use his surplus, which he usually sells.
Man Crashes Into Tree Blown Over By Strong Winds
A man is alright after crashing a moped into a tree in Tulsa overnight, according to police. Tulsa Police say strong winds caused a tree to blow over near East 21st Street and South Sheridan Road overnight. The man, who was riding in the area, clipped some branches of the tree and ended up crashing his moped.
Oklahoma best sellers: Oct. 23
This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books and indie bookstores across the state. Here are the Oklahoma bestsellers for Sunday, Oct. 23:. Fiction. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) “Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah (Algonquin...
Tree Crashes Into Tulsa Home
A tree crashed into a Tulsa home Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a call at around noon at a home near South Pittsburg Avenue and East 15th Street. The tree caused damage to the AC unit, electrical system and garage, according to...
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Tulsa, Oklahoma – (With Photos)
Tulsa, Oklahoma is a food lover’s paradise. The breakfast options are endless, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find it here. Here are just a few of the best breakfast spots in Tulsa. Table Of...
VanWest Buys Oklahoma Storage Portfolio
The acquisition is part of the company's Storage Fund III. VanWest Partners has acquired two ClearHome self storage facilities, totaling 140,000 square feet in Tulsa, Okla., from a private investor. The portfolio deal is part of VanWest Storage Fund III, which has already closed on three additional acquisitions. The five...
TPD: Supervisor placed on restrictive duty after comments made during training
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Police Department (TPD) supervisor has been placed on administrative restrictive duty over comments made during a Citizens Police Academy training session. “During this training session, the Supervisor expressed several personal opinions that are not acceptable for any Tulsa Police Officer to present as representatives...
