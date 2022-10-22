ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmingdale, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Gov. Hochul announces $30 million teacher residency program

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the start of a new teacher residency program through the New York State Department of Labor. The Empire State Teacher Residency Program will match funds for local public school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services who want to create a two-year residency opportunity for prospective K-12 teachers at the graduate level.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Wantagh suffers first defeat

After two-time defending Nassau Conference III and Long Island champion Plainedge cruised to a 19th consecutive football victory, 35-7 at Wantagh last Saturday behind quarterback Caden Morra and two-way star Shane Mosia, the postgame message to the Warriors from head coach Keith Sachs was simple. “Our job is to see...
WANTAGH, NY
CBS New York

CBS2 visits parts of Lindenhurst, Freeport destroyed by Sandy in 2012

LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- This week marks 10 years since Superstorm Sandy pummeled the Tri-State Area, scarring the coastline and the people who called it home.All week, CBS News New York will revisit some of the areas hit hardest by the storm.On Tuesday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reconnected with some of the people and neighborhoods she visited a decade ago on Long Island.It was the dream house for Scott and Meral Guven."I'd seen the water view. My wife said, 'Okay, let's buy it,'" Scott Guven said.They did so never knowing the Great South Bay would, within years, begin to swallow their Lindenhurst...
FREEPORT, NY
danspapers.com

Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. Joins Fighting Chance Board

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. was appointed to the board of directors of Fighting Chance, a Sag Harbor-based nonprofit that provides free professional counseling services to cancer patients and caregivers on the East End. He will be able to share...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Watch: ACCEPT Performs With Two Singers In Patchogue, New York

German/American heavy metal legends ACCEPT played the last two concerts of their fall 2022 North American tour with the band’s longtime frontman Mark Tornillo sharing lead vocals with Jason McMaster (DANGEROUS TOYS, WATCHTOWER). The October 21 show at Stereo Garden in Patchogue, New York and the Oct…
PATCHOGUE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy