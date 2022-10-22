Read full article on original website
Fundraiser for Dolan Center to Honor Laura and Xavier Palacios
Laura and Xavier Palacios will be honored at a fundraiser on Nov. 4. The Social will benefit the Dolan Family Health Center. The pair has been active in supporting residents throughout Huntington; he is a trustee for the Huntington school district and she has been Read More ...
Superintendent: Eastport South Manor HS students disciplined over racist TikTok video
News 12 has learned there were at least two incidents at school during which students posted inappropriate videos to TikTok.
Eastport South Manor HS TikTok video keeps bullying at forefront of parents' minds
Team 12 Investigates addressed the state law known as the "Dignity for All Students Act" or DASA in a recent investigate report on bullying.
Longtime Hempstead educator, civil rights advocate leads 134th annual Homecoming Parade
A beloved educator and civil rights advocate in the Hempstead community is leading the 134th annual Homecoming Parade as grand marshal.
Port Jefferson School District hosts first of three scheduled bond tours
Port Jefferson School District administrators led a guided tour for more than a dozen community members Tuesday, Oct. 18, showcasing some of the facilities that will be on the ballot this December. Voters will decide Monday, Dec. 12, upon two landmark ballot initiatives, Propositions 1 and 2, totaling approximately $25...
WKTV
Gov. Hochul announces $30 million teacher residency program
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the start of a new teacher residency program through the New York State Department of Labor. The Empire State Teacher Residency Program will match funds for local public school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services who want to create a two-year residency opportunity for prospective K-12 teachers at the graduate level.
Runners raise money for veterans at 8th annual Suffolk County Marathon
More than 2,000 runners kicked off the eighth annual Catholic Health Suffolk County Marathon Sunday morning in Babylon Village.
Protest held in Roosevelt over reinstatement of teacher accused of displaying racist symbols inside classroom
The teacher in question had tenure so her case went before an impartial hearing officer assigned by New York state.
Students dismissed for the day following unfounded threat against Copiague High School
Copiague High School received a threat via phone this morning that prompted the school to temporarily evacuate its students, Suffolk police say.
Street renaming in Islip honors fallen FDNY firefighter
The town held a street renaming ceremony on what would have been FDNY firefighter Jesse Gerhard's 34th birthday.
Parents angry over Snapchat threat targeting Long Beach HS special-education students
Concerned parents caused a traffic jam as they came to pick up their kids at dismissal on Tuesday
World champion New Rochelle cheerleader dies unexpectedly
According to his obituary, Eric Ortiz was just 30 years old when he died on Saturday.
Stony Brook University Hospital tops list of best locations for cardiac, stroke care
Healthgrades lists Stony Brook as one of the 50 best hospitals for cardiac surgery in the U.S. It also named it one of the 100 best hospitals for cardiac care for nine years in a row.
Herald Community Newspapers
Wantagh suffers first defeat
After two-time defending Nassau Conference III and Long Island champion Plainedge cruised to a 19th consecutive football victory, 35-7 at Wantagh last Saturday behind quarterback Caden Morra and two-way star Shane Mosia, the postgame message to the Warriors from head coach Keith Sachs was simple. “Our job is to see...
Bags checked, students forced to stay inside at Valley Stream high schools due to threat sent to district
The message, which was very similar to a threat made at Long Beach High School, claimed to be a former student who was bullied and was planning to commit a mass shooting.
Security stepped up at Valley Stream schools following social media threat
Police say there will be special units deployed.
CBS2 visits parts of Lindenhurst, Freeport destroyed by Sandy in 2012
LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- This week marks 10 years since Superstorm Sandy pummeled the Tri-State Area, scarring the coastline and the people who called it home.All week, CBS News New York will revisit some of the areas hit hardest by the storm.On Tuesday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reconnected with some of the people and neighborhoods she visited a decade ago on Long Island.It was the dream house for Scott and Meral Guven."I'd seen the water view. My wife said, 'Okay, let's buy it,'" Scott Guven said.They did so never knowing the Great South Bay would, within years, begin to swallow their Lindenhurst...
danspapers.com
Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. Joins Fighting Chance Board
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. was appointed to the board of directors of Fighting Chance, a Sag Harbor-based nonprofit that provides free professional counseling services to cancer patients and caregivers on the East End. He will be able to share...
News 12
Greenlawn native Mariah Carey to hold Christmas concert back in New York
Long Island native Mariah Carey announced Monday that she will be performing her holiday hits at Madison Square Garden this December. Carey, formerly of Greenlawn, last performed her popular Christmas songs like "All I Want for Christmas is You" in New York five years ago during a residency at the Beacon Theater.
wesb.com
Watch: ACCEPT Performs With Two Singers In Patchogue, New York
German/American heavy metal legends ACCEPT played the last two concerts of their fall 2022 North American tour with the band’s longtime frontman Mark Tornillo sharing lead vocals with Jason McMaster (DANGEROUS TOYS, WATCHTOWER). The October 21 show at Stereo Garden in Patchogue, New York and the Oct…
