Keene, NH

WCVB

Man accused of murdering Concord couple waives arraignment Wednesday

A man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of a Concord couple returned to New Hampshire on Tuesday, according to officials with the state attorney general's office. Logan Clegg, 26, is facing two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the April 18 shooting deaths of...
CONCORD, NH
Harmony Montgomery's father Adam Montgomery charged in her murder

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested Monday in the murder of his daughter Harmony Montgomery, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced. Investigators said Harmony was killed in Manchester in early December 2019. Her body has never been found. Adam Montgomery, 32, was arrested on several...
MANCHESTER, NH
World-class service dogs trained in Princeton, Mass.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Kitty Mahoney experienced sudden and permanent hearing loss in 1997 after a diagnosis of meningitis. At the time, she was raising three young children, and her career was flourishing. She adopted her canine companion fromNEADS to help her with important day-to-day functions.
PRINCETON, MA

