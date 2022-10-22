ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Ready to Deliver at Ivy League Championships

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- The Yale men's cross country team will toe the line at Van Cortlandt Park this Friday for the Ivy League Heptagonal Championships, the most important race of the season. Ever since the Bulldogs' summer training kicked off precisely five months ago, the Heps meet has been circled on the calendar. Heps represents the ultimate focal point of all that training, of all the challenging workouts this fall, and of all the races the Bulldogs have run so far this season.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Take Third Place at the Yale Women's Interconference

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - The Yale women's sailing team took third place at the Yale Women's Interconference Regatta this weekend, their second-to-last event of the season. The Bulldogs battled tough conditions all weekend. On Saturday, the wind was too light to sail; one race was attempted but abandoned. On Sunday, a breeze of about 10 knots died slowly over the day, ending at about five knots. Nonetheless, eight races were completed on the second day of the regatta.
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll (Week 8): Westies climb to No. 5, North Haven joins rankings

West Haven’s win over Shelton shifted around the back half of the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll this week. The top five, though, stayed the same, led by No. 1 Southington. The Blue Knights’ seven-point win over Windsor kept them in first for the fourth week in a row, by the same margin as last week over New Canaan, which shut out Wilton. The first-place votes were roughly the same, too.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Raising Cane's Is Coming to Connecticut

A popular fast food chain is opening its first location in Connecticut. Raising Cane's, known for their chicken fingers, will be opening its first location in the state in Enfield. Up until now, the closest locations for folks wanting Raising Cane's has been Boston or Pennsylvania. The chain says they...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets

The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Connecticut Black Expo returning to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After a long hiatus, the Connecticut Black Expo is coming back to New Haven. This year’s expo is themed action driving black excellence and will highlight dozens of Black business owners, corporate sponsors, and musical performers. The Connecticut Black Expo takes place on Oct. 29 and 30 at the Floyd […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

2 teens shot in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old was taken to a hospital early Tuesday evening after being shot in Hartford, with another teen arriving at a hospital about two hours later. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the 200 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to Hartford police. The 15-year-old was found […]
HARTFORD, CT
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?

- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
NEW MILFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign

MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future. Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut. The farm on Matson Hill announced it was closing earlier this month. Sandi Rose, the...
GLASTONBURY, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

State police cruiser struck on I-84W in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police cruiser was struck after responding to a multi-vehicle collision on I-84 West in Hartford, which partially closed the highway on Tuesday morning. Connecticut State Police confirmed that a state cruiser was struck on the highway near exit 48. Troopers responded to the crash, and no injuries have been […]
HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut

Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Crash shuts down road in Berlin

Groton plaza reopens after package deemed not suspicious. Shopping center in Groton reopens after suspicious package investigation. Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk kicks off in Hartford. Updated: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:31 AM UTC. Each year more than 250,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer. Technical Discussion: Some...
BERLIN, CT
FOX 61

Home heating oil prices skyrocket over several months

HARTFORD, Conn. — Home heating oil prices have skyrocketed over the past few months, reaching almost $6 per gallon. Federal energy leaders say much of that price spike can be attributed to the war in Ukraine. The price of home heating oil in Connecticut is the highest it’s ever...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy