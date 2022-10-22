Read full article on original website
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Ready to Deliver at Ivy League Championships
NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- The Yale men's cross country team will toe the line at Van Cortlandt Park this Friday for the Ivy League Heptagonal Championships, the most important race of the season. Ever since the Bulldogs' summer training kicked off precisely five months ago, the Heps meet has been circled on the calendar. Heps represents the ultimate focal point of all that training, of all the challenging workouts this fall, and of all the races the Bulldogs have run so far this season.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Take Third Place at the Yale Women's Interconference
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - The Yale women's sailing team took third place at the Yale Women's Interconference Regatta this weekend, their second-to-last event of the season. The Bulldogs battled tough conditions all weekend. On Saturday, the wind was too light to sail; one race was attempted but abandoned. On Sunday, a breeze of about 10 knots died slowly over the day, ending at about five knots. Nonetheless, eight races were completed on the second day of the regatta.
darientimes.com
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll (Week 8): Westies climb to No. 5, North Haven joins rankings
West Haven’s win over Shelton shifted around the back half of the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll this week. The top five, though, stayed the same, led by No. 1 Southington. The Blue Knights’ seven-point win over Windsor kept them in first for the fourth week in a row, by the same margin as last week over New Canaan, which shut out Wilton. The first-place votes were roughly the same, too.
NBC Connecticut
Raising Cane's Is Coming to Connecticut
A popular fast food chain is opening its first location in Connecticut. Raising Cane's, known for their chicken fingers, will be opening its first location in the state in Enfield. Up until now, the closest locations for folks wanting Raising Cane's has been Boston or Pennsylvania. The chain says they...
Raising Cane's, chicken fingers and all, to open locations in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — A national fast-food restaurant is bringing its chicken game to Connecticut. Raising Cane's has plans to open several locations in the state. The first Connecticut location is slated to be in Enfield. At the moment, the estimated time of arrival is the end of 2023. They...
Bristol Press
Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets
The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
Soldier Homecoming | Connecticut National Guardsman surprises son at school after year-long deployment
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A local elementary school student got a massive surprise Monday afternoon during a school assembly when his dad returned from a year-long deployment overseas. First Sgt. Dan Grenier has been on active duty with the Connecticut National Guard for more than a year. He was serving...
Connecticut Black Expo returning to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After a long hiatus, the Connecticut Black Expo is coming back to New Haven. This year’s expo is themed action driving black excellence and will highlight dozens of Black business owners, corporate sponsors, and musical performers. The Connecticut Black Expo takes place on Oct. 29 and 30 at the Floyd […]
2 teens shot in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old was taken to a hospital early Tuesday evening after being shot in Hartford, with another teen arriving at a hospital about two hours later. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the 200 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to Hartford police. The 15-year-old was found […]
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?
- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
milfordmirror.com
Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign
MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future. Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut. The farm on Matson Hill announced it was closing earlier this month. Sandi Rose, the...
wiltonbulletin.com
Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
State police cruiser struck on I-84W in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police cruiser was struck after responding to a multi-vehicle collision on I-84 West in Hartford, which partially closed the highway on Tuesday morning. Connecticut State Police confirmed that a state cruiser was struck on the highway near exit 48. Troopers responded to the crash, and no injuries have been […]
recordpatriot.com
New Haven's Columbus House shelter plagued by drag racing on the Boulevard
NEW HAVEN — At midnight on a Friday or Saturday, chances are Shorty P., Paul Serra, Alex B. and Larry Hartnell all are safely, if not peacefully, in bed in the Columbus House shelter, trying to sleep despite the thunderous din of drag racers roaring by on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard.
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Latest poll still shows Lamont holding edge over Stefanowski
The latest poll from Quinnipiac University on the governor’s race remains virtually unchanged from a September survey. Governor Lamont still leads Bob Stefanowski
Eyewitness News
Crash shuts down road in Berlin
Groton plaza reopens after package deemed not suspicious. Shopping center in Groton reopens after suspicious package investigation. Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk kicks off in Hartford. Updated: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:31 AM UTC. Each year more than 250,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer. Technical Discussion: Some...
Home heating oil prices skyrocket over several months
HARTFORD, Conn. — Home heating oil prices have skyrocketed over the past few months, reaching almost $6 per gallon. Federal energy leaders say much of that price spike can be attributed to the war in Ukraine. The price of home heating oil in Connecticut is the highest it’s ever...
