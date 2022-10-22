Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
concordia.edu
Women's Golf Places Second, Men Ninth at the Crusader Invitational
THACKERVILLE, Okla. - After play for the first round was rained out, the Concordia University Texas golf programs competed in a one-round tournament. CTX women's golfers Sophia Padilla (81, T-6th) and Samantha Miethke (84, T-9th) both earned top-10 finishes to help the Tornados secure a second-place finish at the Crusader Invitational. Travis Skorheim (73) tied for 19th-place to help the men to a 9th-place finish at the Winstar Golf Club on Tuesday.
Longhorns Impress With 18-5 Win Over Houston in Fall Ball Opener
The Longhorns will look to retool after a historic 2022 season and pick up where they left off in 2023.
UIL issues playoff ban for San Marcos HS football program amid recruiting allegations
The UIL's state executive committee handed down that decision and others against two coaches in the program after a meeting Tuesday. Head football coach John Walsh was issued a five-game suspension and assistant coach Lee Vallejo can't coach for two years and was issued three years probation.
hookemheadlines.com
Texas football flip target, 4-Star Jelani McDonald, de-commits from OK State
There is a lot of activity on the recruiting trail early this week, with some moves that are bound to impact the outcome of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. One of the recent flip targets that emerged for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian, the rising four-star Waco Connally athlete Jelani McDonald, re-opened his recruitment on the afternoon of Oct. 25.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Tirade Tuesday: Texas, Texas A&M Melting Down After Latest Blunders
Texas, by all accounts, is the hub of football at all three levels of the sport. Love them or hate them, the Texas Longhorns and Dallas Cowboys are among the most recognizable brands in the entire sport, and Texas High School football takes a backseat to nobody. There are 12...
collegehoopstoday.com
Chris Beard on five-star freshman Dillon Mitchell: “Defensively, he’s a game changer”
Chris Beard is a defensive minded coach with a defensive minded background. It’s what allowed him to lead Little Rock to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2016 and Texas Tech to within inches of a national title in 2019. It’s also why he’s so bullish on...
'No Excuses': Texas QB Quinn Ewers Looks For Better Results Following Bye Week
Quinn Ewers looked human in a loss to Oklahoma State.
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Commit Jelani McDonald Reopens Recruitment after Visit to Texas
Oklahoma State’s highest-rated commitment in the 2023 class is reopening his recruitment. Jelani McDonald, a four-star athlete committed to play defensive back at OSU, tweeted Tuesday that Oklahoma State is his “number 1 school,” but that he was “opening his recruitment 100%.” This comes after McDonald, from Waco Connally High School, visited Texas earlier this month.
College Football World Reacts To Steve Sarkisian Controversy News
University of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian received criticism following Saturday's 41-34 loss to Oklahoma State, but not all of it was directed at the Longhorns' play on the field. In addition to questions related to the team blowing a 34-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter, Sarkisian was ...
4 overreactions from Texas football’s late collapse vs. OK State
Another second-half slump for Texas football under second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian ultimately doomed this team as they fell short to the No. 11 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys and longtime head coach Mike Gundy on Oct. 22. This effort from Texas in the second half is still rather confounding and frustrating for the fans on the Forty Acres.
Cedric Baxter Jr., nation's No. 1 RB and Texas pledge, taking Florida State Seminoles return trip this weekend
The buzz is growing. Two weeks after taking an unofficial visit to Florida State University, Edgewater High School (Florida) playmaker and Texas Longhorns five-star running back pledge Cedric Baxter Jr. is making a return trip. This week, the nation's No. 1 running back tweeted that ...
Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin
Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race
A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to Austin-Travis County, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Austin on Saturday. The crash happened on 183 northbound near Old Lockhart Road at around 4:30 p.m involving two vehicles.
fox7austin.com
Police searching for missing Lakeway 15-year-old girl
LAKEWAY, Texas - Lakeway police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Police said Gracie Robinson, 15, was last seen getting out of an unknown car between 10:30-11 p.m. on Oct. 19. She was seen near Firebird Cove in Lakeway. The car was described as a dark-colored SUV. On Oct....
15 Austin ZIP codes now dominated by renters not homeowners
If you live in either the 78727 or 78744 ZIP code, odds are you’re renting.
Storm causes power outages and damage throughout Central Texas
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings plagued Central Texas late Oct. 24, causing damages and power outages. KCEN received footage from sources in Copperas Cove, Moffat, Kempner and Temple showing large-sized hail falling in huge quantities. Incredibly strong winds were also reported, causing damages in places...
More fast food chains coming to Dripping Springs, locals react
With population growth comes a need for more restaurants to feed those folks, and Dripping Springs is seeing a few more fast-food chains emerging.
Overturned truck shuts down I-35 NB in Georgetown
The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Georgetown are shut down Tuesday morning due to an overturned truck.
Sunshine today ahead of the next storm system
Enjoying sunshine today before the clouds return leading to a storm threat Friday morning. --Rich Segal
Comments / 0