concordia.edu

Women's Golf Places Second, Men Ninth at the Crusader Invitational

THACKERVILLE, Okla. - After play for the first round was rained out, the Concordia University Texas golf programs competed in a one-round tournament. CTX women's golfers Sophia Padilla (81, T-6th) and Samantha Miethke (84, T-9th) both earned top-10 finishes to help the Tornados secure a second-place finish at the Crusader Invitational. Travis Skorheim (73) tied for 19th-place to help the men to a 9th-place finish at the Winstar Golf Club on Tuesday.
AUSTIN, TX
hookemheadlines.com

Texas football flip target, 4-Star Jelani McDonald, de-commits from OK State

There is a lot of activity on the recruiting trail early this week, with some moves that are bound to impact the outcome of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. One of the recent flip targets that emerged for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian, the rising four-star Waco Connally athlete Jelani McDonald, re-opened his recruitment on the afternoon of Oct. 25.
AUSTIN, TX
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Commit Jelani McDonald Reopens Recruitment after Visit to Texas

Oklahoma State’s highest-rated commitment in the 2023 class is reopening his recruitment. Jelani McDonald, a four-star athlete committed to play defensive back at OSU, tweeted Tuesday that Oklahoma State is his “number 1 school,” but that he was “opening his recruitment 100%.” This comes after McDonald, from Waco Connally High School, visited Texas earlier this month.
STILLWATER, OK
FanSided

4 overreactions from Texas football’s late collapse vs. OK State

Another second-half slump for Texas football under second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian ultimately doomed this team as they fell short to the No. 11 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys and longtime head coach Mike Gundy on Oct. 22. This effort from Texas in the second half is still rather confounding and frustrating for the fans on the Forty Acres.
AUSTIN, TX
B106

Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin

Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Reform Austin

Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race

A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Police searching for missing Lakeway 15-year-old girl

LAKEWAY, Texas - Lakeway police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Police said Gracie Robinson, 15, was last seen getting out of an unknown car between 10:30-11 p.m. on Oct. 19. She was seen near Firebird Cove in Lakeway. The car was described as a dark-colored SUV. On Oct....
LAKEWAY, TX
KCEN

Storm causes power outages and damage throughout Central Texas

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings plagued Central Texas late Oct. 24, causing damages and power outages. KCEN received footage from sources in Copperas Cove, Moffat, Kempner and Temple showing large-sized hail falling in huge quantities. Incredibly strong winds were also reported, causing damages in places...
TEXAS STATE

