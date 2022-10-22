Read full article on original website
pbasailfish.com
Sailfish Place 15th at Flager Fall Slam
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- Earlier today, the Palm Beach Atlantic women's golf team concluded their fall season at the Flagler Fall Slam, held at Marsh Creek Country Club. The Sailfish finished in 15th place. Annika Miller led the way for the Sailfish in this tournament. She ended her final round...
pbasailfish.com
Sailfish Shutout Tritons at Home 2-0
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Palm Beach Atlantic men's soccer team returned to Sunshine State Conference play tonight as they hosted the Eckerd Tritons. In a near must-win match, the Sailfish ended their three-game skid with a controlling 2-0 win to take their record to 8-5-1 on the season and 4-4-1 in SSC play.
pbasailfish.com
Volleyball Falls in Four Sets at NSU
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic volleyball team traveled south to face Nova Southeastern on Tuesday night. The Sailfish looked to complete the season sweep against the Sharks after beating them earlier this year. PBA (12-11, 6-7 SSC) got off to a good start, winning the first set, 25-22. Unfortunately for PBA, a key injury and adjustments made by NSU (13-10, 6-7 SSC) allowed the Sharks to comeback to win, 3-1. Abbie Zylstra led the Sailfish with 13 kills, six digs, and three blocks. Kayla Matthews added nine kills with 11 digs. Harper Stokes stepped up with seven kills, hitting .545 with a block. Lauren Cummings recorded a team-best 18 digs. Jayden Otto recorded a team-leading 32 assists.
pbasailfish.com
Sailfish Drop Match At NSU
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.- The Palm Beach Atlantic women's soccer team dropped a conference road match to the Nova Southeastern Sharks 3-0 on Tuesday night. The Sailfish fell to 2-9-3 on the season. PBA tested the NSU goalkeeper with seven shots on goal during the match. Anna Vila led the Sailfish...
pbasailfish.com
Sailfish Picked Ninth In SSC Preseason Poll
MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Palm Beach Atlantic women's basketball team has been selected to finish ninth in the Sunshine State Conference preseason poll. The poll, voted on by coaches within the conference, was released by the SSC office this morning. After being picked seventh in the poll last season, the...
High school football: Power rankings of Palm Beach County's Top 10 ahead of Week 10
We're almost to the end of the regular season, but almost is never enough, which means you still have two more sets of power rankings to look forward to. What you probably didn't expect after the ninth week of the high school football season – much like myself – was to see a tie, let alone a new team, enter the mix.
pbasailfish.com
Men's Basketball picked Eighth in SSC Preseason Poll
MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic men's basketball team has been picked to finish eighth in the Sunshine State Conference preseason coaches' poll released on Tuesday. The Sailfish are set to play their second season under head coach Cole Rose. PBA finished with a 7-13 conference record last...
wsop.com
MIKE CHIAPPETTA WINS ISLE MAIN EVENT FOR $200,196
24 October 2022 (Pompano Beach, FL) - The 2022/23 World Series of Poker Circuit has now crowned a new champion at the Isle Casino in the $1,700 Main Event as Mike Chiappetta, from Boca Raton, Florida, emerged victorious, claiming his first WSOP Circuit ring. The newly crowned winner bested a...
cw34.com
Winning scratch-off lottery ticket makes South Florida man an 'instant millionaire'
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man in Broward County may be counting his blessings and his money after turning in a winning Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. Monday, David Thomas of Cooper City visited Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee to claim his prize: $1million from the 500X THE CASH game. He...
FAU unveils alternate football uniforms, wearing one color for 1st time in school history
Alternative uniforms have been the rage on the sports scene ever since universities and professional franchises realized these are cash machines with fans buying up jerseys and such. Florida Atlantic has joined the fray. The Owls have introduced an alternate black uniform with accents of red and white. The jersey...
Former Atlantic High School athletic director arrested following investigation
Palm Beach County School District employee Andrea Smith-Thomas was arrested Monday morning on charges of grand theft, official misconduct and organized scheme to defraud valued less than $20,000 during her time as athletic director at Atlantic High School. A PBCSD investigation alleges that Smith-Thomas, 56, of Delray Beach, stole $4,609.80...
South Florida Times
Sugarcane burning battle heating up
Belle Glade, Fla. – Belle Glade, a predominantly Black city in western Palm Beach County, is possibly facing a health issue over the practice of local cane sugar mills’ cane-burning allegedly polluting the air and infecting people with illnesses. Big sugar companies’ preharvest practice of burning cane from...
Deerfield News
They’re Back-Deerfield Beach’s Fatboyz BBQ “Top Notch” Now At 1200 East Hillsboro Boulevard
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-We remember when Fatboyz BBQ first opened on Powerline Road we thought, and still do their BBQ was excellent. Fatboyz reminds me of the old days when Tom’s was on Dixie Highway in Boca and the people would wait in lines. Fatboyz is the real deal they are cooking low and slow and know BBQ.
bocaratontribune.com
Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Captain Takes Next Step to Returning Back to Active Duty
Boynton Beach, FL – On July 7, 2020, Captain Jeff Power, a nineteen-year veteran with the Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Department, was involved in a serious car accident that left him critically injured. Over two years later, in the final phase of the long road to recovery, Capt. Power was accepted into the Hangar Clinic near Seattle, Washington, for an exclusive program that fit Capt. Power for a custom-made carbon fiber brace that will help him take the next step to returning back to active duty at BBFRD.
Click10.com
Police in Miami, Coral Springs search for 2 young girls who are missing
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward County are searching for two missing young girls. Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Ashley Nicole Garcia. She was last seen Saturday in the Little Havana area of the City of Miami. Garcia is...
Witnesses describe 'insane' tanker fire, traffic on I-95
A three-vehicle collision that set a tanker truck on fire on Interstate 95 could be heard throughout Delray Beach.
WSVN-TV
Police searching for missing boy out of Plantation
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A family and police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy in Plantation. According to Plantation Police, Shane New stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen in the area of the 7800 block, off Northwest 10th Street, Tuesday afternoon.
Click10.com
Deputy faces suspension after shooting man in St. Lucie County
Fort Pierce, Fla. – A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy will not face charges after she mistakenly shot someone in Fort Pierce last month. Deputy Courtney Hoyt told investigators she meant to fire her taser when she shot Dylan De Reivera on the North Causeway Bridge on Sept. 9.
cbs12.com
Port St. Lucie officer struck by car while on the job shares ordeal
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Newly released Port St. Lucie Police Department body camera videos shows the moments before and after one of their officers was hit by a car while directing traffic last week. The officer identified as Richard Mazzio, 41, is still on the mend and...
Flies on cookies, bagels and cinnamon rolls force Delray Beach shop to shut last week
Flies contaminated bagels and sweet treats at a Delray Beach eatery, making it the only restaurant in Broward and Palm Beach counties to be ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of ...
