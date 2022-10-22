ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pbasailfish.com

Sailfish Place 15th at Flager Fall Slam

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- Earlier today, the Palm Beach Atlantic women's golf team concluded their fall season at the Flagler Fall Slam, held at Marsh Creek Country Club. The Sailfish finished in 15th place. Annika Miller led the way for the Sailfish in this tournament. She ended her final round...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
pbasailfish.com

Sailfish Shutout Tritons at Home 2-0

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Palm Beach Atlantic men's soccer team returned to Sunshine State Conference play tonight as they hosted the Eckerd Tritons. In a near must-win match, the Sailfish ended their three-game skid with a controlling 2-0 win to take their record to 8-5-1 on the season and 4-4-1 in SSC play.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
pbasailfish.com

Volleyball Falls in Four Sets at NSU

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic volleyball team traveled south to face Nova Southeastern on Tuesday night. The Sailfish looked to complete the season sweep against the Sharks after beating them earlier this year. PBA (12-11, 6-7 SSC) got off to a good start, winning the first set, 25-22. Unfortunately for PBA, a key injury and adjustments made by NSU (13-10, 6-7 SSC) allowed the Sharks to comeback to win, 3-1. Abbie Zylstra led the Sailfish with 13 kills, six digs, and three blocks. Kayla Matthews added nine kills with 11 digs. Harper Stokes stepped up with seven kills, hitting .545 with a block. Lauren Cummings recorded a team-best 18 digs. Jayden Otto recorded a team-leading 32 assists.
DAVIE, FL
pbasailfish.com

Sailfish Drop Match At NSU

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.- The Palm Beach Atlantic women's soccer team dropped a conference road match to the Nova Southeastern Sharks 3-0 on Tuesday night. The Sailfish fell to 2-9-3 on the season. PBA tested the NSU goalkeeper with seven shots on goal during the match. Anna Vila led the Sailfish...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
pbasailfish.com

Sailfish Picked Ninth In SSC Preseason Poll

MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Palm Beach Atlantic women's basketball team has been selected to finish ninth in the Sunshine State Conference preseason poll. The poll, voted on by coaches within the conference, was released by the SSC office this morning. After being picked seventh in the poll last season, the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
pbasailfish.com

Men's Basketball picked Eighth in SSC Preseason Poll

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic men's basketball team has been picked to finish eighth in the Sunshine State Conference preseason coaches' poll released on Tuesday. The Sailfish are set to play their second season under head coach Cole Rose. PBA finished with a 7-13 conference record last...
MELBOURNE, FL
wsop.com

MIKE CHIAPPETTA WINS ISLE MAIN EVENT FOR $200,196

24 October 2022 (Pompano Beach, FL) - The 2022/23 World Series of Poker Circuit has now crowned a new champion at the Isle Casino in the $1,700 Main Event as Mike Chiappetta, from Boca Raton, Florida, emerged victorious, claiming his first WSOP Circuit ring. The newly crowned winner bested a...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Times

Sugarcane burning battle heating up

Belle Glade, Fla. – Belle Glade, a predominantly Black city in western Palm Beach County, is possibly facing a health issue over the practice of local cane sugar mills’ cane-burning allegedly polluting the air and infecting people with illnesses. Big sugar companies’ preharvest practice of burning cane from...
BELLE GLADE, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Captain Takes Next Step to Returning Back to Active Duty

Boynton Beach, FL – On July 7, 2020, Captain Jeff Power, a nineteen-year veteran with the Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Department, was involved in a serious car accident that left him critically injured. Over two years later, in the final phase of the long road to recovery, Capt. Power was accepted into the Hangar Clinic near Seattle, Washington, for an exclusive program that fit Capt. Power for a custom-made carbon fiber brace that will help him take the next step to returning back to active duty at BBFRD.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police in Miami, Coral Springs search for 2 young girls who are missing

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward County are searching for two missing young girls. Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Ashley Nicole Garcia. She was last seen Saturday in the Little Havana area of the City of Miami. Garcia is...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police searching for missing boy out of Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A family and police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy in Plantation. According to Plantation Police, Shane New stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen in the area of the 7800 block, off Northwest 10th Street, Tuesday afternoon.
PLANTATION, FL
Click10.com

Deputy faces suspension after shooting man in St. Lucie County

Fort Pierce, Fla. – A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy will not face charges after she mistakenly shot someone in Fort Pierce last month. Deputy Courtney Hoyt told investigators she meant to fire her taser when she shot Dylan De Reivera on the North Causeway Bridge on Sept. 9.
FORT PIERCE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies on cookies, bagels and cinnamon rolls force Delray Beach shop to shut last week

Flies contaminated bagels and sweet treats at a Delray Beach eatery, making it the only restaurant in Broward and Palm Beach counties to be ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy