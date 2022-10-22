Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
This Light Bulb Has Not Been Turned Off for Over 120 YearsAndrei TapalagaLivermore, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
Mystery Mercedes-Benz Found Buried at Former Home of Convicted Murderer in AthertonAnthony J LynchAtherton, CA
Related
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Set for Senior Day With First-Round Bye on the Line
This Week's Information: San José State (6-6-5, 5-3-2 MW) vs. Fresno State (1-13-4, 1-7-2 MW) When Thursday, Oct. 27 | 7 p.m. Where Spartan Soccer Complex, San Jose, Calif. SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San José State Spartans wrap up their regular season on Thursday night against Fresno State, hoping to clinch a top-two seed in the Mountain West and a first-round bye in the Mountain West Championship.
San Jose State University Spartans
Sweeney Earns Conference-Leading Fifth Shutout in Spartans Win Over Utah Valley
BOX SCORE (PDF) |. - David Sweeney made five saves and Anthony Guzman scored the match-winning goal to lead San José State (8-4-2, 4-1-1 WAC) to a 1-0 victory over Utah Valley (4-7-1, 2-4-0 WAC) on Sunday afternoon. Sweeney's five saves were the second-most saves he has made in...
San Jose State University Spartans
Miyazato Scores in Spartans Loss to Wyoming
BOX SCORE (PDF) LARAMIE, Wyo. - Kiana Miyazato scored in San Josè State's (6-6-5, 5-3-2 Mountain West) 2-1 loss to Wyoming (6-6-5, 5-3-2 Mountain West) on Sunday afternoon. The Spartans had 10 shots total and six shots on goal compared to 16 shots total and eight shots on goal for Wyoming.
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans and Malate Tie For Second at Stanford Intercollegiate
STANFORD, Calif.— Antonia Malate finished tied for second at 6-under 207, and the San José State women's golf tied for second on Sunday at the Stanford Intercollegiate at the Stanford Golf Course. Malate finished the tournament by shooting a 2-under 69, to tie with Anna Backman of Miami...
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Hosts Nevada Saturday Night on CBS Sports Network
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State football (4-2, 2-1 Mountain West) hosts Nevada (2-6, 0-4 Mountain West) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and KTRB 860 AM from CEFCU Stadium. 2022 Tickets | 2022 Schedule. San José State plays its 86th Homecoming game on October...
KCRA.com
5.1 earthquake strikes near San Jose, is felt across NorCal
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 struck near San Jose on Tuesday morning. The quake hit at 11:42 a.m. about 8.6 miles (14 kilometers) east of Seven Trees, California, according to the United States Geological Survey. It had a depth 4.2 miles (6.9 kilometers). It could be felt...
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake felt in Bay Area
Although no immediate damage was reported, the quake was noted as the largest in the area since 2014. Residents of California's Bay Area were given quite the shock Tuesday, as a magnitude 5.1 earthquake was confirmed 12 miles east of San Jose at 11:42 a.m. PDT. Shaking from the earthquake...
kblx.com
Win Tickets: The Soul II Soul Tour
HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 10/24:. Tuesday-Friday with Freska and Rudy during the 5:55am Hit List. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to “The Soul II Soul Tour”. 102.9 KBLX General Contest Rules Apply. On-Air...
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Turlock, California
Turlock, California, is the second largest city in Stanislaus County and is located in the heart of California’s Central Valley region. Nearby cities in this corner of California include Modesto, Livingston, and Ceres. It is believed the name “Turlock” originated from the Gaelic word “Turlough,” the name of a...
Oakland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Oakland, CA, is a city with much history. Since the beginning of the Gold Rush, it has always had a lot of character. Unfortunately, Oakland also has a dark side. The city has high crime rates, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
Videos, photos capture 5.1-magnitude San Jose earthquake as it shook Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area was rocked by a large earthquake on Tuesday afternoon. The 5.1-magnitude quake was centered south of Mt. Hamilton in the hills east of San Jose in Seven Trees, a census-designated place. Viewer video and photos captured the moment the quake struck and the aftermath of the tremblor, which […]
sfbayview.com
Hunters Point rhyme-sayer Footz da Beast is lyrically steppin on his opposition
One of the City’s hometown heroes who does not get a enough credit for his contribution to Bay Area Hip Hop is the always recording, and performing, Hunters Point lyrical terrorist and Livewire Records artist Footz da Beast. While the City is holding the Northern California Hip Hop title, it is only right for the San Francisco Bay View to cover one of the members of the elite team of wordsmiths that is holding the San Francisco flag in Hip Hop. For those that don’t know about bruh, he is very articulate and insightful about his life in this exclusive interview.
KTVU FOX 2
Beloved Oakland bakery closing after 93 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - One of Oakland's oldest businesses, A Taste of Denmark bakery, announced that it's closing. The 93-year-old bakery on Telegraph Avenue told KTVU they are going out of business soon, and hope customers will come say goodbye. They are baking all of their favorites this weekend for customers to come grab for the last time.
richmondconfidential.org
Final days for HelloFresh in Richmond, more than 600 workers face layoffs
On Wednesday, HelloFresh will close the Richmond facility it opened in 2015, putting 611 people out of work. For Julio de Leon, a HelloFresh driver for the past three years, the closure means losing income his family needs and having to start over. “I depend on my HelloFresh check. And...
NBC Bay Area
Police Respond to Overnight Sideshows in Vallejo, Oakland
Police responded to two large, overnight sideshows in Vallejo and Oakland. Huge crowds gathered in Vallejo at around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street. About 100 spectators blocked the road as they watched the dangerous stunts in the middle of the intersection. Police said...
Suspect still at large after fatally stabbing man in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning in San Jose, according to police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of McKee Road at 2:06 a.m. after reports of a stabbing. Police said they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound, and he died from his injuries […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man stabbed at San Jose restaurant, suspect at-large, police say
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a man was stabbed Friday night, and the suspect is at-large. The incident allegedly happened at Rose Restaurant on the 1700 block of McKee Rd. Details were not given on the victim's identity or condition. ALSO: San Jose State football player dies...
Four arrested in Vallejo sideshow
Four people were arrested after a sideshow in Vallejo on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Vallejo Police Department.
birchrestaurant.com
18 Best Restaurants in Modesto, CA
If you are looking for the best restaurants in Modesto., CA., you have arrived at the best possible list. This article started with this writer interviewing current Modesto locals for the restaurants they can’t get enough of for the most authentic listings. It being in California, you’ll find in...
hotnewhiphop.com
Bay Area Rappers Collab To Drop “Tales Of The Town” Album
It’s always epic to see rappers from the same area come together on music. While each person has their own sound and delivery, they can all relate due to their background. That type of energy makes for a well-rounded project that people with different musical tastes can enjoy. On...
Comments / 0