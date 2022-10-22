ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Set for Senior Day With First-Round Bye on the Line

This Week's Information: San José State (6-6-5, 5-3-2 MW) vs. Fresno State (1-13-4, 1-7-2 MW) When Thursday, Oct. 27 | 7 p.m. Where Spartan Soccer Complex, San Jose, Calif. SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San José State Spartans wrap up their regular season on Thursday night against Fresno State, hoping to clinch a top-two seed in the Mountain West and a first-round bye in the Mountain West Championship.
FRESNO, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Miyazato Scores in Spartans Loss to Wyoming

BOX SCORE (PDF) LARAMIE, Wyo. - Kiana Miyazato scored in San Josè State's (6-6-5, 5-3-2 Mountain West) 2-1 loss to Wyoming (6-6-5, 5-3-2 Mountain West) on Sunday afternoon. The Spartans had 10 shots total and six shots on goal compared to 16 shots total and eight shots on goal for Wyoming.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans and Malate Tie For Second at Stanford Intercollegiate

STANFORD, Calif.— Antonia Malate finished tied for second at 6-under 207, and the San José State women's golf tied for second on Sunday at the Stanford Intercollegiate at the Stanford Golf Course. Malate finished the tournament by shooting a 2-under 69, to tie with Anna Backman of Miami...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Hosts Nevada Saturday Night on CBS Sports Network

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State football (4-2, 2-1 Mountain West) hosts Nevada (2-6, 0-4 Mountain West) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and KTRB 860 AM from CEFCU Stadium. 2022 Tickets | 2022 Schedule. San José State plays its 86th Homecoming game on October...
SAN JOSE, CA
KCRA.com

5.1 earthquake strikes near San Jose, is felt across NorCal

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 struck near San Jose on Tuesday morning. The quake hit at 11:42 a.m. about 8.6 miles (14 kilometers) east of Seven Trees, California, according to the United States Geological Survey. It had a depth 4.2 miles (6.9 kilometers). It could be felt...
SAN JOSE, CA
AccuWeather

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake felt in Bay Area

Although no immediate damage was reported, the quake was noted as the largest in the area since 2014. Residents of California's Bay Area were given quite the shock Tuesday, as a magnitude 5.1 earthquake was confirmed 12 miles east of San Jose at 11:42 a.m. PDT. Shaking from the earthquake...
SAN JOSE, CA
kblx.com

Win Tickets: The Soul II Soul Tour

HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 10/24:. Tuesday-Friday with Freska and Rudy during the 5:55am Hit List. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to “The Soul II Soul Tour”. 102.9 KBLX General Contest Rules Apply. On-Air...
OAKLAND, CA
viatravelers.com

15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Turlock, California

Turlock, California, is the second largest city in Stanislaus County and is located in the heart of California’s Central Valley region. Nearby cities in this corner of California include Modesto, Livingston, and Ceres. It is believed the name “Turlock” originated from the Gaelic word “Turlough,” the name of a...
TURLOCK, CA
Terry Mansfield

Oakland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Oakland, CA, is a city with much history. Since the beginning of the Gold Rush, it has always had a lot of character. Unfortunately, Oakland also has a dark side. The city has high crime rates, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
OAKLAND, CA
sfbayview.com

Hunters Point rhyme-sayer Footz da Beast is lyrically steppin on his opposition

One of the City’s hometown heroes who does not get a enough credit for his contribution to Bay Area Hip Hop is the always recording, and performing, Hunters Point lyrical terrorist and Livewire Records artist Footz da Beast. While the City is holding the Northern California Hip Hop title, it is only right for the San Francisco Bay View to cover one of the members of the elite team of wordsmiths that is holding the San Francisco flag in Hip Hop. For those that don’t know about bruh, he is very articulate and insightful about his life in this exclusive interview.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Beloved Oakland bakery closing after 93 years

OAKLAND, Calif. - One of Oakland's oldest businesses, A Taste of Denmark bakery, announced that it's closing. The 93-year-old bakery on Telegraph Avenue told KTVU they are going out of business soon, and hope customers will come say goodbye. They are baking all of their favorites this weekend for customers to come grab for the last time.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Respond to Overnight Sideshows in Vallejo, Oakland

Police responded to two large, overnight sideshows in Vallejo and Oakland. Huge crowds gathered in Vallejo at around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street. About 100 spectators blocked the road as they watched the dangerous stunts in the middle of the intersection. Police said...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man stabbed at San Jose restaurant, suspect at-large, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a man was stabbed Friday night, and the suspect is at-large. The incident allegedly happened at Rose Restaurant on the 1700 block of McKee Rd. Details were not given on the victim's identity or condition. ALSO: San Jose State football player dies...
SAN JOSE, CA
birchrestaurant.com

18 Best Restaurants in Modesto, CA

If you are looking for the best restaurants in Modesto., CA., you have arrived at the best possible list. This article started with this writer interviewing current Modesto locals for the restaurants they can’t get enough of for the most authentic listings. It being in California, you’ll find in...
MODESTO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Bay Area Rappers Collab To Drop “Tales Of The Town” Album

It’s always epic to see rappers from the same area come together on music. While each person has their own sound and delivery, they can all relate due to their background. That type of energy makes for a well-rounded project that people with different musical tastes can enjoy. On...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy