chopchat.com
FSU football: Impact of Roderick Kearney flipping to Florida Gators
FSU football lost one of their top 2023 recruits Monday night when four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney finally went public to announce he’s flipping his commitment to the Florida Gators. The writing had been on the wall for weeks as Kearney repeatedly showed up in Gainesville this fall. Ironically,...
seminoles.com
Cole Anderson on Haskins Award Watch List
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Redshirt junior Cole Anderson of Florida State Men’s Golf has been named to the final fall Haskins Award Watch List, announced on Monday morning by the Haskins Foundation. Anderson joins a group of 20 of the best collegiate golfers on the list. The Haskins Award...
seminoles.com
W. Golf: Woad Named To ANNIKA Award Watch List
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Freshman Lottie Woad, who leads the No. 16 Seminole women’s golf team with one win and a 69.00 stroke average, has been named to the ANNIKA Award Final Fall Watch List by the Haskins Foundation. The ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female Division 1 collegiate golfer. Named for Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in 2014.
seminoles.com
M. Basketball: Cleveland Named To Julius Erving Watch List
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland has been named to the Julius Erving Watch List as the nation’s top collegiate small forward by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. It marks the second consecutive season Cleveland has been named to the initial watch list for the prestigious Julius Erving Award.
Kickoff time announced for Florida State's rivalry game against Miami
Another night game for the Seminoles which has become a trend in 2022.
floridapolitics.com
Tallahassee doctor says no second opinion needed, endorses Loranne Ausley in SD 3
Dr. A.J. Brickler says the incumbent Senator is his pick, not Corey Simon. A well-respected Tallahassee physician is endorsing Sen. Loranne Ausley for re-election, backing her for a record of ensuring care for North Florida’s children and communities. The endorsement from Dr. A.J. Brickler is the latest in a...
stateoftheu.com
Florida State Seminole vs Miami Hurricanes game time, television coverage announced
On Monday afternoon, the ACC announced kick times and TV coverage for games played November 1st-5th. And for your Hurricanes, coming off of a trip to face the Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville, the next opponent is the rival Florida State Seminoles. And for this year’s installment of this rivalry game, it’s back to prime time.
thefamuanonline.com
Amberly Williams continues to impress
Grace, beauty and poise are three word that define Amberly Williams, who is well known on the campus of Florida A&M University. She made sure to work hard from day one to become the successful individual she is today. Growing up in Midway, a small town just west of Tallahassee,...
violetskyadventures.com
This Tallahassee Estate Boasts a Beautiful Home and Gardens
A historic 1909 home and manicured gardens sprawl out in this amazing Tallahassee estate. Learn about the life of the Maclay’s and their vision for a colorful garden at their winter retreat. About. The park is named after Alfred B. Maclay, a successful banker and businessman. Spending the winters...
famunews.com
FAMU Homecoming 2022 “The Experience” Kicks Off This Weekend
Florida A&M University (FAMU) 2022 Homecoming “The Experience” kicks off this weekend, with a drive-in movie on Saturday and a gospel experience and Coronation Ball on Sunday. Among the highlights of the nine days of festivities will be two days of live broadcasts of Good Morning America (GMA)...
Officials in Florida Share Grim News about Missing Saratoga County Woman
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith says that 33-year-old Staci Peterson from Saratoga County arrived in Florida alone last week and while on vacation, she hoped to spread the ashes of her beloved dogs into the waters of northwest Florida. Sadly, the Florida State graduate hasn't been seen or heard from...
Community Outraged Over Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween Decoration
Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween DecorationMykhael Ben Yahudah. A community is outraged after a picture went viral of a man depicted as picking cotton for Halloween decor in a South Georgia Town.
Tallahassee Frenchtown community engagement event happening on Tuesday
City leaders are coming together on Tuesday for a community event to talk about crime prevention, safety, disaster preparedness…and the progress of the Neighborhood First Plan.
Wings and Wheels benefit held at Tallahassee International Airport
Cars, trucks, motorcycles and planes were all on display to help local at-risk veterans.
WCTV
Students weigh in on guns in schools
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 15-year-old student is now at the Juvenile Assessment Center in Leon County for allegedly bringing a gun to school, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. Godby High School officials were tipped off that a student possibly had the gun Monday afternoon while on...
WCTV
Pickup truck rolls over on Crawfordville Highway
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Crawfordville Highway (Rivers Road). The crash happened just after 8:00 a.m., just south of a nearby gas station. According to FHP, the crash resulted in a pickup truck getting rolled over. It is unknown...
thefamuanonline.com
Homecoming begins with Blessings and Brunch
Homecoming week is finally here, and Kelontae Gavin welcomed the start of the annual celebration during Sunday’s traditional Blessings and Brunch event at the Gaither Gym. Blessings and Brunch is a homecoming event that consists of prayers, short spiritual messages and singing of gospels. This usually happens during the first Sunday of Homecoming week.
WCTV
Tallahassee man killed in Leon County crash Saturday afternoon
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Tallahassee man died in a single vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the scene on Roberts Road about one mile east of Centerville Road around 3:15 p.m. Authorities say the driver in a pickup was heading west when...
WCTV
Leon County investigates inmate death, second in 15 days
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the second time in about two weeks, the Leon County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a county jail inmate. Deputies say a 39-year-old man died Monday morning at a hospital, just a few hours after being brought there from the jail. The...
WCTV
UPDATE: One dead in Savoy Apartment Complex shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people have been shot at the Savoy Apartment Complex on Esplanade Way in Tallahassee around 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to Tallahassee Police. TPD telling WCTV that one victim has life-threatening injuries and the other sustaining minor injuries. There are no arrests and no suspects at...
