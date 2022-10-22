Read full article on original website
Weekend fire burns hundreds of acres in South Arkansas
BRADLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Monday afternoon, smoke could still be seen circulating in the air after a wildfire surged near Warren Saturday afternoon. According to the Bradley County Rural Fire Department, they received a call out to Bradley County Road 363. Within a few hours, officials say a total of 500 acres was engulfed. Officials […]
salineriverchronicle.com
Monday update from BC Rural Fire Chief Eddie West about Saturday’s wildfire near Warren
Bradley County Rural Fire Department Chief Eddie West said Sunday afternoon that while fire lines have been established and the fire has been contained within them, there are stumps and other brush that may continue burning for days. Top photo: A fire attack aircraft with the Arkansas Forestry Department prepares...
Over 500 acres burned in Jefferson County fires
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Two different fires are burning in Jefferson County and over 500 acres have burned so far on Monday night. One larger fire is near Old Warren Rd and Highway 54, and another smaller fire is off 6205 Highway 79 South. According to the Jefferson...
Fire crews continue to monitor Jefferson County fires
Fire crews are still on the scene monitoring fires that broke out in Pine Bluff Monday night.
thv11.com
Large fire in Jefferson County
A large fire is underway in Jefferson County. (Video credit: Bobbie Runion).
salineriverchronicle.com
If you choose to burn, you risk getting fined
SRC spoke with the City of Warren’s Fire Chief Chuck Moore Tuesday about the burn ban still in effect throughout Bradley County. Chief Moore said that just this morning the Department responded to a couple of burn piles in the City. He said that although the Department has been lenient on issuing tickets, they are going to have to start doing so if people continue to burn while a burn ban is in effect. He noted that even after the rain of last night, conditions are still extremely dry, and with the high winds the region is experiencing, fires can start fast and get out of hand fast.
magnoliareporter.com
Oil and Gas: One Union County well producing
Oil and gas activity reported in South Arkansas was limited last week, according to figures quoted by the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission. Shuler Drilling Company of El Dorado said its Wedgeworth 1 in a Union County wildcat field was a dry hole. It was drilled 1,980 feet FSL and 660 feet FEL in Section 23-17S-13W to a depth of 2,350 feet. Work was completed September 12.
salineriverchronicle.com
Aviation Commission discusses recent improvement project and aircraft fuel leak at Warren airport
Warren Aviation Commission met for the first time since January Thursday night to discuss two projects. Present were Chairman Joe Wharton and Commissioners Vernon Colvin II, Rick Stracner and Rob Reep. Commissioner Bryan Martin was not present. Mayor Denisa Pennington also attended the meeting. A conference call was held with...
KATV
1 dead in fatal collision in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department reported a fatal collision that happened early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of South Camden Road. Officers said they found 33-year-old Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the outside of the...
Pine Bluff Fire Department fights fire at area restaurant, 5 fire companies called out
A fire at a Pine Bluff restaurant brought out multiple fire companies Wednesday afternoon.
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren and Hermitage Superintendents speak to BCEDC
A school district is a major employer in any county and Bradley County is no exception. At one time, the county had 60 separate districts. Now it is down to two in Hermitage and Warren, and those superintendents described their schools at the monthly meeting of Bradley County Economic Development Corp. board on Monday.
magnoliareporter.com
Oil and Gas: Four wells being drilled in Union County
Oil and gas drilling activity in recent weeks has included multiple workovers, according to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission. Dews Production LLC of Mount Holly is the operator and DD Oilfield Services is the contractor for the re-entry of the Denny No. 2, surface hole location 1,059 feet FNL and 2,300 feet FEL in Section 32-19S-17W in a wildcat field in Union County. Total depth is to 9,163 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work started September 30.
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas resident speak on Ballot Issue Three
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–It’s the time of the year where Arkansans are heading to the polls to cast their vote for the November elections. Many times residents are familiar with local and state candidates on the ballot but voters may feel confused after seeing more tasks to vote for.
Daily Register
Sherry Lynn Zimmerman of El Dorado, Ark.
Sherry Lynn Zimmerman, 62, of El Dorado, Ark., passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Medical Center of South Arkansas. Sherry was born in Ringling, Okla., the daughter of Gerald D. and Helen Besherse Hart. After her birth she returned with her family to their home in Flora, where she grew up. She later moved with her parents to Ringling, Okla., where she graduated from high school.
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren arrest report for October 17-24, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Treylon Davis / 304 Arkansas St, Warren, AR / DOB 5-17-02 / warrant on 10-17-22 April Middleton / 218 Wheeler St, Warren, AR...
Man dead after being hit by car in Pine Bluff
Pine Bluff police said that a man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in the overnight hours Monday.
cenlanow.com
Arkansas man accused of shooting estranged daughter-in-law in the face; arrested
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, shortly before 7 PM, the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Fairview Road in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a woman who had been shot in the face. According...
KATV
In a span of 6 hours, 3 bodies were found in vehicles in Pine Bluff; 1 crack pipe located
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Within a span of six hours on Monday morning, Pine Bluff police located three people dead inside of vehicles. According to incident reports obtained Thursday, two of the deceased were found parked outside of the Jefferson Regional Medical Center emergency room entrance and another was discovered in a Popeyes parking lot.
Man accused of causing miscarriage faces probation
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — In September of 2022, Tahjavian Rogers of Camden, Arkansas pleaded guilty to manslaughter and first-degree domestic battery. The charges come from an April incident where Rogers allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, causing her to miscarry a pregnancy. Rogers has now been sentenced to 10 years probation. On April 22, 2022, Ouachita County Sheriff’s […]
Three-day trial begins for El Dorado man facing Capital Murder charge
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, a three-day trial is set to begin for 21-year-old Christopher Johnson of El Dorado, Ark. who is facing multiple felony charges, including capital murder. Johnson was arrested in May 2021 and charged with Aggravated Residential Burglary, Capital Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted […]
