Warren, AR

MyArkLaMiss

Weekend fire burns hundreds of acres in South Arkansas

BRADLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Monday afternoon, smoke could still be seen circulating in the air after a wildfire surged near Warren Saturday afternoon. According to the Bradley County Rural Fire Department, they received a call out to Bradley County Road 363. Within a few hours, officials say a total of 500 acres was engulfed. Officials […]
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
THV11

Over 500 acres burned in Jefferson County fires

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Two different fires are burning in Jefferson County and over 500 acres have burned so far on Monday night. One larger fire is near Old Warren Rd and Highway 54, and another smaller fire is off 6205 Highway 79 South. According to the Jefferson...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

If you choose to burn, you risk getting fined

SRC spoke with the City of Warren’s Fire Chief Chuck Moore Tuesday about the burn ban still in effect throughout Bradley County. Chief Moore said that just this morning the Department responded to a couple of burn piles in the City. He said that although the Department has been lenient on issuing tickets, they are going to have to start doing so if people continue to burn while a burn ban is in effect. He noted that even after the rain of last night, conditions are still extremely dry, and with the high winds the region is experiencing, fires can start fast and get out of hand fast.
magnoliareporter.com

Oil and Gas: One Union County well producing

Oil and gas activity reported in South Arkansas was limited last week, according to figures quoted by the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission. Shuler Drilling Company of El Dorado said its Wedgeworth 1 in a Union County wildcat field was a dry hole. It was drilled 1,980 feet FSL and 660 feet FEL in Section 23-17S-13W to a depth of 2,350 feet. Work was completed September 12.
UNION COUNTY, AR
KATV

1 dead in fatal collision in Pine Bluff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department reported a fatal collision that happened early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of South Camden Road. Officers said they found 33-year-old Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the outside of the...
PINE BLUFF, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Warren and Hermitage Superintendents speak to BCEDC

A school district is a major employer in any county and Bradley County is no exception. At one time, the county had 60 separate districts. Now it is down to two in Hermitage and Warren, and those superintendents described their schools at the monthly meeting of Bradley County Economic Development Corp. board on Monday.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Oil and Gas: Four wells being drilled in Union County

Oil and gas drilling activity in recent weeks has included multiple workovers, according to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission. Dews Production LLC of Mount Holly is the operator and DD Oilfield Services is the contractor for the re-entry of the Denny No. 2, surface hole location 1,059 feet FNL and 2,300 feet FEL in Section 32-19S-17W in a wildcat field in Union County. Total depth is to 9,163 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work started September 30.
UNION COUNTY, AR
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas resident speak on Ballot Issue Three

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–It’s the time of the year where Arkansans are heading to the polls to cast their vote for the November elections. Many times residents are familiar with local and state candidates on the ballot but voters may feel confused after seeing more tasks to vote for.
EL DORADO, AR
Daily Register

Sherry Lynn Zimmerman of El Dorado, Ark.

Sherry Lynn Zimmerman, 62, of El Dorado, Ark., passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Medical Center of South Arkansas. Sherry was born in Ringling, Okla., the daughter of Gerald D. and Helen Besherse Hart. After her birth she returned with her family to their home in Flora, where she grew up. She later moved with her parents to Ringling, Okla., where she graduated from high school.
EL DORADO, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Warren arrest report for October 17-24, 2022

The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Treylon Davis / 304 Arkansas St, Warren, AR / DOB 5-17-02 / warrant on 10-17-22 April Middleton / 218 Wheeler St, Warren, AR...
WARREN, AR
WJTV 12

Man accused of causing miscarriage faces probation

CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — In September of 2022, Tahjavian Rogers of Camden, Arkansas pleaded guilty to manslaughter and first-degree domestic battery. The charges come from an April incident where Rogers allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, causing her to miscarry a pregnancy. Rogers has now been sentenced to 10 years probation. On April 22, 2022, Ouachita County Sheriff’s […]
CAMDEN, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Three-day trial begins for El Dorado man facing Capital Murder charge

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, a three-day trial is set to begin for 21-year-old Christopher Johnson of El Dorado, Ark. who is facing multiple felony charges, including capital murder. Johnson was arrested in May 2021 and charged with Aggravated Residential Burglary, Capital Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted […]
EL DORADO, AR

