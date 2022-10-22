SRC spoke with the City of Warren’s Fire Chief Chuck Moore Tuesday about the burn ban still in effect throughout Bradley County. Chief Moore said that just this morning the Department responded to a couple of burn piles in the City. He said that although the Department has been lenient on issuing tickets, they are going to have to start doing so if people continue to burn while a burn ban is in effect. He noted that even after the rain of last night, conditions are still extremely dry, and with the high winds the region is experiencing, fires can start fast and get out of hand fast.

22 HOURS AGO