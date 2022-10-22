Read full article on original website
Watch: What Sidney Crosby and Mike Sullivan Said After Loss to Oilers (+)
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins were not very good on Monday night. The Edmonton Oilers blitzed them for 47 shots and six goals, despite a 3-1 Penguins lead in the second period. Edmonton beat the Penguins 6-3 at Rogers Place, and the quiet locker room emptied quickly. Here’s...
Molinari: Looking For a Flaw in Penguins? Well, Here It Is
The Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-0-1 as they prepare to play in Edmonton tonight, look like a pretty good hockey team. Their offense has been prolific and balanced. It has produced six goals no fewer than four times in the first six games, in part because all 12 forwards have scored at least once.
(UPDATED) Penguins Guentzel & Blueger Status, Recall Poulin & Caggiula
EDMONTON — Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel missed the Penguins’ 6-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. The team played with only 11 forwards but fixed that problem on Sunday afternoon. Guentzel did not join the Penguins’ practice Sunday afternoon at the Rogers Place practice...
Mark Madden: Kenny Pickett will get better but progress will be slow and Steelers will lose a lot of games
Ben Roethlisberger now, at 40, would have won at Miami this past Sunday. Had Mitch Trubisky played like he did at home against Tampa Bay the prior Sunday, he would have also won at Miami. Kenny Pickett started, lost, and was a big part of losing. That’s OK. He’s a...
Ben Roethlisberger's latest 'Footbahlin' gives unique view of Steelers game-ending play in Miami
During his latest episode of “Footbahlin with Ben,” former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recorded himself and his co-host, Spencer Te’o, watching and analyzing Sunday night’s Steelers-Dolphins game in real time. It was interesting to see how he was taking in the game on television just like...
Tim Benz: Chase Claypool wants more 'go balls' in Steelers offense — stats suggest he may be right
After another putrid result from the Pittsburgh Steelers offense Sunday night, Chase Claypool had a direct suggestion to help matters. Following the team’s 16-10 loss in Miami, the third-year receiver said the offense needs a few more deep shots. “I just think we need more go balls. Not enough...
Steelers heading to face Eagles in house of horror on Halloween weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's spooky season for the Steelers as they head to Philadelphia this weekend, but not just because of the upcoming Halloween festivities.When it comes to the Steelers and the City of Brotherly Love, it's been a house of horrors for the black and gold, who haven't won in Philadelphia since 1965. The Eagles have come out on the winning end of the matchup nine straight times, with the last game in Philadelphia taking place in 2016, when the team known locally as the 'Birds' won 34-3 in a rout. Eight years prior, in 2008, Ben Roethlisberger was sacked eight...
