PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's spooky season for the Steelers as they head to Philadelphia this weekend, but not just because of the upcoming Halloween festivities.When it comes to the Steelers and the City of Brotherly Love, it's been a house of horrors for the black and gold, who haven't won in Philadelphia since 1965. The Eagles have come out on the winning end of the matchup nine straight times, with the last game in Philadelphia taking place in 2016, when the team known locally as the 'Birds' won 34-3 in a rout. Eight years prior, in 2008, Ben Roethlisberger was sacked eight...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO