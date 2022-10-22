Read full article on original website
Python swallows woman at plantation in Indonesia
A woman was found dead in the stomach of a 7-metre python at a rubber plantation where she worked in Indonesia, according to local reports. The woman, identified as Jahrah, 54, went to work on the plantation in Jambi province, on the island of Sumatra, on Sunday morning and her husband reported her missing when she did not return home that evening.
Agtech startup Koidra lands $3.77M USDA grant to develop AI tech in partnership with universities – GeekWire
The information: Seattle-based indoor agriculture startup Koidra has obtained a $3.77 million grant in partnership with Ohio State University, Rutgers University, Cornell University and the University of Arizona. The four-year grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The tech: Founder Kenneth Tran was a principal utilized scientist for...
AI in Clinical Trials Market Could be Worth $4.8 billion by 2027
Artificial Intelligence (AI) within the Clinical Trials Market is projected to succeed in $4.8 billion by 2027. The development of this market is pushed by the rising want to regulate improvement prices and scale back time concerned in drug improvement, growing adoption of AI based mostly platform to enhance productiveness and effectivity of medical trials. On the opposite hand, a scarcity of information units within the discipline of medical trials and the insufficient availability of expert labour are a number of the components difficult the expansion of the market.
Getty Images CEO says firms racing to sell AI art could be stepping into illegal territory
Getty Images CEO Craig Peters has criticized corporations “racing” to commercialize AI artwork mills, saying corporations aren’t considering via the potential authorized and moral hazards of the know-how. In an interview with The Verge, Peters reiterated Getty Images’ rule towards promoting AI content material (which it banned...
Foxconn’s iPhone Factory in China — the World’s Largest — Hit by Covid Outbreak – NBC Connecticut
Foxconn stated Tuesday that its manufacturing unit in Zhengzhou, China — the world’s largest meeting plant for Apple’s iPhones — was hit with a small Covid outbreak. But a spokesperson for the Taiwanese agency, formally referred to as Hon Hai Technology Group, advised CNBC that operation and manufacturing at its Zhengzhou facility is “comparatively secure.”
Kolabtree highlights AI in medtech capabilities
According to Insider Intelligence, synthetic Intelligence (AI) within the healthcare market is estimated to have a year-on-year progress of between 34.9% and 48% over the subsequent 5 years. To assist healthcare practitioners improve their AI capabilities, scientific freelance platform Kolabtree has launched an infographic highlighting the advantages of utilizing AI...
Inside TheTruthSpy, the stalkerware network spying on thousands • TechCrunch
The leaked knowledge consists of name logs, textual content messages, granular location knowledge and different private system knowledge of unsuspecting victims whose Android telephones and tablets have been compromised by a fleet of near-identical stalkerware apps, together with TheTruthSpy, Copy9, MxSpy and others. These Android apps are planted by somebody...
How Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs) are Used by Globe Telecom, Bausch Health, VR Group, Pague Menos, and ENT Credit Union: Case Studies
The cyber risk system has developed quickly, particularly over the previous few years, and it has grow to be important for companies to make use of next-generation firewalls (NGFWs) as the primary line of protection. See beneath for 5 case research on how corporations throughout industries are using NGFW options...
CCI fines Google $113 million in second anti-trust penalty
Alphabet Inc’s Google was fined 9.36 billion Indian rupees ($113.04 million) on Tuesday as India concluded yet one more antitrust probe this month, discovering the U.S. tech agency responsible of abusing its market place to advertise its funds app and in-app cost system. It was fined $162 million by...
Apple Supplier Grapples with Covid Flare-Up in iPhone City
Foxconn is seeing a “small number” of Covid circumstances at its essential campus in China, because the world’s greatest maker of iPhones goals to keep up manufacturing. Foxconn Technology Group is seeing a “small number” of Covid circumstances at its essential campus in China, because the world’s greatest maker of iPhones goals to keep up manufacturing amid tightening restrictions in one of many nation’s largest cities.
COVID-causing virus in air detected with high-tech bubbles
Scientists have proven that they’ll detect SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, within the air by utilizing a nanotechnology-packed bubble that spills its chemical contents like a damaged piñata when encountering the virus. Such a detector may very well be positioned on a wall or ceiling, or in...
UN weather agency: Greenhouse gases reach new record in 2021
It's one of several reports released in recent days looking at several aspects of humanity’s struggle with climate change in the run up to the U.N.’s latest climate conference.
Apple’s iPhone plant in China, run by Foxconn, hit with Covid outbreak
A spokesperson for the Taiwanese agency, formally generally known as Hon Hai Technology Group, advised CNBC that operation and manufacturing at its Zhengzhou facility is “comparatively secure with well being and security measures for workers being maintained.”. “For the small variety of workers affected by the pandemic, Foxconn, in...
The Daily Authority: EU approves USB-C
👻 Good morning, and welcome to a spooky version of Tuesday’s Daily Authority. All Hallow’s Eve is true across the nook, and I’ve been watching a number of creepy Halloween horror movies. Last night time’s viewing was the traditional Nightmare on Elm Street. Green mild...
Kindle 11 review – Advanced Simplicity
The Kindle 11 is Amazon’s latest model of their well-known e-reader, and it options an extremely mild design, a brand new excessive decision show, USB C charging and 16GB of storage. Amazon is working to scale back environmental impacts with the discharge of the Kindle 11, the machine itself...
Alaraby Television studios include latest in IP facility tech from Sony
Sony has delivered an IP HD/4K-ready Live Production studio for Alaraby Television in partnership with Ideal Systems Group. The options embody Sony’s Live System Management (LSM) and IP Control Software for sign routing and management and configuration of the IP stay manufacturing system. Sony additionally offered 11 4K HDC-3500 system cameras and two XV-S7000 multi-format video switchers, delivering operability for mid-range productions. Modern Home equipped 130 65-inch BRAVIA XR TVs for IPTV distribution inside the premises.
How Government Might Work Up to 3D-Printed Buildings
Government buildings might someday be 3D printed, in keeping with Beth Killoran, deputy chief info officer on the General Services Administration, who spoke on a panel on the Imagine Nation ELC Conference on Monday. “They’re 3D-printing houses,” Killoran mentioned. “We have the Public Building Service, why aren’t we 3D-printing buildings...
Smart Mobility Today: Blockchain, IoT, AI, Robots, VR
DETROIT – Previously on Smart Mobility Today, our tales centered on EV batteries, EV battery jobs, robots, drones, 6G and area. This week’s present consists of a lot of information about automobiles, Blockchain and IoT, belief points when coping with AI, dribbling robots, and digital actuality.
US Charges Chinese Officers Huawei
BREAKING….a number of prices and arrests in US of principally Chinese intelligence brokers, in case involving a PRC telecoms agency. Tensions between the United States and China flared on Monday, after the US introduced a number of arrests and prices in opposition to people from the People’s Republic of China (PRC), mentioned to be principally Chinese intelligence brokers.
