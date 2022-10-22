ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Bosnia: Thousands protest recount of vote in Serb-run region

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Tens of thousands of people rallied in Bosnia Tuesday to demand that electoral authorities end a recount of ballots from a contested general election this month and confirm a staunchly pro-Russian politician as president of the country’s Serb-run part. The protesters carried photos...
TheDailyBeast

Russian Infighting Peaks With Calls for Suicide and Execution

Just over two weeks since Vladimir Putin’s latest hail mary in his war against Ukraine, things are going so well for the Russian leader that draftees are rioting, his top allies are at each other’s throats over a series of losses, and his defense minister has now been urged by his own team to blow his brains out.“Yes, really, many are saying that… a defense minister who allowed such circumstances to arise could, as an officer, just shoot himself. But, you know, for many the word ‘officer’ is not clear,” one of Russia’s puppet leaders in Kherson said Thursday in...
TheDailyBeast

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
The Jewish Press

Terrified of Putin, 13 NATO Countries Want Israel’s Arrow 3

Germany, Britain, Slovakia, Norway, Latvia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czechia, Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania, and Slovenia on Thursday signed a letter of intent indicating their plan to jointly purchase Israel’s Arrow3 defensive system, as well the US-made Patriot system, Reuters reported. The Arrow 3 interceptor is part of the...
Newsweek

Russian Wagner Commander Killed in Ukraine's Donbas

A senior commander in Russia's Wagner Group, a private military contractor close to the Kremlin, has reportedly been killed in Ukraine by Kyiv's troops. Alexei Nagin, 41, was killed near Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk province on September 20, according to WhereisRussiaToday, a website that tracks the Russian military. Wagner mercenaries...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Ukraine Close to Controlling Crimea as Russia's Southern Front Collapses

Breakthroughs by Kyiv's forces against Russian troops in the south of Ukraine, near a key point that supplies water for Crimea, have put at risk Moscow's control of the peninsula it annexed in 2014. The military blog, Military Land.net tweeted this week that Ukrainian forces were continuing to push south...
Newsweek

Ukraine Reports Strikes From Belarus After Lukashenko Warns of Attack

Ukraine accused Moscow of sending drones from neighboring Belarus on Monday just hours after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned his military about a "possible aggression against" Belarus from Ukraine. As Russia's invasion of Ukraine escalated again this week, Ukraine's Air Force Command claimed its air defenses shot down two Iranian-made...
Newsweek

Russia May Pay a Stiff Price for Bringing Iran Into the War | Opinion

On Monday, the Ukraine-Russia war took a new turn when deadly Iranian-supplied "kamikaze" drones hit the streets of Kiev. The Shahed 136's may be less sophisticated than Ukraine's Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, but they are cheap, can travel long distances, and are hard to detect, giving Russia the power to change the equilibrium in this enduring war.
The Associated Press

Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing; Kherson a fortress

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces bombarded Russian positions in the occupied and illegally annexed southern Kherson region, targeting resupply routes across a major river while inching closer Friday to a full assault on one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country. Russian-installed officials were reported desperately trying to turn the city of Kherson, a prime objective for both sides because of its key industries and major river and sea port, into a fortress while attempting to evacuate tens of thousands of residents. The Kremlin poured as many as 2,000 draftees into the Kherson region — one of four Moscow illegally annexed and put under Russian martial law — to replenish losses and strengthen front-line units, according to the Ukrainian army’s general staff. The Dnieper River figures prominently in the regional battle because it serves critical functions — crossings for supplies, troops and civilians; drinking water for southern Ukraine and the annexed Crimean Peninsula; and power generation from a hydroelectric station. Much of the area, including the power station and a canal feeding water to Crimea, is under Russian control.
US News and World Report

Prosecutor in Griner Case Tells Russian Appeal Court Her 9-Year Term Is Fair

KRASNOGORSK, Russia (Reuters) - U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner on Tuesday heard the Russian state prosecutor in her appeal hearing tell the judges that her nine-year jail sentence for possession and smuggling of drugs was "fair". Three judges were presiding over the appeals court in Krasnogorsk near Moscow, while...

Comments / 0

Community Policy