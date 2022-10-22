The golden season for leaves in the American middle and north countries arrived this week, with fireworks of gold, red, and orange dressing all sorts of trees in fall glory. The golf world reminded us of the extension of seasons around the world, well into November. Four events took place over these seven days, in Korea and Carolina, as well as Spain and Virginia. As the leaves drop, so does the number of remaining tournaments. If we’re fortunate, the competitors will continue to give us memorable moments, until the snow flakes arrive. Let’s dive into this week’s Tour Rundown with a bit of Autumn enthusiasm.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO