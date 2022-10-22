Read full article on original website
Rory McIlroy fights back tears as he becomes golf’s world No 1 for first time since 2020 after winning CJ Cup
RORY McILROY fought back tears as he returned to the top of golf’s world rankings with a successful defence of the CJ Cup. The Northern Irishman’s one-shot victory in South Carolina saw him become world No 1 again for the first time since July 2020. He stormed past...
Final Results, Prize Money for CJ Cup in South Carolina: Rory McIlroy Wins $1,890,000
The Northern Irishman repeated as champion of the CJ Cup and in the process returned to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup
RIDGELAND, S.C. — (AP) — The final steps on Rory McIlroy's long road back to No. 1 go down on the scorecard as bogeys, which made him laugh. All that mattered Sunday was winning the CJ Cup in South Carolina, and that about made him cry. McIlroy reclaimed...
golfmagic.com
Golf fan lets out GIANT SCREAM as Rory McIlroy drains crucial putt at CJ Cup!
Halloween might just be around the corner, but it came early in the final round of the CJ Cup as a golf fan let out the loudest and longest scream ever heard following a birdie putt from Rory McIlroy. To be fair, it was a brilliant 13-foot putt from McIlroy...
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: CJ Cup rides off with Rory again | Ko sizzles
The golden season for leaves in the American middle and north countries arrived this week, with fireworks of gold, red, and orange dressing all sorts of trees in fall glory. The golf world reminded us of the extension of seasons around the world, well into November. Four events took place over these seven days, in Korea and Carolina, as well as Spain and Virginia. As the leaves drop, so does the number of remaining tournaments. If we’re fortunate, the competitors will continue to give us memorable moments, until the snow flakes arrive. Let’s dive into this week’s Tour Rundown with a bit of Autumn enthusiasm.
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Rory McIlroy’s TaylorMade gear at the 2022 CJ Cup
Rory McIlroy returned to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time since July 2020 with a one-shot win at the CJ Cup. Take a closer look at the TaylorMade equipment setup he used in his title defense. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (Fujikura Ventus Black...
Rory McIlroy reminds us yet again why he's golf's best interview
Rory McIlroy returned to World No. 1 on Sunday and showed why he arguably is the best interview subject in professional golf, if not all sport. Speaking to Ewan Murray of The Guardian, McIlroy touched on a wide range of topics. Here are some of the juiciest quotes:. On the...
BBC
Rory McIlroy: Northern Irishman returns to top of world rankings with CJ Cup win
-17 R McIlroy (NI); -16 K Kitayama (US); -15 KH Lee (Kor); -14 T Fleetwood (Eng), J Rahm (Spa) Selected others:-9 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), T Hatton (Eng); -6 S Lowry (Ire); -2 D Willett (Eng) Rory McIlroy returned to the top of the world rankings for the first time in...
theScore
CBS Sports
Rory McIlroy's decade of sustained greatness is as impressive as it is rare
The week before the 2022 Masters was not a great one for Rory McIlroy. His iron play at the Texas Open was abysmal, and he missed the cut at 1 over as J.J. Spaun went on to win the event at 13 under. That was his last start before the annual pilgrimage to Augusta National for an attempt at the most elusive championship in his life.
