ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

If you’re bad at reading greens, try this legendary putter's clever 'line' trick

Eight-time PGA Tour winner Brad Faxon has made a lot of putts over the course of his career. Now in retirement, he’s helping golfers make more themselves. Faxon is a putting instructor at Jupiter Hills Club, and is often sought out by PGA Tour players for putting advice—most notably Rory McIlroy, a student of Faxon’s since 2018.
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: CJ Cup rides off with Rory again | Ko sizzles

The golden season for leaves in the American middle and north countries arrived this week, with fireworks of gold, red, and orange dressing all sorts of trees in fall glory. The golf world reminded us of the extension of seasons around the world, well into November. Four events took place over these seven days, in Korea and Carolina, as well as Spain and Virginia. As the leaves drop, so does the number of remaining tournaments. If we’re fortunate, the competitors will continue to give us memorable moments, until the snow flakes arrive. Let’s dive into this week’s Tour Rundown with a bit of Autumn enthusiasm.
VIRGINIA STATE
Golf.com

Winner’s bag: Rory McIlroy’s TaylorMade gear at the 2022 CJ Cup

Rory McIlroy returned to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time since July 2020 with a one-shot win at the CJ Cup. Take a closer look at the TaylorMade equipment setup he used in his title defense. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (Fujikura Ventus Black...
theScore

Mickelson vs. Smith highlights LIV Golf Team Championship matchups

The matchups are set for the LIV Golf Team Championship, which takes place Oct. 28-30 at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, Florida. The tournament will begin with Friday's quarterfinals. The top four teams - 4 Aces GC, Fireballs GC, Crushers GC, and Stinger GC - have all earned byes to the semis.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rory McIlroy's decade of sustained greatness is as impressive as it is rare

The week before the 2022 Masters was not a great one for Rory McIlroy. His iron play at the Texas Open was abysmal, and he missed the cut at 1 over as J.J. Spaun went on to win the event at 13 under. That was his last start before the annual pilgrimage to Augusta National for an attempt at the most elusive championship in his life.
Daily Mail

PGA Tour, USGA, PGA of America and Augusta National Golf Club under investigation in an antitrust probe by the US Department of Justice... as the battle with LIV rages on

The Department of Justice's antitrust investigation into American professional golf reportedly includes the United States Golf Association, the PGA Tour, the PGA of America, and the Augusta National Golf Club. Reports from the Wall Street Journal say the investigation has a broader scope than previously thought, with the DOJ looking...
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy