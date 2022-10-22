ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

ohiobobcats.com

Kwiatkowski/McLean Earn MAC East Setter of the Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio volleyball setters Parker Kwiatkowski and Tria McLean earned the title of Mid-American Conference East Setter of the Week, as announced by the league today (Oct. 24). This marks the second time this season Kwiatskowski and McLean have been recognized. The setters had an outstanding week, registering...
CLEVELAND, OH
ohiobobcats.com

PAW PRINTS: The Week Ahead in Ohio Athletics

ATHENS, Ohio -- It's Cross Country MAC Championship Week in Athens, and other fall seasons are coming to an end with major MAC Tournament implications on the line. Check out what's ahead for Ohio Athletics in this week's Paw Prints. MEN'S AND WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY. Oct. 29 / Mid-American Conference...
ATHENS, OH
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron bans conversion therapy for minors

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron became the 11th Ohio city to ban Conversion Therapy Monday. According to a press release from the city, Mayor Dan Horrigan along with councilmembers Tara Mosley, Nancy Holland, Shammas Malik, and Sharon Connor submitted legislation to the city council to ban conversion therapy for minors. Monday night council approved the legislation unanimously.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

County-by-county: The most dangerous times to drive in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with the Ohio Department of Public Safety, released its county-by-county traffic report this week as part of National Teen Driver Safety Week. The report tabulates everything from fatalities, crashes, high causes for accidents, and even which time of day and days...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info

Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
CLEVELAND, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford Alabama areas.
MANSFIELD, OH
WKYC

State of Ohio addresses concerns at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility; employees seek new opportunities

MASSILLON, Ohio — The state of Ohio says they have made "major steps" in response to three separate incidents at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility. This comes after a dozen inmates between the ages of 15 and 19 made their way out of their rooms Saturday with makeshift weapons, according to the Ohio Department of Youth Services. Family members of employees at Indian River told 3News Monday they're fed up with the recent incidents.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Two people found dead in Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio — Two people were found dead following a house fire in Akron on Tuesday morning. Members of the Akron Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Carpenter Street at approximately 10 a.m. Upon arriving, Akron fire crews found the residence fully engulfed in flames.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Arraignment for Akron clerk accused of killing innocent customer

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 56-year-old Akron store clerk accused of shooting and killing an innocent customer, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Akron Municipal Court Monday afternoon. <. Gurninder Banvait, 56, is charged with negligent homicide. Her attorney said she has no prior record. Akron police said Banvait...
AKRON, OH

