Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
ohiobobcats.com
Kwiatkowski/McLean Earn MAC East Setter of the Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio volleyball setters Parker Kwiatkowski and Tria McLean earned the title of Mid-American Conference East Setter of the Week, as announced by the league today (Oct. 24). This marks the second time this season Kwiatskowski and McLean have been recognized. The setters had an outstanding week, registering...
ohiobobcats.com
PAW PRINTS: The Week Ahead in Ohio Athletics
ATHENS, Ohio -- It's Cross Country MAC Championship Week in Athens, and other fall seasons are coming to an end with major MAC Tournament implications on the line. Check out what's ahead for Ohio Athletics in this week's Paw Prints. MEN'S AND WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY. Oct. 29 / Mid-American Conference...
What prompted melee at high school football game
"Punches get to flying, boom, boom, boom, boom they flying," said one unidentified female student in a statement to police.
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
Chaney hosting first playoff game since 2001 on Game of the Week
Chaney hosts Alliance for their playoff matchup on WKBN's Game of the Week.
Raleigh News & Observer
Student crushed by tree he and his cross country teammates knocked down, Ohio cops say
A high school student was crushed by a falling tree after competing at a cross country meet in Cambridge, Ohio, according to police. The student, junior Owen Grubb, was “cooling off” in nearby woods along with several teammates from Minerva High School in the afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a Cambridge Police Department report.
Student athlete dies after accident at Ohio cross-country meet
Tragedy struck at an OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet Saturday.
cleveland19.com
Akron bans conversion therapy for minors
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron became the 11th Ohio city to ban Conversion Therapy Monday. According to a press release from the city, Mayor Dan Horrigan along with councilmembers Tara Mosley, Nancy Holland, Shammas Malik, and Sharon Connor submitted legislation to the city council to ban conversion therapy for minors. Monday night council approved the legislation unanimously.
cleveland19.com
County-by-county: The most dangerous times to drive in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with the Ohio Department of Public Safety, released its county-by-county traffic report this week as part of National Teen Driver Safety Week. The report tabulates everything from fatalities, crashes, high causes for accidents, and even which time of day and days...
2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info
Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
Why do most residents of Akron never leave Akron?
I find that at least half of my friends have never left Akron, and even more from the previous generation. If you ask them why, they may not even think about it.
3 Ohio cities ranked in the 50 ‘Rattiest Cities’ in the US, according to Orkin
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
Akron police chief responds to criticism over officer reinstatements
A scathing letter addressed to the Akron police chief signed by more than 40 Akron pastors and community leaders, including the Akron NAACP, condemns the decision to reinstate eight officers still under investigation for the shooting death of Jayland Walker.
cleveland19.com
2 men plead guilty to sending Ohio residents illegal robocalls ahead of 2020 election
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As election day approaches next month, Cuyahoga County is still cleaning up one mess from the last election. Two men pleaded guilty Monday to sending out illegal robocalls to Ohioans ahead of the 2020 election. Jack Burkman is from Virginia, and Jacob Wohl is from California.
crawfordcountynow.com
This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford Alabama areas.
State of Ohio addresses concerns at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility; employees seek new opportunities
MASSILLON, Ohio — The state of Ohio says they have made "major steps" in response to three separate incidents at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility. This comes after a dozen inmates between the ages of 15 and 19 made their way out of their rooms Saturday with makeshift weapons, according to the Ohio Department of Youth Services. Family members of employees at Indian River told 3News Monday they're fed up with the recent incidents.
2 die in Akron house fire Tuesday
A man and woman died Tuesday in a fire in Akron, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.
Drive-thru light show returning to Lake Metroparks this holiday season
The Lake Metroparks Farmpark is once again hosting its Country Light Drive-thru this holiday season.
Two people found dead in Akron house fire
AKRON, Ohio — Two people were found dead following a house fire in Akron on Tuesday morning. Members of the Akron Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Carpenter Street at approximately 10 a.m. Upon arriving, Akron fire crews found the residence fully engulfed in flames.
cleveland19.com
Arraignment for Akron clerk accused of killing innocent customer
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 56-year-old Akron store clerk accused of shooting and killing an innocent customer, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Akron Municipal Court Monday afternoon. <. Gurninder Banvait, 56, is charged with negligent homicide. Her attorney said she has no prior record. Akron police said Banvait...
Comments / 0