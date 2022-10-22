Read full article on original website
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Wrap Up Weekend at Head of the Charles
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Dartmouth women's rowing team wrapped up its weekend at the 57th Head of the Charles on Sunday by competing in the Championship Fours and Championship Eights, finishing 11th and 26th overall. The championship races featured the top Division I collegiate women's boats, and national team boats from the United States and abroad.
dartmouthsports.com
Lightweights Open the 2022-23 Season at Head of the Charles
BOSTON, Mass. – The Dartmouth lightweight rowing team opened the 2022-23 season at the Head of the Charles regatta over the weekend. The Big Green had entries in Championship Single and Doubles, Lightweight Fours and Lightweight Eights. On Saturday, Jack Costello and Jack Stone represented Dartmouth in the Men's...
dartmouthsports.com
Singles Wins Highlight End of Men’s Tennis’ Action-Packed Weekend
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth men's tennis team wrapped up invitational action with four singles victories and a doubles win in Hanover while Hikaru Takeda saw his impressive ITA Super Regional run come to an end in the quarterfinals. Takeda had to win three matches at ITA Regionals to...
dartmouthsports.com
Strong Rebound After Tough Start Not Enough at Vermont
NEW YORK – Vermont scored on three of its first four shots before the Dartmouth field hockey team rebounded over the final three quarters, but it wasn't enough in a 4-0 loss on Sunday. Defensively, the Big Green didn't allow a goal for a stretch of 34:49 while offensively, Dartmouth had one stretch of seven straight shots in the fourth quarter, as the team got better as the game progressed.
mynbc5.com
Two Upper Valley towns losing their town managers
HARTFORD, Vt. — Two Upper Valley municipalities are losing their town managers, as both Hartford and Norwich are parting ways with their administrators. Both have had to contend with the pandemic, police chief searches, and staffing shortages. Hartford placed Tracy Yarlott-Davis on administrative leave in order for the select...
Massachusetts and Vermont men identified in deadly Keene plane crash
The names of the two people killed in a small plane crash in Keene have been released.
Massachusetts Man, 57, Dies While Hiking White Mountains In New Hampshire
A 57-year-old Massachusetts man died while hiking in the White Mountains in New Hampshire, authorities said. Officers learned about a hiker suffering from a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, NH Fish and Game said on Facebook. Rescue crews responded...
While home-heating fuel prices surge, demand for firewood causes new challenges￼
Wood prices are increasing as the industry faces labor shortages and fuel price increases, among other factors. Read the story on VTDigger here: While home-heating fuel prices surge, demand for firewood causes new challenges￼.
WMUR.com
Pilot reports laser shined at plane over Lakes Region
GILFORD, N.H. — A pilot reported that their plane was illuminated by a laser over the Lakes Region on Friday night. The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of a Cirrus SR22 reported being illuminated by a purple laser southwest of the Laconia Municipal Airport around 7:30 p.m and at 7,000 feet.
57-year-old Massachusetts man dies while hiking near Kancamagus Highway
LINCOLN, N.H. -- A 57-year-old Massachusetts man died while hiking in New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers from N.H. Fish and Game Department were notified that the man was having a medical emergency on Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln around 11:45 a.m..According to the department, cell phone service in that area is nonexistent and the alert came in with limited information through an emergency beacon. A rescue team of conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded and a NH Army National Guard rescue helicopter was also requested. Ground crews reached the man by 1:25 p.m.. "Unfortunately, lifesaving efforts undertaken by passing good Samaritan hikers were unsuccessful and the hiker was deceased," said the Fish and Game Department. The helicopter was then diverted to an emergency on Mount Avalon and the ground team carried the deceased hiker two miles to the trailhead. The man's identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.
New Hampshire investigators to update Harmony Montgomery murder probe
CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities will have an update on the Harmony Montgomery murder investigation Monday afternoon.Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg are planning to "deliver a statement to the press about the case" at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Police Department.You can watch it live on CBS News Boston.Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one has been charged in her disappearance.Last August, the case was officially ruled a homicide. Formella said new evidence...
A plane crashed into New Hampshire multi-family building, killing everyone on boa
KEENE, N.H. — Officials are investigating a deadly plane crash that happened in the city of Keene, N.H., Friday. Police and fire crews responded to a report of an explosion and a fire at a building on Lower Main Street in Keene, shortly before 7 p.m. Once on scene,...
WMUR.com
RV catches fire in Meredith; no one injured, officials say
MEREDITH, N.H. — No one was hurt in an RV fire in Meredith, officials said. The fire broke out shortly before midnight in the area of Route 25 and Pleasant Street. According to the Center Harbor Fire Department, the RV was well-involved upon arrival and had started to spread to a nearby building.
WMUR.com
Wanted woman leads police on pursuit, ends after crashing into Claremont cruiser, state police say
NEWPORT, N.H. — A wanted Warner woman was arrested after leading police on a pursuit on Friday night through Claremont and Newport, officials said. New Hampshire State Police said before 9 p.m. on Friday, a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle on Elm Street for having a defective equipment violation and no license plates.
NHPR
Officials identify men killed in Keene plane crash
This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. Officials have released the names of the two men who were killed in a plane crash in Keene Friday night. Lawrence Marchiony, age 41, of Baldwinville, Massachusetts, and Marvin...
WMUR.com
Man found dead in Laconia home 37 years ago; case still unsolved
LACONIA, N.H. — Tuesday marks 37 years since a New Hampshire man was found dead in his home. Investigators found the body of John Crawford, 45, on Oct. 25, 1985. He was found dead in his apartment at 12 Winter St. in Laconia. An autopsy determined his cause of...
WMUR.com
Keene church affected by deadly plane crash next door
KEENE, N.H. — Hope Chapel said they have canceled their Sunday service so investigators can work in their parking lot next door to a deadly plane crash site. The church youth group safely evacuated Friday when a plane struck an apartment building, starting a fire and killing two people on board, according to assistant pastor Michael McCosker.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man last seen hiking in White Mountains still missing nearly 40 years later
It's been nearly 40 years since a man from Twin Mountain went missing and what happened to him remains a mystery. Investigators said Michael Miller, 22, was last seen hiking Mount Lafayette. He was reported missing on Oct. 23, 1983. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, tan...
