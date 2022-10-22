Read full article on original website
Related
Lou Williams' Response About His Two Wives Becomes Viral: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn't These Two."
Lou Williams roasted a troll who tried making fun of him having 2 wives by sharing a picture of some other women with Williams.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Shot Selection In Loss To Blazers: "Make Shots That's It"
The Lakers suffered yet another loss as they fell to a 106-104 defeat at the hands of the Trail Blazers. With their latest loss against Portland, the Lakers now have a 0-3 record in the league to start with. While this game was not a blowout, it was a cruel...
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook
Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
LeBron James' Disappointed Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Stupid Decision To Shoot A Three With 18 Seconds On The Shot Clock Up By 1 Point
LeBron James is visibly frustrated with Russell Westbrook after ill-advised three.
Anthony Davis may be the actual problem for the Lakers
Following the first two games where the Los Angeles Lakers have looked like they want Victor Wembanyama in New Orleans, many fans have pointed at Russell Westbrook as the issue; but it may actually be their injury-prone big man Anthony Davis causing all this strife. Now it’s easy to watch...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Blasts LeBron James For Accusing The Media Of Setting Him Up To Slander Russell Westbrook: "You Did That My Brother."
Russell Westbrook has had a poor shooting start to the season, and he has been heavily criticized by both fans and media members alike. While it is clear that he has struggled, part of that isn't necessarily his fault, as he is a poor fit within the team's system. LeBron...
Video: LeBron James looked so fed up with Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook’s bad shot selection met LeBron James’ bad body language on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers lost a tight one at home to the Portland Trail Blazers to drop to 0-3 on the season. With the Lakers holding possession and a 102-101 lead in the last 30 seconds of the fourth quarter, Westbrook inexplicably took a quick-fire long 2 with 18 left on the shot clock (which he clunked).
Yardbarker
Another Botched Russell Westbrook Trade Has Been Revealed: Lakers Could Have Had Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1st-Round Pick
Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles Lakers had high hopes about their potential. Even with Russell Westbrook, there was a strong belief that a simple adjustment to the game plan could put the franchise back on the right track. Now, just three games into the new season, it...
NBA Fans And Experts Can't Believe Devin Booker And Klay Thompson's Mid-Game Altercation: "Look At Them Light Skin Boys Acting Like They Want Some Smoke"
NBA fans and experts like Kendrick Perkins were shocked to see the altercation between Devin Booker and Klay Thompson.
Yardbarker
Jay Williams Says The Lakers Should Consider Trading LeBron James And Anthony Davis: "Everyone Should Be On The Table."
Just a few years ago, the Los Angeles Lakers were at the peak of their basketball experience, winning their 17th championship during a season mired with chaos and mayhem. Back then, Anthony Davis looked like one of the best players in basketball and the future of a franchise that was riding the coattails of an almost 40-year-old LeBron James.
Lakers Fan Clowns On Russell Westbrook’s Shooting By Sharing A Picture Of What Would Have Been An Older Tupac: “Tupac If Westbrook Was The Shooter”
A Lakers fan clowned on Russell Westbrook's shooting by sharing a picture of what would have been an older Tupac.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To LeBron James Giving A Shout Out To Anfernee Simmons: "You Should Come To Portland And Play With Dame And Anfernee"
You would be hard-pressed to find someone who predicted that the Portland Trail Blazers of all teams would start off the 2022-23 NBA season with a 4-0 record. The Blazers have been one of the biggest surprise stories of the new campaign and they are now the only team in the Western Conference that hasn’t lost a game this season.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Sends A Big Warning To Russell Westbrook: "If He Don't Be Careful, He Will Find Himself Out Of The League Come Next Year."
Russell Westbrook has been on the receiving end of criticism for a while now, and every day, this situation gets worse for the former NBA MVP. His tenure on the Los Angeles Lakers has been anything but good, as he's constantly criticized for his performances, bad decisions, and the fact that he can't shoot the ball to save his life.
LeBron James And Anthony Davis Seem Disgusted With Russell Westbrook Who Decided To Take A Shot With 18 Seconds Left On The Shot Clock
Russell Westbrook's poor shot selection during crunch time led to LeBron James and Anthony Davis getting frustrated with the former NBA MVP.
Yardbarker
Stephen Curry On What Young Warriors Players Should Learn After Nearly Blowing A 26-Point Lead Against The Kings: "We Make It Look Easy At Times, And That’s Built Over A Decade Of Work And Reps. It’s Really Hard To Win In This League."
The Golden State Warriors are one of the best franchises in the NBA and a lot of its credit goes to the organization for always believing in their young guys and giving them time to develop into legitimate stars. They did so with the original trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.
Jayson Tatum's Air Jordan Collection Remains Undefeated
Analyzing the Air Jordan sneakers worn by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.
Nets star Kevin Durant’s streak puts Vince Carter, Kevin Garnett records in danger
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant continues to cement his status as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. And after climbing the scoring ladder, he has his eyes on Vince Carter and Kevin Garnett now. Durant cracked the Top 20 of the NBA’s all-time scoring list on Monday after...
Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer
The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
Yardbarker
Adam Silver Reacts To LeBron James Saying He Wants To Be The Owner Of An Expansion Team In Las Vegas: "I Think It's Very Healthy For The League..."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. There's no doubt that he's one of the most prominent figures in the league today, and his popularity is not only due to his play on the court but also due to his ventures off the court.
TMZ.com
LeBron James Hits Nobu After Tough Lakers Loss
LeBron James turned to raw fish and sexy mood lighting to get over yet another miserable Lakers loss on Sunday night ... hitting Nobu just minutes after his squad fell to the Blazers. LBJ hit up the popular sushi restaurant in Malibu ... right after his team suffered a gut-wrenching...
