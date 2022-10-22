Read full article on original website
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Bridget Moynahan Shares Cryptic Post About Breakup As Things Reportedly Get Nasty Between Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady's ex, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic post about a breakup on Instagram amid the NFL icon and Gisele Bündchen's divorce rumors. As the couple reportedly hired their respective lawyers, does the actress' post refer to the two?
Here's What The Youngest Siblings From These 28 Late '90s And Early 2000s TV Shows Look Like Today
Spoiler: They are all older now.
28 Silly Little Tumblr Posts That Entertained My Brain This Week
"Yes, I'm aware he has committed atrocities, but have you considered that he's my special guy" —everyone watching House of the Dragon.
Here's How Sophia Grace Responded To Criticism That She's Having A Baby At 19
The influencer and Ellen Show star just announced she's expecting her first child.
Someone Get Me A Negroni ASAP: Here Are The 16 Most Stressful Things That Happened In "House Of The Dragon" Season 1
After that finale, we all need a negroni. STAT.
