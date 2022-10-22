ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hurstathletics.com

Lakers Prepare for Pair of PSAC Games

Erie Pa. - Mercyhurst Field Hockey gears up for another week of action with a pair of PSAC matchups on the docket. The Lakers begin their week going to Slippery Rock on Wednesday, October 26th, before hosting Kutztown on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. 1. Week in Review. Mercyhurst was challenged...
ERIE, PA
hurstathletics.com

Fast Five: Men's Soccer Looks to Finish Strong

Erie, Pa – Second-ranked Mercyhurst Men's Soccer readies for the last two games of the regular season with a pair of games to round things out. They are scheduled to play Gannon on Wednesday, October 26th, at home and follow that with a match against Slippery Rock on Saturday, October 29th on the road.
ERIE, PA
hurstathletics.com

Women's Bowling Gets Second Place in Bearcat Open

Fairview Heights, Ill. – Mercyhurst Women's Bowling finishes the last day of the Bearcat Open Tournament as they power through third-ranked Nebraska on the way to the championship match against LMU. Despite great efforts they failed to defeat the Railsplitters and end their busy weekend in second place. How...
ERIE, PA
CBS Philly

This Phillies super fan has the ultimate rec room

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Home is where the heart is, and for David Backer, that would be in his rec room."There he is Mike, Superman with the "S" right there. My hero, my idol," Backer said. "Occasionally, I'll take my Veteran Stadium seats, that's right, put them in front of the TV and shell some peanuts and let them drop on the carpet, like we're at the stadium, and watch the game."Where the stories of his life as a Phillies fan make a statement more than any wallpaper would. "The 1980 World Championship poster, right in the center, Mike was kind enough...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillies fans in Berks rush to get World Series merchandise

READING, Pa. - "It seems like forever ago." Talking to Phillies fans following the firing of then skipper Joe Girardi. Now, that very same fan from a few months back is in search of new merch for the fall classic. “I was looking for a Harper jersey today,” said Sam...
READING, PA
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Blueprint Brokers Sale of 180-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in West Chester, Pennsylvania

WEST CHESTER, Pa. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of a 180-bed skilled nursing facility in West Chester, approximately 25 miles west of Philadelphia. Blueprint’s marketing efforts and financial projections highlighted the state’s July 2022 announcement to significantly increase Medicaid reimbursements in 2023, with over...
WEST CHESTER, PA
abc27.com

Two Tanger Outlets, three new stores in Lancaster & Hershey

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Three new stores are making their way to the Tanger Outlets in Hershey and Lancaster. The Hershey Outlets are expecting a new NIKE store, which will be located in Suite #137, according to their website. The store can be found to the left of Calvin Klein – right by the outlet’s entrance on Northeast Drive. The grand opening date still has yet to be confirmed.
HERSHEY, PA
sframpage.org

Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford

After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
ROYERSFORD, PA
CBS Philly

Delco DA: Man charged with murder in Philly airport shooting

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) --  A Philadelphia man has been charged in the murder of a 51-year-old man at the Cargo City area of the Philadelphia International Airport earlier this month. Delaware County DA Jack Stollsteimer charged Keith Lamont Blount, 59, with criminal homicide, murder of the first and third degree, and other related charges in the Oct. 7 crime. "Every homicide is a tragedy, but it is particularly shocking when this level of violence occurs in a place that we want to believe is safe – our workplaces, our schools, our houses of worship," Stollsteimer said. Stollsteimer says the victim was an employee...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Greystone Hall in West Chester Lists for Millions

A West Chester wedding venue’s remaining property is on the market. The 44-acre property belonging to Greystone Hall is listed at $9 million. But a real estate firm representing the longtime owners wants to see it become a luxury resort, writes Emma Dooling for The Philadelphia Business Journal. The...
WEST CHESTER, PA
WPG Talk Radio

As One Philadelphia Store Closes, Another Plans To Reopen

With so many retail stores and restaurants closing, it is a good sign to see that as one major store plans to close … another is preparing to reopen. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, as H&M plans to close one of it’s Philadelphia stores, Free People plans to reopen its store right in the mix of the finest shopping district in Center City Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County police searching for missing Sellersville woman

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are searching for 55-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi. She was last seen the morning of Oct. 10 at her Sellersville home.The Bucks County District Attorney's Office will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning about Capaldi's disappearance.If you have any information about the missing person's case, you're being asked to call the police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks

BEAR, DE – Shortly after the TD Bank on East Songsmith Drive in Bear was robbed, a second bank robbery occurred in West Chester, PA. A suspect matching the same description as the woman who robbed the bank in Delaware earlier robbed a TD Bank branch in West Chester. In both attempted robberies, the female suspect was unable to get money from the bank tellers. Police began their search for Lashawnda Jones, 42, of Wilmington, Saturday morning, and their search led them to another TD Branch, this time on Concord Pike in Wilmington. “A female suspect had entered the business The post Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks appeared first on Shore News Network.
WEST CHESTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy