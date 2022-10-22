Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Halloween in Lancaster: Scavenger Hunt in a Rural Pennsylvania Dutch VillageMelissa FrostIntercourse, PA
Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup DinnersMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick AllenIBWAACooperstown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
Related
hurstathletics.com
Lakers Prepare for Pair of PSAC Games
Erie Pa. - Mercyhurst Field Hockey gears up for another week of action with a pair of PSAC matchups on the docket. The Lakers begin their week going to Slippery Rock on Wednesday, October 26th, before hosting Kutztown on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. 1. Week in Review. Mercyhurst was challenged...
hurstathletics.com
Fast Five: Men's Soccer Looks to Finish Strong
Erie, Pa – Second-ranked Mercyhurst Men's Soccer readies for the last two games of the regular season with a pair of games to round things out. They are scheduled to play Gannon on Wednesday, October 26th, at home and follow that with a match against Slippery Rock on Saturday, October 29th on the road.
hurstathletics.com
Women's Bowling Gets Second Place in Bearcat Open
Fairview Heights, Ill. – Mercyhurst Women's Bowling finishes the last day of the Bearcat Open Tournament as they power through third-ranked Nebraska on the way to the championship match against LMU. Despite great efforts they failed to defeat the Railsplitters and end their busy weekend in second place. How...
This Bucks County High School Football Team’s Success Story Mirrors that of a Big Philadelphia Sports Team
The high school football team's journey mirrors that of one of the Philly sports greats. While they play different sports, the success story for a Bucks County football team reminds many of a major Philadelphia team’s journey. Staff writers at CBS News Philadelphia wrote about the similarities. The Pennsbury...
This Phillies super fan has the ultimate rec room
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Home is where the heart is, and for David Backer, that would be in his rec room."There he is Mike, Superman with the "S" right there. My hero, my idol," Backer said. "Occasionally, I'll take my Veteran Stadium seats, that's right, put them in front of the TV and shell some peanuts and let them drop on the carpet, like we're at the stadium, and watch the game."Where the stories of his life as a Phillies fan make a statement more than any wallpaper would. "The 1980 World Championship poster, right in the center, Mike was kind enough...
fox5ny.com
Philadelphia erupts with excitement in 'peaceful' celebrations as Phillies move on to World Series
PHILADELPHIA - When it comes to sports celebrations, no city does it quite like Philadelphia!. From first pitch to final out, Phillies fans cheered on their team - erupting with pure joy as they clinched the NLCS with a 4-3 victory against the Padres in Game 5. The Phillies will...
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillies fans in Berks rush to get World Series merchandise
READING, Pa. - "It seems like forever ago." Talking to Phillies fans following the firing of then skipper Joe Girardi. Now, that very same fan from a few months back is in search of new merch for the fall classic. “I was looking for a Harper jersey today,” said Sam...
Original Announcer for West Chester’s QVC Brings New Approach to Storytelling
R.T. Bowersox.Image via Justin Udo, KYW Newsradio. R.T. Bowersox, one of the original on-air personalities for West Chester-based QVC, is bringing a new approach to storytelling to Philadelphia, writes Justin Udo for KYW Newsradio.
Student protestors storm UPenn field during homecoming game, multiple arrests
According to the organization Fossil Free Penn, 19 student protestors were arrested from Franklin Field.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Brokers Sale of 180-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in West Chester, Pennsylvania
WEST CHESTER, Pa. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of a 180-bed skilled nursing facility in West Chester, approximately 25 miles west of Philadelphia. Blueprint’s marketing efforts and financial projections highlighted the state’s July 2022 announcement to significantly increase Medicaid reimbursements in 2023, with over...
abc27.com
Two Tanger Outlets, three new stores in Lancaster & Hershey
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Three new stores are making their way to the Tanger Outlets in Hershey and Lancaster. The Hershey Outlets are expecting a new NIKE store, which will be located in Suite #137, according to their website. The store can be found to the left of Calvin Klein – right by the outlet’s entrance on Northeast Drive. The grand opening date still has yet to be confirmed.
This National List of Hardest Colleges to Get Into Includes 2 From Delco
Two of the most difficult colleges to get into in the United States are right here in Delaware County, writes Natasha Dado for CBS News. On a list of 50 hard-to-get-into colleges prepared by Niche, Swarthmore ranked at No. 16. Haverford College came in 40th as the most difficult. Niche...
sframpage.org
Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford
After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
In Easton, Doug Mastriano vows to turn Pa. into the ‘Florida of the north’
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano toured the Lehigh Valley Friday in the Easton area and Allentown as part of his “Restore Freedom” rallies on the campaign trail. The Easton area event was held at the American Legion on Corriere Road in Palmer. In Allentown on Friday evening, he...
Delco DA: Man charged with murder in Philly airport shooting
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man has been charged in the murder of a 51-year-old man at the Cargo City area of the Philadelphia International Airport earlier this month. Delaware County DA Jack Stollsteimer charged Keith Lamont Blount, 59, with criminal homicide, murder of the first and third degree, and other related charges in the Oct. 7 crime. "Every homicide is a tragedy, but it is particularly shocking when this level of violence occurs in a place that we want to believe is safe – our workplaces, our schools, our houses of worship," Stollsteimer said. Stollsteimer says the victim was an employee...
Philadelphia businesses told to prepare for large crowds with possible World Series clinch Sunday
If the Phillies win Sunday, and clinch a spot in the World Series, the city could get wild with lots of celebrations.
Greystone Hall in West Chester Lists for Millions
A West Chester wedding venue’s remaining property is on the market. The 44-acre property belonging to Greystone Hall is listed at $9 million. But a real estate firm representing the longtime owners wants to see it become a luxury resort, writes Emma Dooling for The Philadelphia Business Journal. The...
As One Philadelphia Store Closes, Another Plans To Reopen
With so many retail stores and restaurants closing, it is a good sign to see that as one major store plans to close … another is preparing to reopen. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, as H&M plans to close one of it’s Philadelphia stores, Free People plans to reopen its store right in the mix of the finest shopping district in Center City Philadelphia.
Bucks County police searching for missing Sellersville woman
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are searching for 55-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi. She was last seen the morning of Oct. 10 at her Sellersville home.The Bucks County District Attorney's Office will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning about Capaldi's disappearance.If you have any information about the missing person's case, you're being asked to call the police.
Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks
BEAR, DE – Shortly after the TD Bank on East Songsmith Drive in Bear was robbed, a second bank robbery occurred in West Chester, PA. A suspect matching the same description as the woman who robbed the bank in Delaware earlier robbed a TD Bank branch in West Chester. In both attempted robberies, the female suspect was unable to get money from the bank tellers. Police began their search for Lashawnda Jones, 42, of Wilmington, Saturday morning, and their search led them to another TD Branch, this time on Concord Pike in Wilmington. “A female suspect had entered the business The post Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0