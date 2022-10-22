Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Related
stlmag.com
A guide to vintage shopping in St. Louis
A thing is just a collection of molecules, says Annie Brahler. It’s meant to be used, not locked away in a china cabinet. “Americans save things for another time that never comes,” says Brahler, who was born to Dutch parents and grew up in other states before moving here. “People matter, and experiences matter, and I want people to enjoy their lives.” For Brahler, that meant that, on the morning we spoke, she drank her orange juice from a shapely vintage glass. She’s especially proud of the vintage barware in the bar of her Webster Groves cottage-style home. There’s a window there with shelves in it, allowing the light to filter through the glasses. She has highball glasses, martini glasses, coupés (for Champagne, instead of flutes), and the star of the show: Culver glass. Some gilded pieces always stay in the bar, but other things she’ll rotate with the changing of the seasons (pink and lavender in the spring, pale blue in the summer, deep emerald when the cold winds blow). “It’s like functional sculpture,” she says, “It’s not a plastic bottle or one of those horrible [insulated] things. It gives me a little lift and extends into my whole day.”
stlmag.com
How St. Louis native Rebecca van Bergen runs Nest from her home
At 24, Rebecca van Bergen, a native of St. Louis and a graduate student at Washington University’s Brown School of Social Work, founded Nest. Sixteen years later, the nonprofit with a global reach aims to help entrepreneurs working in the creative realm—mostly women—grow their businesses and connect them with top brands and retailers such as Target, Patagonia, West Elm, and Madewell.
laduenews.com
Stone Soup Cottage introduces Le Champ de Fleurs – an events venue with a twist
For 13 years, Cottleville’s venerated Stone Soup Cottage has been known as a dining destination focused on fabulous food made from local and seasonal ingredients. Now the husband-and-wife team behind that remarkable restaurant has created a new venture: Le Champ de Fleurs by Stone Soup Cottage. The restaurant served...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Island-Inspired Restaurant Hawaiian Bros Opens Newest Location in Edwardsville To Large Turnout
EDWARDSVILLE – Hawaiian Bros, the fresh and quick-rising, island-inspired restaurant brand, has opened with a great reception at 2386 Troy Rd. Rd. Local residents can now become a part of the Hawaiian Bros ohana by experiencing the flavors and vibes of island life during their lunch break. Hawaiian Bros...
stlmag.com
Aerie's Resort's new Alpine coaster offers four minutes of family-friendly thrills just outside of St. Louis
Aerie’s Resort in Grafton, Illinois, is making a bid to attract more families to its hilltop adventurescape 45 minutes outside of St. Louis: It recently installed a new Alpine coaster, a type of thrill ride similar to a roller coaster, typically found in mountain or ski resorts. It’s the first of its kind in the state of Illinois and will run year-round (yes, even in the snow).
FOX2now.com
Aerie’s Resort Opens the Area’s First Alpine Roller Coaster
ST. LOUIS — Off and rollin’, Chelsea Haynes gets to experience Illinois’ first rollercoaster of its kind for the state. The best thing? It’s open all year ‘round! Chelsea gives you a stunning view as you ride this coaster!. Adult tickets start at $18 and...
stlmag.com
Lion’s Choice celebrates 55 years in St. Louis on Wednesday with a bargain roast beef meal deal
Roast beef fans, rejoice: St. Louis–based Lion’s Choice is celebrating its 55th anniversary in a big way. “There aren’t too many companies in the restaurant world that can celebrate their 55th anniversary in the same market they originated from,” says Lion’s Choice president and CEO Michael Kupstas. “I think what’s really exciting about it is that it’s just proven the loyalty of our customer base.”
stlmag.com
15 ways to winterize a home in St. Louis
Despite the warm weather this week, cooler temperatures will be here soon. Be ready for winter by considering your home's maintenance needs and then make a plan for getting them done. Doing so today may be the difference between an unexpected purchase or costly repair later on this season. So, take a minute to scroll through the following list and ask yourself what you can scratch off your to-do list today.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KMOV
St. Louis CITY SC changes stadium name to CITYPARK
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City’s soccer team announced its stadium will no longer hold Centene in the name. St. Louis CITY SC said the stadium will be named CITY PARK moving forward. “After discussions with Centene, we have agreed to reshape the current partnership with them...
Drought Reveals Century Old Shipwreck Hidden in Mississippi River
No one's exactly sure where it came from, but the ongoing drought has revealed a more than 100-year-old shipwreck that was hidden in the Mississippi River. Archeologists think they know what this vessel is and why it sank though. As we shared a few days ago, the near-record low levels...
advantagenews.com
New fall tours nearly sold out
The head of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau says the new Fall Color and River Road History Tours have been wildly popular. Announced in late-August, all but the final weekend of tours have sold out. There are a limited number of tickets available for November 3 & 4.
2 of the Best Family Places in the World are in Missouri
2. Shaw Park - 27 S Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Missouri. They were impressed with Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and "the small water holes are now connected by chutes and waterfalls that allow visitors to slide, splash, and frolic from one pool to another". They also liked the wide variety of hiking, cabins and horse trails.
KMOV
New airtime for The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Due to Monday’s mass shooting at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis, CBS changed the airtime of The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful. Monday’s episode of The Young and the Restless may be...
Limited edition Albert Pujols cereal now available
Future baseball Hall of Famer Albert Pujols now has his own cereal.
stlmag.com
Flyover Comedy Festival invades Stifel Theatre for its fifth annual fest
Flyover Comedy Festival, which bills itself as an “annual invasion,” is making good on that descriptor for the fifth annual fest, November 10–12. The three-day event, which traditionally takes over venues across The Grove with standup, improv, and sketch-comedy acts from around the country, is expanding to include Stifel Theatre with big-name headliner Sarah Silverman & Friends.
A ghost named 'Rachel' is haunting Stifel Theatre, staff members say
ST. LOUIS — Staff members at the Stifel Theatre in downtown St. Louis have a collection of images – videos and photographs – they believe back up their contention that the building is haunted. Senior public safety manager Eric Cornman showed 5 On Your Side a video...
St. Charles County have armed officers in every school following school shooting in St. Louis and Uvalde, Texas
St. Charles County has armed officers in every school to protect kids from situations like an active shooter.
KMOV
100 St. Louis firefighters battle 5-alarm warehouse fire near the riverfront
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dozens and dozens of St. Louis City’s firefighters battled a large fire just northeast of Downtown near the riverfront Tuesday evening. The fire department said 100 firefighters were called to North 1st and O’Fallon streets for the warehouse fire. The call for the fire came in just before 7 p.m. and multiple walls have collapsed since then. The police department said three buildings were exposed to the fire; two warehouses and embers are nearing the Laclede Power Generation facility.
KMOV
Laclede’s Landing sees car and building break-ins over weekend
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating a series of building and car break-ins at Laclede’s Landing. Police have one person in custody but believe there could be more suspects. Over the last few months, violence has been on the rise in this area after a homeless encampment popped up there. Residents and even visitors said they have concerns.
Comments / 0