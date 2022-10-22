ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, MO

A guide to vintage shopping in St. Louis

A thing is just a collection of molecules, says Annie Brahler. It’s meant to be used, not locked away in a china cabinet. “Americans save things for another time that never comes,” says Brahler, who was born to Dutch parents and grew up in other states before moving here. “People matter, and experiences matter, and I want people to enjoy their lives.” For Brahler, that meant that, on the morning we spoke, she drank her orange juice from a shapely vintage glass. She’s especially proud of the vintage barware in the bar of her Webster Groves cottage-style home. There’s a window there with shelves in it, allowing the light to filter through the glasses. She has highball glasses, martini glasses, coupés (for Champagne, instead of flutes), and the star of the show: Culver glass. Some gilded pieces always stay in the bar, but other things she’ll rotate with the changing of the seasons (pink and lavender in the spring, pale blue in the summer, deep emerald when the cold winds blow). “It’s like functional sculpture,” she says, “It’s not a plastic bottle or one of those horrible [insulated] things. It gives me a little lift and extends into my whole day.”
How St. Louis native Rebecca van Bergen runs Nest from her home

At 24, Rebecca van Bergen, a native of St. Louis and a graduate student at Washington University’s Brown School of Social Work, founded Nest. Sixteen years later, the nonprofit with a global reach aims to help entrepreneurs working in the creative realm—mostly women—grow their businesses and connect them with top brands and retailers such as Target, Patagonia, West Elm, and Madewell.
Aerie's Resort's new Alpine coaster offers four minutes of family-friendly thrills just outside of St. Louis

Aerie’s Resort in Grafton, Illinois, is making a bid to attract more families to its hilltop adventurescape 45 minutes outside of St. Louis: It recently installed a new Alpine coaster, a type of thrill ride similar to a roller coaster, typically found in mountain or ski resorts. It’s the first of its kind in the state of Illinois and will run year-round (yes, even in the snow).
Lion’s Choice celebrates 55 years in St. Louis on Wednesday with a bargain roast beef meal deal

Roast beef fans, rejoice: St. Louis–based Lion’s Choice is celebrating its 55th anniversary in a big way. “There aren’t too many companies in the restaurant world that can celebrate their 55th anniversary in the same market they originated from,” says Lion’s Choice president and CEO Michael Kupstas. “I think what’s really exciting about it is that it’s just proven the loyalty of our customer base.”
15 ways to winterize a home in St. Louis

Despite the warm weather this week, cooler temperatures will be here soon. Be ready for winter by considering your home's maintenance needs and then make a plan for getting them done. Doing so today may be the difference between an unexpected purchase or costly repair later on this season. So, take a minute to scroll through the following list and ask yourself what you can scratch off your to-do list today.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
St. Louis CITY SC changes stadium name to CITYPARK

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City’s soccer team announced its stadium will no longer hold Centene in the name. St. Louis CITY SC said the stadium will be named CITY PARK moving forward. “After discussions with Centene, we have agreed to reshape the current partnership with them...
New fall tours nearly sold out

The head of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau says the new Fall Color and River Road History Tours have been wildly popular. Announced in late-August, all but the final weekend of tours have sold out. There are a limited number of tickets available for November 3 & 4.
2 of the Best Family Places in the World are in Missouri

2. Shaw Park - 27 S Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Missouri. They were impressed with Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and "the small water holes are now connected by chutes and waterfalls that allow visitors to slide, splash, and frolic from one pool to another". They also liked the wide variety of hiking, cabins and horse trails.
Flyover Comedy Festival invades Stifel Theatre for its fifth annual fest

Flyover Comedy Festival, which bills itself as an “annual invasion,” is making good on that descriptor for the fifth annual fest, November 10–12. The three-day event, which traditionally takes over venues across The Grove with standup, improv, and sketch-comedy acts from around the country, is expanding to include Stifel Theatre with big-name headliner Sarah Silverman & Friends.
100 St. Louis firefighters battle 5-alarm warehouse fire near the riverfront

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dozens and dozens of St. Louis City’s firefighters battled a large fire just northeast of Downtown near the riverfront Tuesday evening. The fire department said 100 firefighters were called to North 1st and O’Fallon streets for the warehouse fire. The call for the fire came in just before 7 p.m. and multiple walls have collapsed since then. The police department said three buildings were exposed to the fire; two warehouses and embers are nearing the Laclede Power Generation facility.
Laclede’s Landing sees car and building break-ins over weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating a series of building and car break-ins at Laclede’s Landing. Police have one person in custody but believe there could be more suspects. Over the last few months, violence has been on the rise in this area after a homeless encampment popped up there. Residents and even visitors said they have concerns.
