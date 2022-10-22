ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

LJWORLD

‘A whole new ballgame’: Kansas basketball eager to defend national title, but Jayhawks know there’s work to be done first

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self will be the first to tell you that he likes his 2022-23 roster and that he thinks the Jayhawks have a chance to be pretty good this season. The word chance is the key part of that phrase, though, and Self said Tuesday at KU’s annual media day that there were a few things that had to happen before he was ready to call this team a contender.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Couple’s eastern Lawrence home, built in 1913, is their ‘own little time capsule’ of original woodwork and eclectic decor

Mike and Sarah Randolph’s past 20 years living in their three-story home at 1643 Rhode Island St. have been rife with full-circle moments. After all, they both grew up in Lawrence — Mike across town from their current home in the Barker neighborhood of eastern Lawrence, and Sarah in the home right across the backyard. The Randolphs’ home backs up to the home Sarah’s parents have lived in for more than 40 years.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

James Colson

Services for James E. Colson of Lawrence are pending and will be announced by Warren-McElwain Mortuary. He died Oct. 23, 2022 at his home. warrenmcelwain.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

KU panel discussion to examine anti-government protests in Iran

University of Kansas faculty members and students will be featured on an upcoming panel discussion about the anti-government uprising in Iran. Members of the public can attend the panel discussion at noon on Wednesday at the Sabatini Multicultural Resource Center on KU’s Lawrence campus. The panel will include KU...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

In response to achievement gaps, Lawrence school board gets update on district’s equity, restorative discipline efforts

In the face of persistently lower assessment scores for many students of color, Lawrence school board leaders heard an update on the district’s efforts to address academic disparities, implement restorative justice practices and otherwise support historically marginalized students. The board received the report about the district’s equity efforts as...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Eudora man charged after allegedly threatening teens with a knife

A Eudora man has been charged in Douglas County District Court after he allegedly chased two teenagers into a Lawrence house and threatened them with a knife. Deven Antonio Ryan, 18, faces two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one felony count of aggravated burglary and one misdemeanor count of battery, according to charging documents.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence man accused of calling police, then assaulting 3 officers with a gun

A Lawrence man was charged Monday in Douglas County District Court after allegedly assaulting three police officers with a firearm. Tiburcio Joe Reyes III, 38, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and one felony count of interference with law enforcement, according to charging documents.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence police detective charged with DUI after off-duty crash; DA’s office brings in outside prosecutor with expertise in DUI law

A Lawrence police detective has been charged in Douglas County District Court with a DUI after he crashed into a parked car while off duty. Detective Adam Christopher Welch, 38, of Lawrence, faces one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of .08% or more, according to charging documents. The charges relate to an incident around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 3, when Welch is alleged to have crashed into a parked car in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane.
LAWRENCE, KS

