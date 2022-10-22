Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
uwosh.edu
Impact Report: UWO Foundation raised $2.9 million in 2021-22
The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Foundation reported $33 million in net assets and $25.4 million in total endowments in its recently released 2021-22 Impact Report. The report also noted that the Foundation raised $2.9 million for UW Oshkosh in the last fiscal year. The report provides updates on the Foundation’s...
uwosh.edu
Politics of climate change among topics UWO faculty research during 2022-23 sabbaticals
To study the political polarization of climate change in America, University of Wisconsin Oshkosh sociologist Jeremiah Bohr knew he had plenty of data to work with … something like 3 million tweets posted by members of Congress from 2015 to the present. What he didn’t have was enough time...
uwosh.edu
FDL Campus Curriculum and Scheduling Committee
Sorry, you may need to accept this meeting again. I didn’t create the meeting in Teams originally. Caroline, you had not accepted the meeting previously, but it looked like you would be available. Lisa, I hope this day and time will still work. Agenda items:. Chair election. • Note...
Comments / 0