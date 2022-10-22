LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Under investigation and under scrutiny like never before, team owner Daniel Snyder was nowhere to be seen at the rally that preceded the Washington Commanders’ “homecoming” game Sunday. Instead, his wife, Tanya, greeted the sparse crowd of fans who showed up to meet players from the past as the renamed franchise celebrated 90 years since its founding. Maybe she forgot about the branding change that discarded the club’s offensive nickname, because at the conclusion of her remarks — which, oddly enough, included a reference to “seven decades of fantastic football” — she declared: “Hail to the Redskins! And let’s beat Green Bay.” The second part did happen, thanks to the way backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke, starting in place of the injured Carson Wentz, rebounded from a 1-for-7 start that included a pick-6 and steered the Commanders past four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the stumbling Packers 23-21.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO