nfldraftdiamonds.com

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched

The Detroit Lions lost again on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Dak Prescott's return to the field. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff struggled with ball security, throwing two interceptions in the 24-6 loss to Dallas. Is the clock ticking on the Goff era in Detroit?. The Lions don't have...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News

Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Performance Sunday

Tony Romo calling a Dallas Cowboys game is always going to spark a lot of reactions on social media. The former Cowboys quarterback is on the call for the Dallas vs. Detroit game on CBS on Sunday afternoon. It's been a mediocre game for the Cowboys, who are leading the...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Raiders’ Derek Carr returns to play after crushing hit left him down vs. Texans

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a big hit early in the Week 7 clash against the Houston Texans and was down on the field while trainers came to examine him. The injury occurred on the Raiders’ opening drive of the game, and while Carr was able to get up and jog off under his own power, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham entered the game to replace him, according to Vincent Bonsignore.
HOUSTON, TX
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’

One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again?  Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
KING 5

Four takeaways from Seahawks' upset Week 7 win over Chargers

LOS ANGELES — For the second straight week, the Seahawks lined up against one of the NFL's top young quarterbacks. And for the second week in a row, Seattle managed to keep him and his team in check, as the Seahawks managed to get a 37-23 road victory over Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wild Giants vs. Jaguars Finish

The Giants continue to stun the NFL world, as they improved to 6-1 on the season on Sunday afternoon, with a thrilling win over the Jaguars. New York topped Jacksonville, 23-17, in a game that came down to the final play - and final yard. Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FanSided

Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Geno Smith credits Pete Carroll for Seahawks' success: 'He knows how to coach ball'

The Seahawks will be facing the Giants this coming week, making for a matchup between the two most-surprising good teams in the NFL this year. How Seattle started the season 4-3 and is currently leading the NFC West is a complicated story with a lot of moving parts. That said, at the top of the list one has to mention their quarterback play – which accounts for the most shocking progression from any pro since Josh Allen went from being a bottom-end starter to a top-two superstar overnight.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Hail to the who? Tanya Snyder drops Commanders for old name

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Under investigation and under scrutiny like never before, team owner Daniel Snyder was nowhere to be seen at the rally that preceded the Washington Commanders’ “homecoming” game Sunday. Instead, his wife, Tanya, greeted the sparse crowd of fans who showed up to meet players from the past as the renamed franchise celebrated 90 years since its founding. Maybe she forgot about the branding change that discarded the club’s offensive nickname, because at the conclusion of her remarks — which, oddly enough, included a reference to “seven decades of fantastic football” — she declared: “Hail to the Redskins! And let’s beat Green Bay.” The second part did happen, thanks to the way backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke, starting in place of the injured Carson Wentz, rebounded from a 1-for-7 start that included a pick-6 and steered the Commanders past four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the stumbling Packers 23-21.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Willis diagnoses what went wrong for 49ers' defense vs. Chiefs

The 49ers' (3-4) Week 7 matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday did not go the way fans might have hoped. In the 44-23 loss, San Francisco's defense was shredded by Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense throughout all four quarters. Legendary 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis, who was on hand for the 2012 team reunion, revealed what he saw after the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO

