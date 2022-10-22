Read full article on original website
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele
Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched
The Detroit Lions lost again on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Dak Prescott's return to the field. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff struggled with ball security, throwing two interceptions in the 24-6 loss to Dallas. Is the clock ticking on the Goff era in Detroit?. The Lions don't have...
Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys? Jerry Jones Reveals Deion Sanders & 'Hot Water' Takes
“Well, I couldn’t say that,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says with a laugh, answering a question about Odell Beckham Jr. “I think you can get in a little water with that one.”
Tom Brady deals with Antonio Brown trolling as Bucs drop game to Panthers
Tom Brady faced the trolling of Antonio Brown on Sunday after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 21-3 to the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs dropped to 3-4.
NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News
Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Performance Sunday
Tony Romo calling a Dallas Cowboys game is always going to spark a lot of reactions on social media. The former Cowboys quarterback is on the call for the Dallas vs. Detroit game on CBS on Sunday afternoon. It's been a mediocre game for the Cowboys, who are leading the...
Raiders’ Derek Carr returns to play after crushing hit left him down vs. Texans
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a big hit early in the Week 7 clash against the Houston Texans and was down on the field while trainers came to examine him. The injury occurred on the Raiders’ opening drive of the game, and while Carr was able to get up and jog off under his own power, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham entered the game to replace him, according to Vincent Bonsignore.
Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’
One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again? Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
Cowboys Could Cut Jason Peters, Predicts NFL Insider
“I think we’ve seen the end of Jason Peters. I really, really do.” - Cowboys insider Bryan Broaddus.
Pete Carroll calming Geno Smith is a perfect illustration of why the Seahawks lead the NFC West
The Seattle Seahawks were not supposed to be good in 2022. They’d traded away Russell Wilson. They shed veteran players toward the end of the 2021 season like they were approaching a rebuild. They lost their top defensive star, safety Jamal Adams, to injury only 15 snaps into the season.
Source: Cowboys Starting CB Likely Out For Season With Foot Injury
Jourdan Lewis was eventually carted to the locker room, a source later suggesting to CowboysSI.com that a "serious'' surgery will probably be the answer for the Cowboys standout.
Four takeaways from Seahawks' upset Week 7 win over Chargers
LOS ANGELES — For the second straight week, the Seahawks lined up against one of the NFL's top young quarterbacks. And for the second week in a row, Seattle managed to keep him and his team in check, as the Seahawks managed to get a 37-23 road victory over Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
NFL World Reacts To Wild Giants vs. Jaguars Finish
The Giants continue to stun the NFL world, as they improved to 6-1 on the season on Sunday afternoon, with a thrilling win over the Jaguars. New York topped Jacksonville, 23-17, in a game that came down to the final play - and final yard. Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Trade Rumor Swirling This Monday
Could a veteran quarterback be on the move ahead of the NFL's trade deadline? On Monday Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Matt Ryan is heading to the bench. He threw two picks in a loss to the Titans on Sunday. It's a pretty stunning development. Indianapolis replaced Carson Wentz with ...
Three Trade Targets for the Cleveland Browns Before Trade Deadline
A look at three trade targets for the Cleveland Browns prior to the upcoming trade deadline.
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
Video: Refs Appear To Make Huge Mistake In Browns vs. Ravens
The Cleveland Browns fell to the Baltimore Ravens, 23-20, on Sunday afternoon. Were the Browns screwed by a bad call by the referees late in the game?. Browns fans are convinced that they were. The referees called a false start on the Browns offensive line on a field goal attempt...
Geno Smith credits Pete Carroll for Seahawks' success: 'He knows how to coach ball'
The Seahawks will be facing the Giants this coming week, making for a matchup between the two most-surprising good teams in the NFL this year. How Seattle started the season 4-3 and is currently leading the NFC West is a complicated story with a lot of moving parts. That said, at the top of the list one has to mention their quarterback play – which accounts for the most shocking progression from any pro since Josh Allen went from being a bottom-end starter to a top-two superstar overnight.
Hail to the who? Tanya Snyder drops Commanders for old name
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Under investigation and under scrutiny like never before, team owner Daniel Snyder was nowhere to be seen at the rally that preceded the Washington Commanders’ “homecoming” game Sunday. Instead, his wife, Tanya, greeted the sparse crowd of fans who showed up to meet players from the past as the renamed franchise celebrated 90 years since its founding. Maybe she forgot about the branding change that discarded the club’s offensive nickname, because at the conclusion of her remarks — which, oddly enough, included a reference to “seven decades of fantastic football” — she declared: “Hail to the Redskins! And let’s beat Green Bay.” The second part did happen, thanks to the way backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke, starting in place of the injured Carson Wentz, rebounded from a 1-for-7 start that included a pick-6 and steered the Commanders past four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the stumbling Packers 23-21.
NBC Sports
Willis diagnoses what went wrong for 49ers' defense vs. Chiefs
The 49ers' (3-4) Week 7 matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday did not go the way fans might have hoped. In the 44-23 loss, San Francisco's defense was shredded by Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense throughout all four quarters. Legendary 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis, who was on hand for the 2012 team reunion, revealed what he saw after the game.
