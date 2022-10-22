Read full article on original website
Reddoe
2d ago
The only good repurpose for them is in outer space where it can hurt no one with all the nanobots in them, and other diseases they put in them.
Reply
2
Related
Researchers have finally discovered a potential treatment option to cure cancers within days
In a recent study, researchers discovered a unique cancer treatment option that has completely wiped out advanced-stage cancers of the ovary and colorectal in less than a week. Though the research has been tried and successful only in animal samples, scientists aim to hold human clinical trials of the same experiment in less than a week.
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover how bacteria make pancreatic cancer cells grow and move
Virginia Tech researchers from the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics and the Department of Biochemistry have discovered a characteristic of a common oral bacterium that relocates to pancreatic cancer tumors that may help guide future therapeutic interventions for treatment. The bacterium, Fusobacterium nucleatum, may play a key role in how aggressively cancer grows and moves throughout the body.
scitechdaily.com
Stanford Researchers Make a Cancer Breakthrough – Clever Synthesis of Rare Cancer-Fighting Compound
A new and improved way to produce an acclaimed cancer-fighting compound. Researchers at Stanford University have found a rapid and sustainable approach to synthesizing a promising cancer-fighting compound right in the lab. Because there is only one plant species that produces the substance naturally, and that species only grows in a tiny region of Northeastern Australia’s rainforest, the compound’s availability has been restricted.
More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
Urgent warning as thousands of people have been given the wrong flu jab – are you one of them?
THOUSANDS of Brits have been given the wrong flu jab which leaves them exposed to the deadly virus this coming winter. Many people aged 65 years and over could have been given a flu jab which is ineffective for the age group. Experts have called on healthcare professionals to revaccinate...
This Deadly COVID Twist Is Like Nothing We’ve Seen Before
As the wave of COVID infections from the highly-contagious BA.5 subvariant finally subsided back in late July, new subvariants were already competing for dominance—and the opportunity to drive the next wave of infections.A little over two months later, epidemiologists are close to naming a winner. In the United Kingdom, infections from a highly mutated subvariant called BQ.1.1 are doubling every week—a rate of growth that far exceeds other leading subvariants. In the U.S., BQ.1.1 is spreading twice as fast as its cousin subvariant BA.2.75.2.That means BQ.1.1 is very contagious. But that’s not the subvariant’s most alarming quality. What’s most worrying...
Pfizer's Covid drug Paxlovid - which was used to treat Biden - can cause deadly blood clots, study warns
Pfizer’s flagship Covid drug can have dangerous interactions with common medications, a review has found. Paxlovid gained emergency use authorization in the US in December last year as an antiviral drug to treat mild to moderate Covid in high-risk patients. It has been given to millions of vulnerable Americans...
EXCLUSIVE: Jab got your tongue? Pfizer Covid vaccine caused 'debilitating' lesions that left 60-year-old woman unable to eat for months
A 60-year-old woman suffered 'debilitating' lesions on her tongue after receiving Pfizer's Covid vaccine – with each shot making her symptoms worse. Her side effects, which also included a dry mouth and inflammation, were so painful she was left unable to eat. Doctors struggled to find the culprit for...
Shocking scans show cancer patient’s tumours ‘disappear after taking class B drugs’
A WOMAN'S cancerous tumour appeared to vanish after taking illegal party drugs, scientists claim. Medics have said the drugs could have an important role to play in cancer treatment in the future. The unnamed 49-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in September 2018. Scans, revealed it had spread...
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
Cracked Heels Could Be A Sign Of Something More
Dry skin of any kind is no fun, but a pair of dry, severely cracked heels can be particularly painful, notes Healthline. Often made worse during the colder months of the year, some people may find that their heels start to bleed. Yet the development of cracked heels is not...
A colonoscopy study has some wondering if they should have the procedure. What you should know
A new European study on colonoscopies -- the largest of its kind -- has complicated results, and it's left some people wondering whether they should have the procedure to screen for colon cancer.
Still never had Covid? Thank your genes: Three in 10 people have a genetic quirk that blocks infection
Some people might never get Covid thanks to their genes, scientists say. Researchers from the University of Oxford have found that people who have a particular mutation produce a larger antibody response after getting vaccinated. Around 30 to 40 per cent of people have the gene, known as HLA-DQB1*06. The...
A man's cancer vanished after he was injected with a weakened herpes virus in a promising clinical trial
A new cancer therapy makes use of the herpes virus to fight harmful cells. The modified virus infects cancer cells, causing them to explode, while alerting the immune system. The therapy is in early trial stages but shows great promise, according to cancer researchers.
Sober October warning: As new research suggests abstaining from alcohol might RAISE the risk of dementia, can a drink a day actually be good for you?
You'd be forgiven for assuming Sober October is a positive trend to get involved with for your health — and virtually every doctor would agree with you. But a recent review of available studies indicated that abstaining from alcohol completely may actually raise the risk of dementia. That research,...
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over devastating side effect
ANYONE who has been struck with Covid is at risk of serious mental health problems, experts has revealed. A major study looking at the long term mental health implications of Covid-19 infection discovered that those over 50 were especially at risk of a host of psychological issues. However, it found...
MedicineNet.com
What Happens if You Take Too Much Vitamin B12?
Vitamin B12 plays an essential role in many of your body's functions. Because vitamin B12 is important for maintaining your energy levels, some people promote taking high doses of vitamin B12, far beyond the recommended dose, to improve your health. Others say vitamin B12 is water-soluble, so your body just flushes out what it doesn't need.
NIH Director's Blog
Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths
And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
How Long Does COVID Immunity Last With The New Bivalent Booster?
There's a new COVID-19 shot that targets omicron and its subvariants. But does your protection fade after a certain amount of time?
Comments / 3