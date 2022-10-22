10/22/22 Purdue Basketball Fan Day, Zach Eady and Trey Kaufman-Renn

Related
Big Ten releases 2023 football schedule
Purdue football’s schedule next season features both Ohio State and Michigan, which have won each of the last five Big Ten Championships, along with the Boilermakers’ usual Big Ten West slate. The Big Ten released its full conference schedule today, filling out the rest of the Boilers’ 2023...
10/23/22 Maryland 3, Purdue 1
ON Sunday, the Purdue soccer team (3-11-3, 0-7-3) lost to Maryland (4-8-5, 3-7) 1-3 in the final match of the season. Despite out-shooting Maryland 13-10, The Boilers struggled to consistently apply pressure by recording only four shots on goal compared to the Terps' six. Purdue never led the entire game as Maryland scored 1st and 6th minutes. Freshman forward Kayla Budish evened the game in the 24th minute with an assist from junior midfielder Emily Mathews. However, the Purdue defense was unable to keep it competitive as Maryland quickly retook the lead in the 29th minute and a final goal in the 65th minute sealed the game.
New on-field manager announced for Lafayette Aviators
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There is a change coming to the Lafayette Aviator's on-field staff this upcoming season. Jamie Sailors is the new field manager. Sailors was drafted by the Cardinals in 1993 where he had the second most strikeouts while on a minor league affiliate. He also brings some Prospect League experience.
Men’s golf finishes first day in fifth place
Men’s golf stands in fifth place after the first day of competition at the Isleworth Collegiate, ahead of No. 11 Illinois and No. 24 Arizona. The team wrapped up the first round at the Isleworth Golf and Country Club outside of Orlando, Florida, on Sunday afternoon. Posting a 3-under-par...
Giants set for big sectional game
It’s deja vu for the Ben Davis and Brownsburg football programs. Brownsburg (8-1) at Ben Davis (6-3), 7 p.m. Pike (1-8) at Avon (1-8), 7 p.m. Last year Ben Davis started the season with a 33-22 loss to Brownsburg but came back to win a regional rematch against the Bulldogs 32-14.
6,946 days and counting
Before many fans could even watch the Boilermakers on TV, Purdue had already fallen behind 14-0 in the first four minutes of the game. ESPN delayed showing the game because Cincinnati-SMU went long, instead directing people to its app. The Boilers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) weren’t able to overcome the...
Jerry Kerr, lauded Purdue civil engineering alum, dies
An 88-year-old who was honored as a top engineering alum in 1999 has died. Jerry R. Kerr, of Lebanon, Indiana, died Friday, according to an obituary published this week. He was born in Bloomington, Indiana, where he attended a one-room schoolhouse and Bloomington High School, the obituary said. He ran track and cross-country, wrestled and held a state record in the one-mile run.
Could Natalia Barnett function alone with her disability?
Neighbors said they could smell Natalia Barnett from 10 feet away, and the stench only worsened over the four years she was left alone. Part of the reason, one of the prosecution’s expert witnesses Dr. Brad Tinkle, argued, is because she would have had a hard time getting into the bathtub in her Lafayette apartment.
Indiana balance of power on the ballot
In Indiana, a supermajority means Republicans currently hold more than two-thirds of the seats in both chambers. Outside of a home in Zionsville, Republican Liz Childers straightened one of her political signs. To the surprise of many, one of the candidates was not a Republican, instead a Democrat hoping to become her state representative.
Carmel native advances to knockouts of 'The Voice'
CARMEL, Ind. — Morgan Taylor, a 20-year-old from Carmel, is through to the next round of "The Voice." After getting a four-chair turn in her blind audition, Taylor competed against SOLsong in the battle round, singing "Die for You" by The Weeknd. The battle was shown during a montage in Tuesday night's episode.
Taxpayers spent $330,000 to defend man accused of killing Lt. Aaron Allan
When a prosecutor files death penalty charges in Indiana, that decision comes with a hefty price tag.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Hamilton County
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One lucky Hoosier Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket worth $50,000 in Noblesville. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in the Monday, Oct. 24 Double Play $10 million jackpot drawing. The winning numbers are 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26. The...
Wabash River could be solution to Boone County development
To meet the water demands of a new innovation district planned for Boone County, state officials are exploring the idea of tapping into the aquifer along the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County, downstream of Lafayette. Hydrologists and engineers say transporting as much as 100 million gallons of water a day...
In trial's first day, defense says Natalia Barnett isn't disabled
The defense attorney corrected himself within a second. “Sorry,” he said, after referring to her as an adult. “She (was) 24 years old.”. The person in question is Natalia Barnett, whose adoptive parents, Michael and Kristine Barnett, left her alone in a Lafayette apartment in July 2013. Natalia...
Batteries reported at Neon Cactus over weekend
Two separate batteries were reported from inside Neon Cactus bar on Saturday. A woman told police she was punched in the face on the dance floor inside Neon Cactus about 2:10 a.m. Saturday. West Lafayette Police arrived after the suspect had already left the bar, Capt. Adam Ferguson said, and the incident is under investigation.
Carroll County kangaroo missing, neighbors helping search for it
It's not your typical lost pet, but a kangaroo is on the loose in northwest Carroll County.
Following the general election in Carroll County
On November 8, voters in Carroll County will decide who will take a county-wide position.
Search underway in Indiana for missing pet kangaroo
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the status of the owner’s kangaroo permits. PATTON, Ind. — A pet kangaroo is on the loose in Indiana. A kangaroo being kept as a pet by a man in Carroll County went missing Sunday afternoon near the towns of Patton and Yeoman in the […]
Catalytic converter theft investigation results in Detroit man’s arrest
A Detroit man faces charges after police in Indiana investigated numerous complaints about catalytic converters being stolen.
