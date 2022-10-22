10/22/22 Wisconsin 35, Purdue 24

Purdue's streak of losing to Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium continues. The Boilers (5-3, 3-2) lost to the Badgers (4-4. 2-3), 35-24 on Saturday afternoon. Wisconsin took a fast lead, scoring 14 points within the first five minutes of the game. The Boilermakers did not score until late in the second quarter, when Mitchell Fineran made a 36-yard field goal with 3:49 to go until halftime making the score, 21-3. The Badgers countered with another TD with 2:38 remaining in the second quarter to make it 21-3 at the break.

The Boilers were down 28-3 five minutes into the third quarter. The Boilers, however, did score three touchdowns in the last 20 minutes of the game, but were too far behind to catch up.

Purdue won three significant statistics in the game – first downs, 22-16, total yards, 431-381 and time of possession, 35:00 to 25:00 – but it was three Aidan O'Connell interceptions that doomed the visiting team.

Devin Mockobee once again had a 100-yard game, carrying the ball 23 times for 108 net yards. Charlie Jones led the team in receptions and yards gained with 10 and 105 respectively. O'Connell was 31 of 46 for 320 yards on Saturday.

The Boilers return to action on Nov. 5 hosting Iowa. The gametime and network have not been announced yet.