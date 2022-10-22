10/22/22 Purdue Basketball Fan Day, Caleb Furst, David Jenkins Jr.

Brett Wiscons has had some notable appearances with performers such as Jimmy Buffett, Bon Jovi, Hootie & the Blowfish and the Zac Brown Band. “The fact I’ve gotten to perform on the same stage or lineup as some of my musical heroes has been truly fantastic for me,” the Zionsville resident said. “I had posters of some of these artists on my wall. And to play on a cruise ship with Jon Bon Jovi is still a ‘pinch me’ moment. I’m grateful for all of the ups and downs. And I truly believe, at 42, we’ve only just begun.”

ZIONSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO