10/22/22 Purdue Basketball Fan Day, Braden Smith, Ethan Morton

Two weeks out: Basketball teams host Fan Day, offer autographs and hold practice
Basketball season is still a couple of weeks out, but the men’s and women’s teams gave fans a chance to see the new rosters in action over the weekend. Both teams showcased their rosters to the public on Saturday for the last time before the preseason games in early November.
Big Ten releases 2023 football schedule
Purdue football’s schedule next season features both Ohio State and Michigan, which have won each of the last five Big Ten Championships, along with the Boilermakers’ usual Big Ten West slate. The Big Ten released its full conference schedule today, filling out the rest of the Boilers’ 2023...
10/23/22 Maryland 3, Purdue 1
ON Sunday, the Purdue soccer team (3-11-3, 0-7-3) lost to Maryland (4-8-5, 3-7) 1-3 in the final match of the season. Despite out-shooting Maryland 13-10, The Boilers struggled to consistently apply pressure by recording only four shots on goal compared to the Terps' six. Purdue never led the entire game as Maryland scored 1st and 6th minutes. Freshman forward Kayla Budish evened the game in the 24th minute with an assist from junior midfielder Emily Mathews. However, the Purdue defense was unable to keep it competitive as Maryland quickly retook the lead in the 29th minute and a final goal in the 65th minute sealed the game.
Purdue Volleyball: Stuck in a rut
At the beginning of the losing streak, Nebraska and Maryland were successful in keeping freshman outside Eva Hudson off any highlight reels, holding her to consecutive career-low hitting percentages. Both opponents are at the top of the conference in defensive statistics and proved it would take more than tough serving and one go-to player to win Big Ten matches.
Jerry Kerr, lauded Purdue civil engineering alum, dies
An 88-year-old who was honored as a top engineering alum in 1999 has died. Jerry R. Kerr, of Lebanon, Indiana, died Friday, according to an obituary published this week. He was born in Bloomington, Indiana, where he attended a one-room schoolhouse and Bloomington High School, the obituary said. He ran track and cross-country, wrestled and held a state record in the one-mile run.
Could Natalia Barnett function alone with her disability?
Neighbors said they could smell Natalia Barnett from 10 feet away, and the stench only worsened over the four years she was left alone. Part of the reason, one of the prosecution’s expert witnesses Dr. Brad Tinkle, argued, is because she would have had a hard time getting into the bathtub in her Lafayette apartment.
WLFI.com
Greater Lafayette ties with South Bend-Mishawaka as most expensive Indiana metro for renters
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, (Ind.) — Data released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition names the Lafayette-West Lafayette metropolitan area as one of the most expensive places to be a renter in the state. Greater Lafayette is tied with South Bend-Mishawaka for Most Expensive Area. In order to spend 30%...
Inside Indiana Business
Wabash River could be solution to Boone County development
To meet the water demands of a new innovation district planned for Boone County, state officials are exploring the idea of tapping into the aquifer along the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County, downstream of Lafayette. Hydrologists and engineers say transporting as much as 100 million gallons of water a day...
WTHR
Indiana balance of power on the ballot
In Indiana, a supermajority means Republicans currently hold more than two-thirds of the seats in both chambers. Outside of a home in Zionsville, Republican Liz Childers straightened one of her political signs. To the surprise of many, one of the candidates was not a Republican, instead a Democrat hoping to become her state representative.
speedonthewater.com
Mercury Marine Opens Global Distribution Center In Indiana
Located just outside Indianapolis in Brownsburg, Ind., Mercury Marine’s new global distribution center opened late this week. According to a press release from the Fond du Lac, Wis.-headquartered marine engine and accessories company, the current Fond du Lac distribution center will be repurposed to expand production capacity. Officially opened...
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Hamilton County
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One lucky Hoosier Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket worth $50,000 in Noblesville. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in the Monday, Oct. 24 Double Play $10 million jackpot drawing. The winning numbers are 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26. The...
Taxpayers spent $330,000 to defend man accused of killing Lt. Aaron Allan
When a prosecutor files death penalty charges in Indiana, that decision comes with a hefty price tag.
Kokomo PD uncover multi-state auto theft ring that targeted high-performance vehicles
KOKOMO, Ind. — A multi-month investigation into the theft of two Dodge Chargers in March led the Kokomo Police Department to discover a larger auto theft ring that spanned multiple states and targetted high-performance vehicles. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the investigation began after two Dodge Chargers were stolen from Kokomo on March 11 […]
Lebanon student arrested for ‘joke’ threat made against Western Boone Schools
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Kenneth Getch is in the Boone County Jail without bond for a threat he called a joke, according to court documents. Getch was arrested Friday afternoon shortly after he was charged with Felony 6 intimidation for a snapchat threat. According to a probable cause affidavit, Getch took a picture of himself […]
Carroll County kangaroo missing, neighbors helping search for it
It's not your typical lost pet, but a kangaroo is on the loose in northwest Carroll County.
In trial's first day, defense says Natalia Barnett isn't disabled
The defense attorney corrected himself within a second. “Sorry,” he said, after referring to her as an adult. “She (was) 24 years old.”. The person in question is Natalia Barnett, whose adoptive parents, Michael and Kristine Barnett, left her alone in a Lafayette apartment in July 2013. Natalia...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern
Boone County, Indiana – The projected high-tech development in Boone County by the state has received more than 3,000 signatures of opposition. The 91 other counties in Indiana are receiving a warning from the citizen committee that is leading the opposition. “This is a pilot program, so they want...
Wave 3
Man found guilty in 2019 shootings of Southern Indiana judges sentenced 16 years
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The man found guilty of firing the shots that wounded two Clark County judges in the parking lot of an Indianapolis fast food restaurant in May 2019 was sentenced on Friday. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Brandon Kaiser has been sentenced to 16 years with...
Search underway in Indiana for missing pet kangaroo
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the status of the owner’s kangaroo permits. PATTON, Ind. — A pet kangaroo is on the loose in Indiana. A kangaroo being kept as a pet by a man in Carroll County went missing Sunday afternoon near the towns of Patton and Yeoman in the […]
2 children airlifted after car driven by 17-year-old rolls during crash in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities said a Saturn Ion being driven by a 17-year-old from Peru with two young passengers inside was struck in an intersection and went rolling into a ditch, ejecting one of the passengers. As a result of the accident, both underage passengers — an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old — were airlifted […]
