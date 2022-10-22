10/22/22 Purdue Basketball Fan Day, Braden Smith, Ethan Morton

ON Sunday, the Purdue soccer team (3-11-3, 0-7-3) lost to Maryland (4-8-5, 3-7) 1-3 in the final match of the season. Despite out-shooting Maryland 13-10, The Boilers struggled to consistently apply pressure by recording only four shots on goal compared to the Terps' six. Purdue never led the entire game as Maryland scored 1st and 6th minutes. Freshman forward Kayla Budish evened the game in the 24th minute with an assist from junior midfielder Emily Mathews. However, the Purdue defense was unable to keep it competitive as Maryland quickly retook the lead in the 29th minute and a final goal in the 65th minute sealed the game.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO