There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay AreaNews Breaking LIVESan Jose, CA
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896Diana
This Light Bulb Has Not Been Turned Off for Over 120 YearsAndrei TapalagaLivermore, CA
The Uncomfortable Truth of The Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
thecomeback.com
Pac-12 team introduces unique plan to combat poor attendance
While Stanford’s football team spent much of the 2010s as a ranked team and even a national championship contender, the last few seasons have not gone as well. Since the start of the 2019 season, the Cardinal have gone 14-23. And to try to get some interest in the program back, Stanford has introduced an interesting concept.
Lazy Dog Coming Soon to San Jose
The American casual-dining restaurant chain is coming to 5305 Almaden Expressway.
South Bay earthquake elicits surprised reactions from Midpeninsula residents
Midpeninsula residents were jolted by an earthquake that struck the south bay late Tuesday morning. The temblor happened at 11:42 a.m. Oct. 25 and had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose. It was followed by a 3.1 aftershock at 11:47 a.m.
Slater 50/50 Opening Soon in San Jose
The restaurant is scheduled to open on October 26th at 11 am at the Westfield Oakridge mall, with a "buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line."
Videos, photos capture 5.1-magnitude San Jose earthquake as it shook Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area was rocked by a large earthquake on Tuesday afternoon. The 5.1-magnitude quake was centered south of Mt. Hamilton in the hills east of San Jose in Seven Trees, a census-designated place. Viewer video and photos captured the moment the quake struck and the aftermath of the tremblor, which […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose earthquake: Bay Area feels 5.1-magnitude quake
SAN JOSE, Calif., - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Bay Area on Tuesday just past 11:40 a.m. according to the USGS. The epicenter was just east of Seven Trees, a neighborhood of San Jose, California. It was centered along the Calaveras Fault and was described as a "moderate earthquake" by Richard Allen, the director of the Berkeley Seismological Laboratory.
beckersasc.com
Kaiser Permanente may convert San Jose hospital into ASC
Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is considering converting a San Jose hospital into an ASC, SiliconValley.com reported Oct. 21. The health system is considering multiple options, the report said. Among them are demolishing the 242,900-square-foot hospital and adding surface parking; decommissioning and vacating it; and repurposing 149,000 square feet for outpatient surgery, with the remainder left vacant.
Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
Los Gatos lifts water boiling order
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — Water quality issues impacting Los Gatos were resolved on Monday, and water officials lifted a boiling notice. San Jose Water conducted extensive water quality sampling around Los Gatos, and the State Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Drinking Water approved the lifting the boiling notice. A water main break previously […]
5.1-magnitude earthquake, largest in 8 years, shakes San Francisco Bay Area
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Bay Area just before noon Tuesday. While it was the region’s largest quake in eight years — since a 6.0-magnitude shaker hit Napa in 2014 — multiple agencies throughout the Bay Area reported that there was no reported damage or even emergency calls. The quake […]
tinyhousetalk.com
His LEGAL Sillicon Valley Tiny Home
After quarantines and lockdowns became a normal part of life, Teja was looking for a place of his own instead of living with roommates — but when the average cost of a home in San Jose where he lives in over $1 million, there was just no way he could get into the housing market.
San Jose State RB Camdan McWright struck, killed while riding electric scooter
SAN JOSE, Calif. — San Jose State running back Camdan McWright died Friday morning when he was hit by a school bus while riding an electric scooter, the school said. He was 18. McWright was hit in a crosswalk at about 6:51 a.m. PDT about two blocks from the...
sfbayview.com
Hunters Point rhyme-sayer Footz da Beast is lyrically steppin on his opposition
One of the City’s hometown heroes who does not get a enough credit for his contribution to Bay Area Hip Hop is the always recording, and performing, Hunters Point lyrical terrorist and Livewire Records artist Footz da Beast. While the City is holding the Northern California Hip Hop title, it is only right for the San Francisco Bay View to cover one of the members of the elite team of wordsmiths that is holding the San Francisco flag in Hip Hop. For those that don’t know about bruh, he is very articulate and insightful about his life in this exclusive interview.
crawlsf.com
The Best Pumpkin Patches in the San Francisco Bay Area
It’s that time of year again and we couldn’t be more excited to go in search of the perfect pumpkins for our Fall decor. Here are our top picks for Bay Area pumpkin patches and some more Fall fun!. North Bay. Petaluma Pumpkin Patch & Amazing Corn Maze.
sfstandard.com
Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area
Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
Invasive day-biting mosquitoes discovered in Santa Clara Co.; officials detail potential dangers
Aedes aegypti can transmit diseases like Chikungunya, Dengue, Yellow Fever and Zika. The county says none of these diseases are currently found in California.
Oakland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Oakland, CA, is a city with much history. Since the beginning of the Gold Rush, it has always had a lot of character. Unfortunately, Oakland also has a dark side. The city has high crime rates, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
After firing CEO, new Santa Cruz County Fair terminations add to disarray
After the surprising ouster of 11-year CEO Dave Kegebein earlier this month, the two board members who opposed the termination were told they themselves were being fired, via a brusque call from California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office. The well-established and well-loved Santa Cruz County Fair now finds itself in disorder, the man who is given credit for its good run gone. How did the state compliance audit of Kegebein lead to the chaos?
San Jose adds cameras to surveil illegal park work
San Jose has installed two surveillance cameras in Alviso to watch over a vacant plot of city land, following residents taking matters into their own hands for a long-planned park. The cameras mark an escalation in the city’s cold war with resident Mark Espinoza, who along with his son Marcos...
californiaglobe.com
Snap Becomes Latest Company To Leave San Francisco Amid Office Pullout In City
Snap, the parent company to popular social media sites such as Snapchat, became the latest tech company to pull out of San Francisco this week due expensive San Francisco leasing prices and more workers in the company working at home. This week alone, San Francisco has seen more retail establishments...
