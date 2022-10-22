ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Pac-12 team introduces unique plan to combat poor attendance

While Stanford’s football team spent much of the 2010s as a ranked team and even a national championship contender, the last few seasons have not gone as well. Since the start of the 2019 season, the Cardinal have gone 14-23. And to try to get some interest in the program back, Stanford has introduced an interesting concept.
STANFORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose earthquake: Bay Area feels 5.1-magnitude quake

SAN JOSE, Calif., - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Bay Area on Tuesday just past 11:40 a.m. according to the USGS. The epicenter was just east of Seven Trees, a neighborhood of San Jose, California. It was centered along the Calaveras Fault and was described as a "moderate earthquake" by Richard Allen, the director of the Berkeley Seismological Laboratory.
SAN JOSE, CA
beckersasc.com

Kaiser Permanente may convert San Jose hospital into ASC

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is considering converting a San Jose hospital into an ASC, SiliconValley.com reported Oct. 21. The health system is considering multiple options, the report said. Among them are demolishing the 242,900-square-foot hospital and adding surface parking; decommissioning and vacating it; and repurposing 149,000 square feet for outpatient surgery, with the remainder left vacant.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Los Gatos lifts water boiling order

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — Water quality issues impacting Los Gatos were resolved on Monday, and water officials lifted a boiling notice. San Jose Water conducted extensive water quality sampling around Los Gatos, and the State Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Drinking Water approved the lifting the boiling notice. A water main break previously […]
LOS GATOS, CA
tinyhousetalk.com

His LEGAL Sillicon Valley Tiny Home

After quarantines and lockdowns became a normal part of life, Teja was looking for a place of his own instead of living with roommates — but when the average cost of a home in San Jose where he lives in over $1 million, there was just no way he could get into the housing market.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfbayview.com

Hunters Point rhyme-sayer Footz da Beast is lyrically steppin on his opposition

One of the City’s hometown heroes who does not get a enough credit for his contribution to Bay Area Hip Hop is the always recording, and performing, Hunters Point lyrical terrorist and Livewire Records artist Footz da Beast. While the City is holding the Northern California Hip Hop title, it is only right for the San Francisco Bay View to cover one of the members of the elite team of wordsmiths that is holding the San Francisco flag in Hip Hop. For those that don’t know about bruh, he is very articulate and insightful about his life in this exclusive interview.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crawlsf.com

The Best Pumpkin Patches in the San Francisco Bay Area

It’s that time of year again and we couldn’t be more excited to go in search of the perfect pumpkins for our Fall decor. Here are our top picks for Bay Area pumpkin patches and some more Fall fun!. North Bay. Petaluma Pumpkin Patch & Amazing Corn Maze.
PETALUMA, CA
sfstandard.com

Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area

Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Terry Mansfield

Oakland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Oakland, CA, is a city with much history. Since the beginning of the Gold Rush, it has always had a lot of character. Unfortunately, Oakland also has a dark side. The city has high crime rates, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
OAKLAND, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

After firing CEO, new Santa Cruz County Fair terminations add to disarray

After the surprising ouster of 11-year CEO Dave Kegebein earlier this month, the two board members who opposed the termination were told they themselves were being fired, via a brusque call from California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office. The well-established and well-loved Santa Cruz County Fair now finds itself in disorder, the man who is given credit for its good run gone. How did the state compliance audit of Kegebein lead to the chaos?
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

