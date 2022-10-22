Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is DecreasingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
KVIA
One-on-one with UTEP’s Dana Dimel; Miners host Middle Tennessee Saturday
EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners will look for win number three in Conference USA play when they host Middle Tennessee Saturday at the Sun Bowl. UTEP is riding some momentum after a thrilling 24-21 victory over Florida Atlantic University. The win improved the Miners' overall record to 4-4,...
KVIA
NMSU vs. San Jose State: Where rescheduling the game stands
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Aggies game against the Spartans on Saturday, Oct. 22 was postponed due to the death of running back Camdan McWright early Friday morning. Since then NMSU have been working vigorously to either try and reschedule the game or find a replacement team. Whether the...
KVIA
UTEP campus energized with miner morning mania
EL PASO, Texas - The University of Texas at El Paso welcomes alumni, students, friends, and fans to campus from October 21st through the 29th. Homecoming Week activities include reunions, tailgating, a pep rally, and a Conference USA football game against Middle Tennessee State University. Miner Morning Mania brings together...
KVIA
All-clear given after Cesar Chavez Academy placed on brief lockdown; classes resume as normal
EL PASO, Texas -- Cesar Chavez Academy in the lower valley was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning but has since been given the all-clear to resume classes as normal. According to an Ysleta Independent School District spokesperson, the school was placed on lockdown due to a possible threat at the school at 8 a.m. YISD Security and the El Paso Police Department investigated and determined there was no threat to the campus. An all-clear was given at 9:15 a.m.
KVIA
El Paso County Sheriff’s Foundation gets ready for eleventh-annual Clash of the Titans
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Foundation is getting ready to host the the 11th Annual Clash of the Titans. The event features boxers from law enforcement agencies across the region to compete and fight for charity. Other boxers the at not law enforcement agents will...
KVIA
Police investigate possible homicide in south-central
UPDATE - A 62-year-old man died after being injured in at altercation with an 88-year-old man, according to a spokesman from the El Paso Police Department. The men involved were roommates, according to police. The incident happened at the Loving Care Assisted Living Community, said police. Police were called to...
KVIA
First native El Pasoan formally sworn in as U.S. CBP Port Director
EL PASO, Texas -- The first native El Pasoan to serve as Port Director in U.S. Customs and Border Protection History has assumed command of the El Paso Port of Entry. Port Director Ray Provencio was formally sworn in Tuesday morning at a CBP change of command ceremony. “I am...
KVIA
Teenager arrested carrying axe and black ski mask after upper valley bakery robbery
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 17-year-old has been charged with burglarizing an upper valley bakery. According to investigators, Jacob Perez was arrested on the 200 block of Alvarez carrying an axe and a black ski mask. Tactical unit officers responded to the Arcoiries Bakery burglary at...
KVIA
WATCH: Your Voice Your Vote: Representative City of El Paso, District 5, forum
EL PASO, Texas -- In the race for City of El Paso representative, District 5, the candidates are incumbent Isabel Salcido, Richard Genera and Felix J. Muñoz. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You...
KVIA
Early Voting begins for 2022 November 8 election
EL PASO, Texas -- Early voting for the 2022 November 8 election in Texas starts Monday and will continue through November 4. For more information on voting locations and times, Election Day Vote Centers, and more, click on the ABC-7 Your Voice Your Vote Voter Guide, or call the El Paso County Elections Office at 915-546-2154 with any questions.
KVIA
Teenager arrested in upper valley bakery robbery linked to multiple burglary sprees
UPDATE: Court documents obtained by ABC-7 show Jacob Perez's physical description, and MO connected him to a series of 15 business burglaries back in July. Perez was arrested for that series of burglaries. Investigators say surveillance video from a burglary of a spree on Oct. 17 showed Perez and another...
KVIA
Barrio Azteca gunmen found guilty in consulate murders of 2010 sentenced to life in prison
EL PASO, Texas– According to the Department of Justice, Jose Guadalupe Diaz Diaz, 43, and Martin Artin Perez Marrufo, 54, were sentenced to life in prison on Oct. 24. On Feb. 3. Diaz and Marrufo were found guilty of the March 2010 murders of a U.S. Consulate employee Leslie Enriquez, her husband, Arthur Redelfs, and the husband of another U.S. Consulate employee, Jorge Salcido Ceniceros.
KVIA
Big-name stores selling over-the-counter hearing aids
EL PASO, TEXAS - Millions of people suffer from hearing loss and the new FDA ruling makes hearing aids available over the counter at stores and online without a prescription. Hearing aids are now available for over the counter at places like Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, and Best Buy. These hearing aids are available for those who are 18 and older and have mild to moderate hearing loss.
