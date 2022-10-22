ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

NMSU vs. San Jose State: Where rescheduling the game stands

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Aggies game against the Spartans on Saturday, Oct. 22 was postponed due to the death of running back Camdan McWright early Friday morning. Since then NMSU have been working vigorously to either try and reschedule the game or find a replacement team. Whether the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

UTEP campus energized with miner morning mania

EL PASO, Texas - The University of Texas at El Paso welcomes alumni, students, friends, and fans to campus from October 21st through the 29th. Homecoming Week activities include reunions, tailgating, a pep rally, and a Conference USA football game against Middle Tennessee State University. Miner Morning Mania brings together...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

All-clear given after Cesar Chavez Academy placed on brief lockdown; classes resume as normal

EL PASO, Texas -- Cesar Chavez Academy in the lower valley was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning but has since been given the all-clear to resume classes as normal. According to an Ysleta Independent School District spokesperson, the school was placed on lockdown due to a possible threat at the school at 8 a.m. YISD Security and the El Paso Police Department investigated and determined there was no threat to the campus. An all-clear was given at 9:15 a.m.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police investigate possible homicide in south-central

UPDATE - A 62-year-old man died after being injured in at altercation with an 88-year-old man, according to a spokesman from the El Paso Police Department. The men involved were roommates, according to police. The incident happened at the Loving Care Assisted Living Community, said police. Police were called to...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

First native El Pasoan formally sworn in as U.S. CBP Port Director

EL PASO, Texas -- The first native El Pasoan to serve as Port Director in U.S. Customs and Border Protection History has assumed command of the El Paso Port of Entry. Port Director Ray Provencio was formally sworn in Tuesday morning at a CBP change of command ceremony. “I am...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Early Voting begins for 2022 November 8 election

EL PASO, Texas -- Early voting for the 2022 November 8 election in Texas starts Monday and will continue through November 4. For more information on voting locations and times, Election Day Vote Centers, and more, click on the ABC-7 Your Voice Your Vote Voter Guide, or call the El Paso County Elections Office at 915-546-2154 with any questions.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

Barrio Azteca gunmen found guilty in consulate murders of 2010 sentenced to life in prison

EL PASO, Texas– According to the Department of Justice, Jose Guadalupe Diaz Diaz, 43, and Martin Artin Perez Marrufo, 54, were sentenced to life in prison on Oct. 24. On Feb. 3. Diaz and Marrufo were found guilty of the March 2010 murders of a U.S. Consulate employee Leslie Enriquez, her husband, Arthur Redelfs, and the husband of another U.S. Consulate employee, Jorge Salcido Ceniceros.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Big-name stores selling over-the-counter hearing aids

EL PASO, TEXAS - Millions of people suffer from hearing loss and the new FDA ruling makes hearing aids available over the counter at stores and online without a prescription. Hearing aids are now available for over the counter at places like Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, and Best Buy. These hearing aids are available for those who are 18 and older and have mild to moderate hearing loss.
EL PASO, TX

