Hanover, NH

Dartmouth

Hanover landlords struggle to address complaints from off-campus residents

While many students prefer the freedom of off-campus housing, some have also experienced challenges with a lack of upkeep from landlords. While some off-campus tenants currently face subpar living conditions — including mold and animal infestations — Hanover landlords have struggled with the upkeep of their units due to a labor shortage in the Upper Valley.
HANOVER, NH
montpelierbridge.org

Wheels for Warmth Tire Sale Set for This Weekend

Because heating costs have risen dramatically, central Vermont’s annual tire recycle and resale program, Wheels for Warmth, is gearing up for a busy weekend raising funds to help heat Vermonters’ homes. The Wheels for Warmth tire sale raises money for emergency heating assistance for distribution to individuals and...
BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

Two Upper Valley towns losing their town managers

HARTFORD, Vt. — Two Upper Valley municipalities are losing their town managers, as both Hartford and Norwich are parting ways with their administrators. Both have had to contend with the pandemic, police chief searches, and staffing shortages. Hartford placed Tracy Yarlott-Davis on administrative leave in order for the select...
NORWICH, VT
The Valley Reporter

Reporting stations for hunters changed with COVID

At the Village Grocery in Waitsfield, business owner Troy Kingsbury said that COVID changed the culture of hunting season when hunters were allowed to report some of the animals they harvested online versus the previous in-person check-in at a reporting station. The VG has been a reporting station since 2006...
WAITSFIELD, VT
WMUR.com

Pilot reports laser shined at plane over Lakes Region

GILFORD, N.H. — A pilot reported that their plane was illuminated by a laser over the Lakes Region on Friday night. The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of a Cirrus SR22 reported being illuminated by a purple laser southwest of the Laconia Municipal Airport around 7:30 p.m and at 7,000 feet.
LACONIA, NH
CBS Boston

57-year-old Massachusetts man dies while hiking near Kancamagus Highway

LINCOLN, N.H. -- A 57-year-old Massachusetts man died while hiking in New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers from N.H. Fish and Game Department were notified that the man was having a medical emergency on Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln around 11:45 a.m..According to the department, cell phone service in that area is nonexistent and the alert came in with limited information through an emergency beacon. A rescue team of conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded and a NH Army National Guard rescue helicopter was also requested.  Ground crews reached the man by 1:25 p.m.. "Unfortunately, lifesaving efforts undertaken by passing good Samaritan hikers were unsuccessful and the hiker was deceased," said the Fish and Game Department. The helicopter was then diverted to an emergency on Mount Avalon and the ground team carried the deceased hiker two miles to the trailhead. The man's identity is being withheld until his family can be notified. 
LINCOLN, NH
VTDigger

John Klar brings the culture wars to Orange County Senate campaign

The Brookfield farmer, attorney and 2020 gubernatorial candidate is taking on Sen. Mark MacDonald, D-Orange, who’s held the post for decades. Redistricting, Klar’s digital footprint and MacDonald’s health have contributed to a hotly contested race. Read the story on VTDigger here: John Klar brings the culture wars to Orange County Senate campaign.
ORANGE COUNTY, VT
WMUR.com

RV catches fire in Meredith; no one injured, officials say

MEREDITH, N.H. — No one was hurt in an RV fire in Meredith, officials said. The fire broke out shortly before midnight in the area of Route 25 and Pleasant Street. According to the Center Harbor Fire Department, the RV was well-involved upon arrival and had started to spread to a nearby building.
MEREDITH, NH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Grafton County, NH

Situated right at the border of the United States and Canada, Grafton County is one of New Hampshire’s best destinations if you’re planning to explore the mountains of Northeastern America. Many of the towns and cities in Grafton County have access to sprawling mountain trails, caves, rivers, and...
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
WCAX

NH man killed in 2 car crash involving bear

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (WCAX) - Police in New Hampshire say a man died in a crash involving two cars and a bear. It happened Thursday night on Route 12 in Charlestown. Police say a car hit a bear crossing the road. When the passengers got out to inspect the damage, their car was rear-ended by another car.
CHARLESTOWN, NH

