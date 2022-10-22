Read full article on original website
Dartmouth
Hanover landlords struggle to address complaints from off-campus residents
While many students prefer the freedom of off-campus housing, some have also experienced challenges with a lack of upkeep from landlords. While some off-campus tenants currently face subpar living conditions — including mold and animal infestations — Hanover landlords have struggled with the upkeep of their units due to a labor shortage in the Upper Valley.
montpelierbridge.org
Wheels for Warmth Tire Sale Set for This Weekend
Because heating costs have risen dramatically, central Vermont’s annual tire recycle and resale program, Wheels for Warmth, is gearing up for a busy weekend raising funds to help heat Vermonters’ homes. The Wheels for Warmth tire sale raises money for emergency heating assistance for distribution to individuals and...
New Hampshire Man Sets New State Record for His Channel Catfish Catch
Record alert, repeat, RECORD ALERT. On September 27, 2022, Scott Alexander, Jr. of Sullivan, New Hampshire, broke the current record for the largest channel catfish caught in the Granite State, according to the NH Fish and Game Facebook page. Sullivan's catfish was pulled out of the Connecticut River near Hinsdale....
mynbc5.com
Two Upper Valley towns losing their town managers
HARTFORD, Vt. — Two Upper Valley municipalities are losing their town managers, as both Hartford and Norwich are parting ways with their administrators. Both have had to contend with the pandemic, police chief searches, and staffing shortages. Hartford placed Tracy Yarlott-Davis on administrative leave in order for the select...
The Valley Reporter
Reporting stations for hunters changed with COVID
At the Village Grocery in Waitsfield, business owner Troy Kingsbury said that COVID changed the culture of hunting season when hunters were allowed to report some of the animals they harvested online versus the previous in-person check-in at a reporting station. The VG has been a reporting station since 2006...
Massachusetts and Vermont men identified in deadly Keene plane crash
The names of the two people killed in a small plane crash in Keene have been released.
mynbc5.com
Driver who got tractor-trailer stuck on Notch road cited for cocaine possession
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. — A commercial driver who got stuck on the Notch road on Tuesday is scheduled to appear in court for cocaine possession in addition to receiving a hefty fine for failing to heed warning signs along the roadway. Vermont State Police said 31-year-old Kevin Foster of Philadelphia...
Massachusetts Man, 57, Dies While Hiking White Mountains In New Hampshire
A 57-year-old Massachusetts man died while hiking in the White Mountains in New Hampshire, authorities said. Officers learned about a hiker suffering from a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, NH Fish and Game said on Facebook. Rescue crews responded...
While home-heating fuel prices surge, demand for firewood causes new challenges￼
Wood prices are increasing as the industry faces labor shortages and fuel price increases, among other factors. Read the story on VTDigger here: While home-heating fuel prices surge, demand for firewood causes new challenges￼.
WMUR.com
Pilot reports laser shined at plane over Lakes Region
GILFORD, N.H. — A pilot reported that their plane was illuminated by a laser over the Lakes Region on Friday night. The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of a Cirrus SR22 reported being illuminated by a purple laser southwest of the Laconia Municipal Airport around 7:30 p.m and at 7,000 feet.
Vermont State Troopers looking for alleged burglar
In the overnight hours between Sunday and Monday, Vermont State Troopers say a suspicious person stole from the East Dorset General Store in Dorset, Vermont.
57-year-old Massachusetts man dies while hiking near Kancamagus Highway
LINCOLN, N.H. -- A 57-year-old Massachusetts man died while hiking in New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers from N.H. Fish and Game Department were notified that the man was having a medical emergency on Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln around 11:45 a.m..According to the department, cell phone service in that area is nonexistent and the alert came in with limited information through an emergency beacon. A rescue team of conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded and a NH Army National Guard rescue helicopter was also requested. Ground crews reached the man by 1:25 p.m.. "Unfortunately, lifesaving efforts undertaken by passing good Samaritan hikers were unsuccessful and the hiker was deceased," said the Fish and Game Department. The helicopter was then diverted to an emergency on Mount Avalon and the ground team carried the deceased hiker two miles to the trailhead. The man's identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.
John Klar brings the culture wars to Orange County Senate campaign
The Brookfield farmer, attorney and 2020 gubernatorial candidate is taking on Sen. Mark MacDonald, D-Orange, who’s held the post for decades. Redistricting, Klar’s digital footprint and MacDonald’s health have contributed to a hotly contested race. Read the story on VTDigger here: John Klar brings the culture wars to Orange County Senate campaign.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating embezzlement report from Townshend Elementary School
TOWNSHEND, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a report that a member of the Parent Teacher Association at Townshend Elementary School embezzled money from the school. According to the school's PTA Facebook group, the former treasurer of the club had been stealing the funds for the past two...
Woman crashes into police cruiser following multi-city chase in New Hampshire
NEWPORT, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman with at least four warrants for her arrest crashed into a police department cruiser following a multi-city pursuit. New Hampshire state police tried to stop Ashley Smith, 29, Friday evening for not having license plates and defective equipment, according to WMUR. Smith...
WMUR.com
RV catches fire in Meredith; no one injured, officials say
MEREDITH, N.H. — No one was hurt in an RV fire in Meredith, officials said. The fire broke out shortly before midnight in the area of Route 25 and Pleasant Street. According to the Center Harbor Fire Department, the RV was well-involved upon arrival and had started to spread to a nearby building.
WMUR.com
Car’s transmission falls off back of truck going uphill in Newbury; 3 cars damaged
NEWBURY, N.H. — Three vehicles were damaged in Newbury after a car part fell off the back of a truck. A transmission fell onto Route 103 Friday night as the truck went up Ledge Hill. Three cars behind the truck hit the transmission, police said, and one of them...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Grafton County, NH
Situated right at the border of the United States and Canada, Grafton County is one of New Hampshire’s best destinations if you’re planning to explore the mountains of Northeastern America. Many of the towns and cities in Grafton County have access to sprawling mountain trails, caves, rivers, and...
WCAX
NH man killed in 2 car crash involving bear
CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (WCAX) - Police in New Hampshire say a man died in a crash involving two cars and a bear. It happened Thursday night on Route 12 in Charlestown. Police say a car hit a bear crossing the road. When the passengers got out to inspect the damage, their car was rear-ended by another car.
WMUR.com
Wanted woman leads police on pursuit, ends after crashing into Claremont cruiser, state police say
NEWPORT, N.H. — A wanted Warner woman was arrested after leading police on a pursuit on Friday night through Claremont and Newport, officials said. New Hampshire State Police said before 9 p.m. on Friday, a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle on Elm Street for having a defective equipment violation and no license plates.
