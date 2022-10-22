Read full article on original website
nickalive.net
Target Unwraps Nickelodeon Rugrats Hanukkah Graphic Sweatshirt
Target has teamed up with Nickelodeon to launch a sweatshirt inspired by the iconic Rugrats episode “A Rugrats Chanukah”!. The sweatshirt features Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Susie and Kimi from Nickelodeon's beloved animated series on a white background, along with objects associated with the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, such as a menorah, dreidels and chocolate coins (gelt). The jersey features a blend of 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester.
buzzfeednews.com
nickalive.net
'The Owl House' Was Originally Pitched to Nickelodeon
The Owl House Was Pitched to Nickelodeon & Cartoon Network, BUT... | Vailskibum. Before The Owl House was greenlit for Disney Channel, Dana Terrace pitched it to Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network. While they both rejected the idea, Dana tweets about her success with moving forward at Disney Channel, and why it may be the best place for The Owl House.
nickalive.net
House of Anubis (2011): FULL First Episode in 6 Minutes! | NickRewind
House of Anubis (2011): FULL First Episode in 6 Minutes! | NickRewind. Nina has just arrived at Anubis House, but her arrival also marked the disappearance of another student! Relive the excitement of Nickelodeon's thrilling mystery series, House of Anubis, with the FULL first episode cut down into 6 minutes! Stream FULL episodes on Paramount+ - try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. SIBUNA!
nickalive.net
Roleplaying and Playing Roles with Sam Riegel | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
Roleplaying and Playing Roles with Sam Riegel | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. This week Braving the Elements talks Avatarverse, voice acting and directing, and more with Critical Role’s Sam Riegel! Sam sits down with Janet and Dante to talk not just about what makes Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra so special to Sam and his kids, but also what makes a great voice actor and how he approaches voice directing. From his early friendship with Janet through the sketch comedy world to the roleplaying empire he and his Critical Role mates have built with an amazing fandom, there’s a lot to learn in this ep… including what an “infinite monkey" is!
nickalive.net
156. Prodigy Junket | Trek Geeks Podcast Network
Mike and Emilie are back with Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, and Ella Purnell from Star Trek: Prodigy!. The second half of season 1 is on the way and Mike and Emilie were at the press junket for the new season portion. Find out how the stars of Prodigy feel about the influence their characters have on the next generation of Trek fans.
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon and Mattel Order 'Monster High The Movie' Sequel
NICKELODEON AND MATTEL TELEVISION GREENLIGHT SEQUEL TO MONSTER HIGH LIVE-ACTION MOVIE MUSICAL. Monster High The Movie Was The #1 Kids and Family Movie on Paramount+ During Its Launch Week and Reached More Than 4M Total Viewers on Nickelodeon. Share it: @Nickelodeon @Mattel @ParamountPlus @MonsterHigh #Nickelodeon #MonsterHighMovie. HOLLYWOOD, Calif.—Oct. 25, 2022—Following...
nickalive.net
November 2022 on Nickelodeon USA | Premiere Highlights
Below are Nickelodeon USA's currently announced November 2022 premiere highlights for Nick, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., Nick at Nite, TeenNick and Paramount+:. Latest Update: N/A (Check back regularly for the latest updates!) Channel selector: Nickelodeon | Nicktoons | Nick Jr. on Nickelodeon | TeenNick | NickRewind | Nick@Nite | Nick Jr....
nickalive.net
Week 43, 2022 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights
Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, October 24 - Sunday, October 30, 2022!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's November highlights, click here!. For Nickelodeon's Halloween highlights, click here!. Join the Discord!. Visit NickHelps.com!. All times ET/PT. Monday,...
nickalive.net
Star Trek: Prodigy | Episode Guide (#111-#120) | Paramount+
Star Trek: Prodigy returns from its mid-season break on Oct. 27, with new episodes premiering every Thursday exclusively on Paramount+. To celebrate, Nickelodeon has revealed the episode titles for the next 10 episodes of the hit CG-animated Star Trek series, which will lead us up to the season one finale!
nickalive.net
NickALive!
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'The Loud House' Episodes In December 2022. Nickelodeon will premiere more brand new episodes of The Loud House in December 2022! The news was announced on the network's official Loud House Facebook page!. Watch The Loud House & The Casagrandes on Nickelodeon and Paramount+!. Watch A...
