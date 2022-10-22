ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

skidmoreathletics.com

Skidmore clinches playoff spot with 2-1 win at Union

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – Isabella Nevin and Liz Foley scored for the Skidmore College women's soccer team in a 2-1 road victory at Union College on Tuesday evening. The Thoroughbreds have clinched a playoff spot while simultaneously eliminating the Dutchwomen from postseason contention. Skidmore improves to third in the Liberty...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
skidmoreathletics.com

Dunn named Liberty League Offensive Performer of the Week

TROY, N.Y. – Junior Kat Dunn from the Skidmore College women's soccer team was named the Liberty League Offensive Performer of the Week for the week ending Oct. 23. Dunn scored twice, accounting for both of Skidmore's goals, in a crucial 2-0 shutout victory for the Thoroughbreds over St. Lawrence on the road on Saturday. She scored early, in the fourth minute, to put Skidmore ahead and added some insurance at the 66-minte mark.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
skidmoreathletics.com

Thoroughbreds take out Pride 2-0

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.—The Skidmore College men's soccer team closed out its nonleague schedule with a 2-0 road win over Springfield College Tuesday night. The Thoroughbreds jump to 7-3-5 overall, while the Pride is 3-10-2. Finn Weber scored his third goal and second game winner of the season at 29:55. Midfielder Ethan Slager scored his first career goal at 74:20 to secure the win.
Hot 99.1

One Capital Region School District Scored 0% Math Proficiency In 2022

We’re already learning that COVID lockdowns had a massive effect on children, especially in education. Many parents and teachers have questioned the effectiveness of remote learning, and whether it stunted educational growth across the world and here in New York. We now have our first statistical glimpse at whether those theories are correct.
ALBANY, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY man wins competition for ‘best mullet’ in America

If you want to find the best mullet in America, head to Upstate New York. Scott Salvadore, of Stillwater, N.Y., won the title of “America’s Best Mullet” in the 2022 USA Mullet Championship on Saturday, according to the “Today” show. Salvadore beat out 600 other contestants thanks to his business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back hairdo that he dubbed “The Lord’s Drapes.”
STILLWATER, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted

Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
COLONIE, NY
Lodging

XXS Hotels and DelMonte Hotel Group Acquire Homewood Suites by Hilton Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, New York—XSS Hotels in partnership with DelMonte Hotel Group has acquired the Homewood Suites by Hilton Saratoga Springs. The hotel is located near downtown Saratoga with access to the area’s shopping, entertainment, dining, and nightlife attractions. Additionally, it is a short drive from the Saratoga Racetrack, Skidmore College, and The Saratoga Performing Arts Center.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Q 105.7

Iconic Capital Region Eatery Named Top Spot In U.S. For Quick Bites

One of our most recognizable and legendary Capital Region restaurants is getting some national recognition from Tripadvisor. And you know this honor is the real deal because it was determined by the reviews and ratings of real people like you! Folks Tripadvisor calls "...real travelers going, trying, and sharing your experiences."
ALBANY, NY

