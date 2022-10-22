Read full article on original website
skidmoreathletics.com
Skidmore clinches playoff spot with 2-1 win at Union
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – Isabella Nevin and Liz Foley scored for the Skidmore College women's soccer team in a 2-1 road victory at Union College on Tuesday evening. The Thoroughbreds have clinched a playoff spot while simultaneously eliminating the Dutchwomen from postseason contention. Skidmore improves to third in the Liberty...
skidmoreathletics.com
Dunn named Liberty League Offensive Performer of the Week
TROY, N.Y. – Junior Kat Dunn from the Skidmore College women's soccer team was named the Liberty League Offensive Performer of the Week for the week ending Oct. 23. Dunn scored twice, accounting for both of Skidmore's goals, in a crucial 2-0 shutout victory for the Thoroughbreds over St. Lawrence on the road on Saturday. She scored early, in the fourth minute, to put Skidmore ahead and added some insurance at the 66-minte mark.
skidmoreathletics.com
Thoroughbreds take out Pride 2-0
SPRINGFIELD, Mass.—The Skidmore College men's soccer team closed out its nonleague schedule with a 2-0 road win over Springfield College Tuesday night. The Thoroughbreds jump to 7-3-5 overall, while the Pride is 3-10-2. Finn Weber scored his third goal and second game winner of the season at 29:55. Midfielder Ethan Slager scored his first career goal at 74:20 to secure the win.
Board game tavern setting up shop in Glens Falls
There's more to the modern world of board games than just chess and checkers. Complex rules, unique artwork, and hours of adventure are in store for anyone who gets into today's tabletop game worlds. Next year, that adventure is set to come to Glens Falls.
One Capital Region School District Scored 0% Math Proficiency In 2022
We’re already learning that COVID lockdowns had a massive effect on children, especially in education. Many parents and teachers have questioned the effectiveness of remote learning, and whether it stunted educational growth across the world and here in New York. We now have our first statistical glimpse at whether those theories are correct.
Altamont’s Curry Patta closing, relocating to Delmar or Troy
Curry Patta, a Pakistani restaurant, is closing its doors in Altamont to relocate. Owner Nadia Raza said the restaurant will be closing on January 1, 2023.
Water main breaks close schools in Troy, Guilderland
KIPP Troy Prep Middle and High School are closed Tuesday, due to a water main break. In Albany County, earlier this morning, contractors working on the construction site across from Farnsworth Middle School also broke a water main.
Plumb Oyster Bar in Troy permanently closes
Plumb Oyster Bar on 2nd Street in Troy has closed its doors. The restaurant closed after its dinner service on October 15.
Uncommon Grounds opening new shop in Stuyvesant Plaza
Coffee and bagel shop Uncommon Grounds is opening a fourth location in Stuyvesant Plaza. The new location will be in the former Bruegger's Bagels space.
Best Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for some great Italian food in the Albany area, you have quite a few options. These are the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp.
‘Bro Show’ coming to Rivers Casino & Resort
The first annual "Bro Show Expo" is coming to Rivers Casino & Resort on November 12 and 13.
Upstate NY man wins competition for ‘best mullet’ in America
If you want to find the best mullet in America, head to Upstate New York. Scott Salvadore, of Stillwater, N.Y., won the title of “America’s Best Mullet” in the 2022 USA Mullet Championship on Saturday, according to the “Today” show. Salvadore beat out 600 other contestants thanks to his business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back hairdo that he dubbed “The Lord’s Drapes.”
Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted
Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
Saratogian
Saratoga County Honor Deceased Veterans ceremony recognizes Providence vet
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — The Saratoga County Board of Supervisors and the Saratoga County Veterans Service Agency recently held its monthly Honor Deceased Veterans Program for October with a ceremony honoring Howard Richard “Dick” Neahr of Providence. The Saratoga County native entered the U.S. Army on April...
All Aboard the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Mechanicville, NY
Can you believe the holiday season is almost upon us? I feel like we were just sweltering in the heat of summer!. Time is flying by and while it's the most wonderful time of the year, it's also the busiest. So why not plan out your festive family fun now and leave the stress behind?
Animal rescue provides update on abandoned Troy puppy
Rottie Empire Rescue, a non-profit based in Saratoga Springs, provided an update on Monday regarding "Deniro," the puppy found abused and neglected in a box at a Troy gas station in February.
Morning lane closures planned on I-90 west
The New York State Thruway Authority is advising motorists to expect morning lane closures on I-90 west Tuesday morning.
Lodging
XXS Hotels and DelMonte Hotel Group Acquire Homewood Suites by Hilton Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, New York—XSS Hotels in partnership with DelMonte Hotel Group has acquired the Homewood Suites by Hilton Saratoga Springs. The hotel is located near downtown Saratoga with access to the area’s shopping, entertainment, dining, and nightlife attractions. Additionally, it is a short drive from the Saratoga Racetrack, Skidmore College, and The Saratoga Performing Arts Center.
Iconic Capital Region Eatery Named Top Spot In U.S. For Quick Bites
One of our most recognizable and legendary Capital Region restaurants is getting some national recognition from Tripadvisor. And you know this honor is the real deal because it was determined by the reviews and ratings of real people like you! Folks Tripadvisor calls "...real travelers going, trying, and sharing your experiences."
Papa Brillo’s closing in Pittstown, relocating to East Greenbush
Papa Brillo's, an Italian family-style restaurant, is closing its Pittstown location. The restaurant will soon be opening at a different location in East Greenbush.
