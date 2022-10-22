Read full article on original website
Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele
Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
Aaron Rodgers Has 3-Word Message For Packers Fans
The Green Bay Packers dropped to 3-4 on the season following Sunday's surprising loss to the Washington Commanders. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense have looked pretty mediocre - at best - all season long. But we've seen Rodgers and the Packers go on big runs before. Can it happen...
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Gisele On Sunday
The wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly split from her legendary husband. While a divorce hasn't been finalized yet, Bundchen has reportedly hired a prominent attorney. She and Brady have reportedly been living separately for a while now. Sunday, the Bucs are struggling against the Panthers...
The only reason the Dallas Cowboys won in Dak Prescott’s return is the opponent
The Detroit Lions, and the Dallas Cowboys defense, allows Dak Prescott to win in his return.
Cameras caught Aaron Rodgers saying 'what the (expletive) are we doing!?' after bad play and NFL fans ripped him for it
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were hoping to have a bounce-back day today against the Washington Commanders but instead it’s another nightmare afternoon for the reigning NFL MVP who had just 82 yards passing through three quarters at FedEx Field. The Packers, who lost back-to-back games heading...
NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News
Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
3 Packers most to blame for horrible season so far
The Green Bay Packers are in deep trouble after a 3-4 start. Which Packers are the most responsible for the team’s underperformance?. Things are not going well for the Green Bay Packers, who lost 23-21 to the Washington Commanders today to drop to 3-4 on the year. This is the third straight loss for Green Bay, whose downward spiral began after blowing a double-digit lead against the New York Giants in London before getting blown out at home by the New York Jets last week.
NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched
The Detroit Lions lost again on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Dak Prescott's return to the field. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff struggled with ball security, throwing two interceptions in the 24-6 loss to Dallas. Is the clock ticking on the Goff era in Detroit?. The Lions don't have...
NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Performance Sunday
Tony Romo calling a Dallas Cowboys game is always going to spark a lot of reactions on social media. The former Cowboys quarterback is on the call for the Dallas vs. Detroit game on CBS on Sunday afternoon. It's been a mediocre game for the Cowboys, who are leading the...
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Next Week
Things have gotten ugly quickly for Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. So much so, that Broncos fans are already turning on the rookie head coach amid the team's struggles. Hackett wasn't a hire of the team's new ownership group, so they may not have an issue cutting ties if Denver's season somehow gets uglier.
Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’
One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again? Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
Raiders’ Derek Carr returns to play after crushing hit left him down vs. Texans
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a big hit early in the Week 7 clash against the Houston Texans and was down on the field while trainers came to examine him. The injury occurred on the Raiders’ opening drive of the game, and while Carr was able to get up and jog off under his own power, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham entered the game to replace him, according to Vincent Bonsignore.
4 Jerry Jeudy trade scenarios from the Denver Broncos
There was a whole lot of hype surrounding Jerry Jeudy leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft before the Denver
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Three Trade Targets for the Cleveland Browns Before Trade Deadline
A look at three trade targets for the Cleveland Browns prior to the upcoming trade deadline.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield may have lost his starting job to P.J. Walker after upset of Bucs
The Carolina Panthers did something wholly unexpected on Sunday: they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3. And that win may cost quarterback Baker Mayfield his job. Behind P.J. Walker, who was their fourth-string quarterback during training camp, and without Robby Anderson and Christian McCaffrey, who were both traded last week, the Panthers blanked the Bucs for three quarters, allowing just a single fourth-quarter field goal. Meanwhile, the offense managed three touchdowns over the Bucs defense. And they did all that with an interim head coach, Steve Wilks, who has only been on the job for 13 days.
Patrick Mahomes gave his Chiefs teammates a message after his INT. How it won the game
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes initially looked to his left, before he turned back right and fired a pass about as quickly as he could throw it. Three offensive plays into the game, just two dropbacks, he was picked. But as the 49ers’ defense marched toward the end zone for a...
The Lions now hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft
Sunday’s 24-6 loss in Dallas dropped the Detroit Lions to 1-5 on the season. With the loss and a couple of other outcomes around the NFL in Week 7, the Lions now hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The Lions’ loss, paired with Carolina’s...
