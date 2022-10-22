Read full article on original website
Bills QB Josh Allen jokingly asks GM Brandon Beane if he's 'safe' ahead of trade deadline
As the 2022 NFL regular season approaches the midway point, one of the frontrunners for the MVP award is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. At 26 years old, Allen perhaps hasn't even reached the prime of his career yet, but on Wednesday, less than one week away from the league's trade deadline, the 2020 Pro Bowler checked in with Bills' brass to make sure he wasn't on the block.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Should Absolutely Promote QBs Coach Mike Sullivan To OC After Eagles Game; Fire Struggling Matt Canada
Mike Tomlin ‘s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a victorious one given the fact that he has never had a losing season. One of his major flaws, however, has been his offensive coaching staff hires as well as promotions from within. The latest inexcusable move was giving Matt Canada the reigns to the offense after him being quarterbacks coach for only a year. The group has looked stagnant in both 2021 and 2022. There has not been much hope provided for the future. As bad as Tomlin has been with in-house promotions, he needs to give the play calling duties to experienced quarterbacks coach, Mike Sullivan sooner rather than later.
Steelers’ Diontae Johnson Has Demonstrated That He Is Definitely Not Interested In Being WR1 in Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Miami Dolphins 16-10 in South Florida on Sunday night, and they fell to 2-5 on the season. The Steelers’ offense let down the team in a winnable game which has been the script for most of the 2022 campaign. The popular targets on offense are Matt Canada, Mitch Trubisky and a now-growing Twitter faction that wants to give up on Kenny Pickett after two and a half games. Chase Claypool is another popular target for Steelers fans and was the subject of trade rumors last week.
Former Colts HC Chuck Pagano criticizes Matt Ryan benching
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich shocked the football world with his decision to bench starting quarterback Matt Ryan -- and he has also drawn some criticism from his predecessor. Former Colts HC Chuck Pagano, who now serves as an analyst, had some pretty harsh words when discussing the move...
NFL Fans React To Kareem Hunt Trade Report
As soon as the Cleveland Browns dropped their Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens to go 2-5 on the season, fans wondered if something was going to change. It appears change could be on the horizon, and it is on offense. Brad Stainbrook cites league sources in his reporting...
Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook
Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
The Astros Were Not Shy About A Yankees Request
The ALCS is over, and the Houston Astros have emerged victorious. It was yet another matchup between them and the New York Yankees, who have been longing for revenge after news broke about the Astros sign-stealing scandal in 2017. However, revenge will have to wait. Prior to the series, Yankees...
Colin Cowherd: Steelers must deal with this reality
The Steelers don't like to admit to rebuilding. However, after a 2-5 start, Fox Sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd believes they should come to terms with it. He calls this season a "year of discovery" for Pittsburgh, which is starting rookie Kenny Pickett at QB. "It's bumpy and you should lose,"...
The Fall of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers run a "death by a thousand paper cuts" passing offense. All they want to do is call a passing game that consists of slants, screens, and RPOs, banking on a combination of high completion percentage and yards after the catch to move the sticks. It's a viable approach in theory, but it requires hivemind perfection from the playcaller, passer, and pass-catchers. The Packers do not have that. They are cutting themselves as much as they are cutting defenses.
Harrison Bader Comments On His Time With The Yankees
Harrison Bader got a taste of two magical seasons in 2022. He got to witness the early part of Albert Pujols‘ chase for 700 home runs as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals and got to witness Aaron Judge break the single-season AL home run record after being traded to the New York Yankees.
A Hall of Fame QB played for Steelers the last time offense bombed this badly
Terry Bradshaw, "The Blonde Bomber," was tossing spirals for the Steelers the last time their offense was this bad. Pittsburgh, which lost 16-10 to the Dolphins on Sunday, is averaging just 15.3 points and on pace to have the franchise's lowest scoring offense in more 50 years. The Steelers haven't...
Food fight! Ex-Alabama QB Greg McElroy goes on epic rant about SEC Network crew
Earlier this week on the "McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning" radio show in Birmingham, Ala., former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy treated listeners to quite a rant. It had nothing to do with the latest hot college football controversies. It centered on ... food. McElroy was peeved that the SEC...
Why fans of No. 8 Oregon shouldn't float idea of Ducks in CFP
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks look the part of a potential Pac-12 champion following their 45-30 win over No. 12 UCLA. At 6-1, the Ducks would be among the teams hotly debated in College Football Playoff conversations were it not for a 49-3 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the opener in Atlanta. Could Oregon still make the playoff despite that embarrassing defeat? History suggests the answer, "No way."
Report: Reason official approached Mike Evans after game revealed
In his ninth season, Evans has made four Pro Bowls and leads all Bucs players this year in targets (48), receiving yards (454), and is tied in receiving touchdowns with three. He posted nine receptions for 96 yards in the team's Week 7 loss. Lamberth is in his 20th season...
Fans React To Kenny Pickett’s Performance
Sunday night wasn’t good for quarterback Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Steelers. While he had a flash of greatness during a touchdown drive, the rest of his night was horrible. In fact, Pickett’s night was so bad people took to Twitter to call out the rookie QB. So...
How Giants’ rookie pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is making a huge impact
The New York Giants are getting off to a hot start this year, starting the season with a 6-1 record. Big Blue has shocked the NFL world as they have mounted numerous comeback victories to propel themselves toward the top of the league’s standings. A catalyst to the Giants’ success has been rookie pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. The New York Giants’ 2022 fifth overall draft pick has stepped in and made a huge impact during his rookie season.
Braves 2023 Potential Free Agent Targets: Left Field
This begins a series where I will go over all the potential free agent targets for the Braves. As we move on with the offseason, I’ll give more of my opinions on a lot of these guys, but for now, I’ll just be presenting all the options. Also, I’ll only be focusing on positions where the Braves have holes — like shortstop, left field, bullpen etc.
Analyst: 49ers could trade Trey Lance, re-sign Jimmy Garoppolo after Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers went all-in on the 2022 NFL season when they sent the Carolina Panthers second, third, and fourth-round draft picks in 2023 and a fifth-round selection in 2024 for star running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey hasn't been with the 49ers for a whole week, but ESPN's Bill...
Giants Designate Three To Return Including OT Matt Peart
Peart, 25, is a former third-round pick by the Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft out of UConn. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $978,500 this season. In 2021, Peart appeared in 15 games for...
Agent: Yankees' Aaron Judge could get $500 million in free agency
Big-name agent Leigh Steinberg offered a noteworthy prediction for the type of contract New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge could sign coming off his historic season. For a piece published Tuesday, Steinberg told Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports that Judge could land a guaranteed deal of $500 million...
