Read full article on original website
Related
Meghan Markle reveals she discovered she's 43% Nigerian after doing a genealogy test - and tells her latest Archetypes podcast that she's 'going to start to dig deeper into' her heritage
Meghan Markle has revealed that she discovered she is 43 per cent Nigerian after doing a genealogy test 'a couple years ago' when speaking in her latest Archetypes episode. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, said she is 'going to start to dig deeper into all this' during her discussion with comedians Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh on her new podcast instalment, titled 'Upending The Angry Black Women Myth'.
Gabrielle Union Expresses 'Gratitude' With Cute Family Selfies Ahead of Milestone Birthday
Gabrielle Union is soaking in the precious moments before her next milestone birthday. The actress took to Instagram to share the sweetest selfies of her and her family, penning a precious letter to the people in her life in the caption. The carousel of snaps featured Union with her husband,...
Comments / 0