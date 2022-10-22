Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle reveals she discovered she's 43% Nigerian after doing a genealogy test - and tells her latest Archetypes podcast that she's 'going to start to dig deeper into' her heritage
Meghan Markle has revealed that she discovered she is 43 per cent Nigerian after doing a genealogy test 'a couple years ago' when speaking in her latest Archetypes episode. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, said she is 'going to start to dig deeper into all this' during her discussion with comedians Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh on her new podcast instalment, titled 'Upending The Angry Black Women Myth'.
Gabrielle Union Expresses 'Gratitude' With Cute Family Selfies Ahead of Milestone Birthday
Gabrielle Union is soaking in the precious moments before her next milestone birthday. The actress took to Instagram to share the sweetest selfies of her and her family, penning a precious letter to the people in her life in the caption. The carousel of snaps featured Union with her husband,...
Finding and baking tombstone recipes has become a hobby for Rosie Grant
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A year ago, Rosie Grant discovered a recipe for spritz cookies on a gravestone in New York. So she did as any baker would - she made them. And they were heavenly. Since then, finding and baking tombstone recipes has become a hobby for Grant. She told The Washington Post that she sees it as a way to memorialize the dead and celebrate their lives. Grant has, so far, made 11 recipes from gravestones, and she plans to keep searching. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
The newest food trend: butter boards
It's the latest food trend to go viral on TikTok. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Let's make a butter board. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: OK, you guys know I had to jump on the butter board train. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: This butter board can be topped with your favorite toppings, whatever you choose.
A toy dinosaur got first-class treatment on a Southwest Airlines flight
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. On a Southwest Airlines flight from California to Washington, a little boy's toy dinosaur got the first-class treatment. Baggage handler Bryant Cisneros told CBS News that he and his co-workers made it their mission to keep the dinosaur, who's roughly the size of a child, from breaking. VIP Rex was photographed traveling alone by cart, bin and carousel before finally being reunited with his 8-year-old passenger. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Actor Leslie Jordan dies at age 67
LESLIE JORDAN: (As Beverley Leslie) Well, well, well. KELLY: He won an Emmy for that supporting role in 2006. And he kept on working in TV, though he broke through to new audiences during the pandemic with comedic video diaries on Instagram. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JORDAN: Hello, fellow hunker...
Astronaut Nicole Mann took her dreamcatcher to the International Space Station
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann took the dreamcatcher her mother gave her as a child all the way to the International Space Station. In Native American tradition, dreamcatchers protect people in their sleep. As the first Native American woman in space, Mann credits hers with protecting her while she flew combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. From space, she says the Earth looks beautiful, delicate and fragile.
An Iranian American scholar talks about her time in a notorious Tehran prison
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Iranian academic Haleh Esfandiari about Tehran's Evin prison. She was held in solitary confinement for 105 days.
People who use hair straightening chemicals have an increased risk of cancer
A new study finds that women who often use hair straightening chemicals may face higher risk of uterine cancer. A majority of those who report using these products are Black women. NPR's Alana Wise has more. ALANA WISE, BYLINE: The National Institutes of Health reported an increased risk of uterine...
MAVI's clearheaded songs of endurance
On Laughing so Hard, it Hurts, the 23-year-old Charlotte rapper MAVI seeks the strength to sustain. His raps pull salvation from Black spiritual traditions to offset the pernicious influence of fame. "Hope when I get into heaven God hand me a blunt / And it's some Runtz," he raps on "Reason!" later adding, "It's legal for corporal punishment if God your teacher," assigning purpose to the pain. Black folklore has a long history of meeting grief with a prayer and a smile instead of running from it, and MAVI embodies that. His album channels the folktale of High John the Conqueror, known as a symbol of the indomitable Black spirit for his ability to laugh through the biting harshness of chattel slavery and outmaneuver white masters. Second albums are often albums of scale and reflection, and here MAVI realizes that money and notoriety can't solve his problems, forcing him to reckon with them. Listeners are made privy to a transformation in progress, an artist saving himself from the depths of a darkness that we see but that he doesn't let us touch.
'The Loneliest Time' showcases Carly Rae Jepsen's versatility
CARLY RAE JEPSEN: (Singing) California, it crossed my mind once we were pressed into the... STEPHEN THOMPSON, BYLINE: Carly Rae Jepsen first broke through about a decade ago with a song called "Call Me Maybe," which is basically a perfect three-minute pop song. But it didn't necessarily seem like she was going to have the crazy staying power that she has had. She has been remarkably consistent across the albums she's put out. So I was really excited to hear this new record, "The Loneliest Time." And the first thing that stood out for me about this record is how versatile she is and how many kind of different kinds of pop songs and different approaches to pop songs she takes on a record that still feels consistent.
