spartanburgsportsradio.com
Week 10 4A/5A Preview
Region 2-5A Spartanburg (5-4, 2-1) at Dorman (8-1, 2-1) It’s the last week of the regular season and what a showdown this should be. Spartanburg enters this game after dominating Boiling Springs last week, while Dorman suffered their first loss of the season to Gaffney. Plenty is still at stake in this game, as the winner will clinch the number 2 seed and secure a home playoff game. The loser will open the postseason on the road at Clover. The Vikings are led by Shrine Bowl quarterback Raheim Jeter, who can beat you with his arm and his legs. Spartanburg has a very balanced offensive attack as they run the ball for around 200 yards a game as well as what Jeter can bring in the passing game. Penalties have been a problem for Spartanburg this year and they will need to clean up that area if they want to go into Roebuck and come away with a win.
spartanburgsportsradio.com
3 Things Week 9
Each Week following Spartanburg Viking Football games, I’m going to take a couple of days and think about the 3 most important things I saw on the field. Some good, some great, some not so good. I’ll try to break through what mattered, and what not to overreact to. So here’s 3 things from Week 9’s 56-14 win over Boiling Springs.
Priority local OL talks latest Clemson visit, where Tigers stand
Clemson played host to this priority local offensive line target last Saturday for the second time in the past two home games. Greenville (S.C.) High School four-star offensive lineman Blake Franks returned (...)
Report: Two Gamecock Coaches Up For Charlotte Job
Charlotte dismissed head coach Will Healy on Sunday, meaning many are speculating about potential replacements. Two South Carolina coaches appear to be on the shortlist.
Autoweek.com
John Finger Brings NASCAR Thunder to Historic and Vintage Races
John Finger is a sports car guy with a stock car soul. Finger built a racing resume on road courses, scoring wins in IMSA (including a 2000 class victory in the 24 Hours of Daytona) as both a Mazda factory driver and a privateer and dominating SCCA hillclimbs on practically every mountain within reach.
WYFF4.com
Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
FOX Carolina
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
FOX Carolina
Officials investigating ground shaking, usual noise near Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after reports came in about an unusual incident Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said residents near the city of Newberry felt the ground shake and heard a “loud explosive-type noise.” The sheriff’s office is investigating the source.
FOX Carolina
Controversy over Upstate water tower
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
Man dies in Greenville motorcycle crash
A man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Greenville.
thejournalonline.com
Anderson Drive Fatality
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a single vehicle accident Monday afternoon in which one person was killed and another injured. It happened on Anderson Drive near Walton Drive in Williamston. A pickup truck left the roadway and struck a mailbox before hitting a concrete culvert and utility pole. The driver was rushed to the hospital and a passenger was killed. Williamston and West Pelzer firefighters responded and had to extricate one person from the wreckage. State troopers and Williamston police officers also responded along with Medshore and a QRV. (Photo by David Rogers)
FOX Carolina
Greenville business catches fire Monday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a fire at a business on Anderson Road in Greenville that sent a large cloud of smoke over the area. The Rent-A-Center at 2710 Anderson Road caught fire Monday morning around 7:45 a.m. Crews were able to contain the fire. Firefighters said...
FOX Carolina
Officials respond to crash in Greenville after K-9 SUV overturned
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they responded to a crash involving a K-9 SUV that happened in Greenville Sunday evening. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 5:19 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. Stay with FOX Carolina...
gsabusiness.com
Developer acquires Gaffney site with $30M plan in the works
A New York-based real estate developer has acquired a 36-acre industrial site in Gaffney, and has a $30 million plan to develop the parcel. Treeline, owner and investor in office, multi-family, and industrial properties, announced its plan Tuesday for an approximately 300,000-square-foot Class A industrial facility to be developed on the site, according to a press release.
Man arrested following fatal crash in Spartanburg Co.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is responding to a crash Tuesday near Landrum.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
Plane makes emergency landing on Spartanburg roadway
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials said a plane made an emergency landing on John B. White Boulevard Sunday in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg Fire Department says four passengers were inside the small Piper airplane, all who left without any injuries. The landing took down two power lines in the process. Duke Energy reported there were 165 […]
WLTX.com
South Carolina construction site cave-in traps workers, leads to major rescue effort
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two construction workers at a South Carolina high school are recovering after a cave-in that occurred amid a renovation project on Friday. District Five Schools of Spartanburg County said that, around 10 a.m., two construction workers who were part of a project at James F. Byrnes High School became trapped when a trench collapsed.
GSP to host TSA PreCheck enrollment event
Are you a frequent flyer and want to get through TSA quicker? Greenville-Spartanburg Airport is hosting a TSA PreCheck enrollment event to get your pre-approved.
FOX Carolina
Roads reopened after deadly motorcycle crash in Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department says North Pleasantburg Drive southbound at East North Street is now reopened. Officials say the area was shut down following a deadly crash.
