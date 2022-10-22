Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
N.Ireland set for fresh elections over post-Brexit impasse
Northern Ireland on Wednesday appeared headed for a second election this year, after UK government efforts to resolve months of political stalemate over its post-Brexit status failed to secure a breakthrough. It has been without a functioning government since February, after the pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) collapsed the executive over its staunch opposition to post-Brexit trade rules there.
Sens. Cruz, Rubio accuse Biden of eroding legitimacy of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó
Sens. Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz sent President Biden a letter expressing concern his policies were undermining Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó.
